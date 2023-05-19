 Skip to content
(CNN)   Australian Police Taze 95 pound, 95 year old great grandmother with dementia. As you can imagine, bodycam footage will not be released because it's totally "not in the public interest"   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You really are a pants-wetting coward if you can't manage a takedown of a feeble old woman.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Everything is deadly in Australia. Even the grandmothers.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: You really are a pants-wetting coward if you can't manage a takedown of a feeble old woman.


Remember, this is an AUSTRALIAN grandmother we're talking here. They have venomous bites and can easily devour a wombat in a single sitting.

/Smart aussies keep a pocket full of Werther's Originals in their pockets to throw on the ground to distract them while they make their getaway
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tazing a 95-year-old dementia patient?  I'd say the public would be very interested in seeing that.  Purely to witness how horrible and unconscionable it is, of course.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Disarming someone that weak without harming them is easy. I've done it.  I didn't even consider using my gun because it would have been excessive.

I'm sadden to see the cowardice of American police is spreading to other countries.  Is it a contagious disease that requires isolation?
 
NightSteel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm surprised no reporters immediately came back with "We are the public, and we're interested."

I get that that's a bit of oversimplification, but I'd like to hear that official define public interest.
 
drayno76
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: takedown of a feeble old woman.


We are talking an Australian old woman. Everything down there can kill ya. So she was probably venomous, had a multiple stingers and was 5 times the size and strength of your average 95 year old woman.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: You really are a pants-wetting coward if you can't manage a takedown of a feeble old woman.


In all fairness, Australian police are cut from a different cloth.

images2.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow, talk about putting a shrimp on the barbie...
 
drayno76
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FigPucker: edmo: You really are a pants-wetting coward if you can't manage a takedown of a feeble old woman.

Remember, this is an AUSTRALIAN grandmother we're talking here. They have venomous bites and can easily devour a wombat in a single sitting.

/Smart aussies keep a pocket full of Werther's Originals in their pockets to throw on the ground to distract them while they make their getaway


Gotdamnitsomuch.

/Shakes fists.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jesus.  Was this her?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is Australia sending cops to the USA for training now?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: You really are a pants-wetting coward if you can't manage a takedown of a feeble old woman.


But she was FIESTY for her age.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Everything is deadly in Australia. Even the grandmothers.


18 seconds is the difference between life and death when dealing with these g'mothers. And PirateKing got out in front.

/When running from aussie g'mothers you don't need to be the fastest to get away, just faster than the person behind you...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Tazing a 95-year-old dementia patient?  I'd say the public would be very interested in seeing that.  Purely for the lulz, of course.


.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We need to know who this guy is.  C'mon, plenty of witnesses, gotta have a name and let the internet do the rest.

He should consider killing himself.
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meh... she had a knife and is clearly not afraid to die.
I wouldn't want to mess with her.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: You really are a pants-wetting coward if you can't manage a takedown of a feeble old woman.



I don't know what you're on about.  Sounds like this brave officer DID take her down.  And, he only used a taser to do it, which shows great restraint.  Here in America she would not only have been tased, but she would've also been beaten with billy-clubs as the cops shouted "STOP RESISTING", had crack planted on her then shot 27 times in the back.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Tazing a 95-year-old dementia patient?  I'd say the public would be very interested in seeing that.  Purely to witness how horrible and unconscionable it is, of course.


And to be witnesses at the civil trial when her family sues the crap out of the PD.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Aussie Sgt: Four or five moments, mate, that's all it takes to become a cop. Everyone thinks it's a full-time job. Wake up a cop. Brush your teeth a cop. Go to work a cop. Not true. Over a lifetime there are only four or five moments that really matter. Moments when you're offered a choice to make a sacrifice, conquer a flaw, save a friend, arrest a 95 year old woman with dementia. In these moments everything else falls away...

Aussie cop: Tazes grandma

Sgt: WHY??

Cop: You were droning on
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You can't blame the copper.  Those Aussie grandmas will kill you soon as look at you.  They cut notches into their wooden legs for every copper they take out.  They ain't considered successful until the leg collapses from all the notches weakening it.  That's prolly why she wuz on a walker.  And then when they have you good and killed they serve up your nutz with eggs and a scone for breakfast.  I'm telling you, he done the right thing and I'd expect no less.
 
boozehat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FigPucker: PirateKing: Everything is deadly in Australia. Even the grandmothers.

18 seconds is the difference between life and death when dealing with these g'mothers. And PirateKing got out in front.

/When running from aussie g'mothers you don't need to be the fastest to get away, just faster than the person behind you...


FTA: "At the time she was tasered she was approaching police. It is fair to say at a slow pace. She had a walking frame."
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meh, she looks like she deserved it:
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Time to ride the lightning, granny!"

/S
 
efefvoC
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"We say it is there as a piece of equipment to defend yourself when you think your life is in danger, or someone else's life is in danger, where you have a genuine fear and threat of being physically overpowered, if there is a violent confrontation occurring, but of course those facts have to be real," he said.

If they actually held that standard (our cops don't even come close to that) then it sounds like they're trying to decide how big a hammer they need to drop on this guy. I hope that is the case.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: edmo: You really are a pants-wetting coward if you can't manage a takedown of a feeble old woman.

But she was FIESTY for her age.


She just went SKYDIVING 10 years ago!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

genner: Meh... she had a knife and is clearly not afraid to die.
I wouldn't want to mess with her.


It was a spoon.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
grandmother with dementia

My grandmother had it bad. So bad that my mom and dad moved in to keep an eye on her.

If she wasn't in the street running around naked, she was chasing my dad around with a kitchen knife trying to kill him because he never went to college.

dementia sucks.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Cotter said Tasers are generally used as a defensive tool when someone's life is threatened.

"We say it is there as a piece of equipment to defend yourself when you think your life is in danger, or someone else's life is in danger, where you have a genuine fear and threat of being physically overpowered, if there is a violent confrontation occurring, but of course those facts have to be real,""


Now it may just be me but a 70lbs. 95 year old granny shuffling down the hall with her walker doesn't meet my definition of life threatening, or of getting overpowered, but I'm not a cop.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All they had to do was turn on The Price is Right and she would have forgotten what she was angry about.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: genner: Meh... she had a knife and is clearly not afraid to die.
I wouldn't want to mess with her.

It was a spoon.


Irony
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was in Garland and saw an elderly man wandering in bed clothes. A town noted for their attentive police headshotting two terrorists. I call for help and start questioning the man. The cop shows up and knows the community well enough to call the home he had escaped from. A care taker came over and got him in their sedan. Apart from a question about the care provided (when my dad was on his way out the facility required a second person to let you out) there was no need for force.
 
Campanula
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No. Walking slowly and carrying a knife? Clearly this is her:

johnny_vegas: Jesus.  Was this her?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 299x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
