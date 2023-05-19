 Skip to content
(WBAL-TV Baltimore)   Message to children: "if you see a man with an AR-15, ask him to leave you alone"   (wbaltv.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I really wasn't coming out here for the kids"

Why am I having trouble believing this a$$hole?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Guns can be safe if it's controlled by the right person," McAdory said. "I really wasn't coming out here for the kids. I was coming out here to show people that this is legal."

He doesn't seem to be the right person if that's his attitude.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Message to children
Which is more important?
Guns or children?
Sorry kids.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I suddenly had an epiphany. It's not a really practical one at this time, technology and (perhaps) cost-wise, but perhaps someone should be working to make it practical. The technology and the cost reductions are just around the corner, so perhaps we should be working to realize it. Hear me out:

What these assholes want, and are doing, is to be able to bully everybody around them with impunity. It's really as simple as that.

How do you stop a bully? By being a bigger bully. It's as simple as that. Always has been, always will be.

So how do we do that in this context? Well, IMHO we one-up these jackasses.

Now imagine this: Every time this jackass wanders over to the school bus stop, to stroke his substitute penis in front of children, a swarm of, say, a dozen quadcopter semi-autonomous AI computerized drones armed with hi-res cameras and full audio record AND speak capabilities, should appear from one or more of the nearby houses. Oh yeah, and the drones are armed. (THAT should be a VERY interesting 2A test. I'm in favor of it.) The "lead" drone should inform the jackass that (1) everything about him has been recorded in full living color from every possible angle, (2) the AI systems in the drones are programmed to react to any visual cues that violence is being attempted, and (3) any attempt to use his weapon will be instantly met by automated deadly force from the drones.

Better yet (and this would be really hard to reach) have each of the kids have their own "protector" drones (maybe two or three for each kid) all the time. The drones are programmed to NOT react to the normal stupid posturing that kids do to each other, to protect "their" child, and to act in swarm mode where convenient and necessary.

I imagine something like the capabilities of the (fictional) film Slaughterbots, except programmed to protect the child they have been assigned by the parents to protect. Wanna kidnap or shoot my kid? BAM! Shaped charge to the forehead from the kid's protector drone.

Your move, bully.

Think of the whining and the butthurt. It would be glorious.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Now consider the possibility of autonomous personal drone swarms as a widespread general protective measure. Against bad guys. Against overly-aggressive cops.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

These are people that are already so scared of potentials threats that they have to carry AR-15s to a school bus stop.  What do you think is going.to happen when you escalate that mentality?

The drones are going to get shot out of the sky.  And then TX and FL will pass legislation banning drones, or allowing legal shootdown of any drone for any reason.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: These are people that are already so scared of potentials threats that they have to carry AR-15s to a school bus stop. What do you think is going.to happen when you escalate that mentality?

The drones are going to get shot out of the sky. And then TX and FL will pass legislation banning drones, or allowing legal shootdown of any drone for any reason.



First, from what I am learning about drone use in Ukraine, it is apparently quite difficult for even trained soldiers with automatic weapons to shoot drones out of the sky. Now add future research into building autonomous drones with evasion technology.

Second, money talk$, and imagine the estimated market for this kind of thing. Mounting a gun on a drone, or making a drone into a "gun" (a la Slaughterbots) sounds like a Second Amendment issue. The court cases will be wondrous to behold.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok subby, that's fine, but what it they have a plethora of guns?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just lean into this weapons free/stand your ground confluence and just start shooting everyone carrying an AR-15 in public.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now he has to shoot someone since the libs complained. You made him do this.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is NOT going to end well.

I absolutely agree with the Dad in TFA. This man should be avoided, if for no other reason than another crazier asshole is going to challenge him.

With rights come responsibilities. Open carry is not a responsible response.
 
Mangoose [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Let's just lean into this weapons free/stand your ground confluence and just start shooting everyone carrying an AR-15 in public.


You would have reasonable cause to establish fear of life.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what the 2nd Amendment is. If you support the 2nd, then you don't care about killing children.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harlee:
Second, money talk$, and imagine the estimated market for this kind of thing. Mounting a gun on a drone, or making a drone into a "gun" (a la Slaughterbots) sounds like a Second Amendment issue. The court cases will be wondrous to behold.

It also requires a really big farkin' drone, or a really expensive recoilless rifle.   Every action -like an explosion forcing mass in one direction at high velocity- has an equal and opposite reaction -like your drone getting tossed in the other direction as it absorbs all that energy-.

Slaughterbots are the ones that scare the crap out of me.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only person who is surprised that the guy is still alive?  A black guy with an assault rifle?  Shiat, cops plug black 12 year olds with air guns!
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns can be safe if it's controlled by the right person," McAdory said. "I really wasn't coming out here for the kids. I was coming out here to show people that this is legal."

Is it legal? Sure. Is it appropriate? No. Do I own an AR? Couple of 'em. Do I ever think "I need to explain to everyone they can roll around with theirs at all times"? No... in all honesty I'd rather they really not know that.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This asshole is exactly why we need red flag laws.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Guns can be safe if it's controlled by the right person," McAdory said. "I really wasn't coming out here for the kids. I was coming out here to show people that this is legal."

IF YOUR BEST JUSTIFICATION IS "IT'S MY RIGHT, YOU CAN'T TELL ME NOT TO!" THEN DON'T DO IT, JACKASS!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the best way to fix this is for everyone to bring guns to the bus stop.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dude said he was doing it as a deterrent for the crime that "always happens around here"... uh huh... sure buddy.

Morons like this shouldn't be allowed to own weapons.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sparrow said McAdory made a concerning comment when he walked by Sparrow and his family recently.  "(McAdory) said, 'You guys are looking at me like a bunch of scared bowling pins,'" said Sparrow. "Wow, I guess you're the bowling ball if we're the bowling pins."

I'm just saying, if I was on a jury, who ever preemptively takes this psycho out, it's going to be a vote of innocent.
 
Random Companion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I don't see guns on drones as an immediate or sensible solution.  You can use a dumber drone to drop a string of firecrackers near him before the bus arrives.  Full pants, empty mags, public display, problem solved.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would be tragic if police received a call about an active shooter there.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The primers for the cartridges AR-15s are chambered for probably all have roughly the same resonant frequency.

If you wanted to create some sort of "Firearm Exclusion Zone" you could probably just tune some speakers to broadcast sound at that frequency to cook off any nearby ammunition in the magazine.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dumbest country makes it legal for a complete rando to stand at a school bus stop with an AR-15.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

enry: "Guns can be safe if it's controlled by the right person," McAdory said. "I really wasn't coming out here for the kids. I was coming out here to show people that this is legal."

He doesn't seem to be the right person if that's his attitude.


I have a guy at work who's a gun nut: owns multiple multiple guns of all shapes and sizes, says things like "if they come for my guns I guess a couple of us are gonna be dying". Crap like that.

And even he says that people like the guy in the article are assholes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
ArcadianRefugee:  if they come for my guns

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

And make them look like bees.

:-D
 
Wulfman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Headline: Man commits no crime for weeks
 
cwheelie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If we are okay with choking a guy out on the subway because he MIGHT be about to get violent, why can't we open fire on someone doing open carry because they might be about to commit a crime?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Amricans: Guns are every American's right!

Also Americans: OMG! Man with a gun, panic!

America land of the deranged.  Clearly the man is a good guy with a gun protecting the children from a bad guy with a gun. Clearly.

Let's face it, most of see several armed people everyday, and most of them  belong to an organization that does not have the best track record or responsible gun ownership.

/isn't this the same county where a guy shot up a newspaper office.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
MAGA hat man
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Iowan73
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

enry: "Guns can be safe if it's controlled by the right person," McAdory said. "I really wasn't coming out here for the kids. I was coming out here to show people that this is legal."

He doesn't seem to be the right person if that's his attitude.


He's the right person because he says so? That's supposed to be good enough for a six-year-old?

You have a right to scare kids and be a dick to make your point. But you're still a dick.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Aping the behavior of the stupidest white people on the planet won't get you one drop of Their privilege, dumbass.
Don't dream it ever will.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: "Guns can be safe if it's controlled by the right person," McAdory said. "I really wasn't coming out here for the kids. I was coming out here to show people that this is legal."

IF YOUR BEST JUSTIFICATION IS "IT'S MY RIGHT, YOU CAN'T TELL ME NOT TO!" THEN DON'T DO IT, JACKASS!


Just like loudly farting, slurping soup, belching, sneezing without covering up, screaming at neighborhood kids for being loud, mowing the lawn in a thong, your name it: it's not illegal but if you do it you are an asshole (possibly some exceptions for thong mowing).
 
morg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There is a non-zero chance that this guy owns body armor and camo yet has never stepped foot in a recruiting office.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

morg: There is a non-zero chance that this guy owns body armor and camo yet has never stepped foot in a recruiting office.


If he has, he likely was rejected for mental health reasons.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Amricans: Guns are every American's right!

Also Americans: OMG! Man with a gun, panic!

America land of the deranged.  Clearly the man is a good guy with a gun protecting the children from a bad guy with a gun. Clearly.

Let's face it, most of see several armed people everyday, and most of them  belong to an organization that does not have the best track record or responsible gun ownership.

/isn't this the same county where a guy shot up a newspaper office.


Americans aren't a single entity.

You've got...

- Nobody should have guns, but especially not in public and around children. That guy is unhinged, call the police.

- Guns are almost always not acceptable, but I am okay with people owning them in rare cases, but not this one.

- Guns are okay in some situations and should be tightly regulated, but this guy seems to be in a situation of his own making that should not require a gun.

- Guns are good ol American fun, I like to hunt and head down to the range, but I don't stand around one the corner with guns ... I'm not sure this guy is all right.

- Guns should be, literally, everywhere. You should assume everyone had a gun at all times. This guy has a gun, that will keep bad guys away, and if he is a bad guy, we just need more dudes with guns.

Very few Americans are cool with a grown man standing outside and looking at kids getting on and off the school bus, add a gun to the mix and even fewer think it's an acceptable thing
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Guns can be safe if it's controlled by the right person," McAdory said.

Sure.

But families are just supposed to trust some rando carrying an AR-15 at a school bus stop? Who determined that he's "the right person"? Who decides that what he's doing/done is "safe"?

Maybe if we had some sort of system to check that 100% of the people who keep and bear arms are not the "wrong" people...

// or some kind of uniformed public service, whose members are duty-bound to protect innocents (like kids in school, or at a bus stop) AND have undergone rigorous background investigations to weed out authoritarian bully types - like the kind who open-carry rifles in the suburbs "because I can" and because you never know what kind of psycho would use a rifle in the suburbs
// that would actually be nice
 
johnny queso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
the male equivalent of doing a handstand on the beach in a bikini.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: The primers for the cartridges AR-15s are chambered for probably all have roughly the same resonant frequency.

If you wanted to create some sort of "Firearm Exclusion Zone" you could probably just tune some speakers to broadcast sound at that frequency to cook off any nearby ammunition in the magazine.


Now THAT sounds interesting. Would it actually work? Someone should test it.
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NotCodger: "I really wasn't coming out here for the kids"

Why am I having trouble believing this a$$hole?


"Really" wasn't.    Can't wait till one of these a holes gets gunned down by someone because they think they are an active shooter
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cwheelie: If we are okay with choking a guy out on the subway because he MIGHT be about to get violent, why can't we open fire on someone doing open carry because they might be about to commit a crime?


This.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: Ok subby, that's fine, but what it they have a plethora of guns?

[Fark user image 850x566]


Loot box!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As a parent, if I see anyone with a gun near the bus stop or the school, I'm just going to run them down with my car because it's extremely likely that they're just about to start shooting and there's no time to consider the alternative that they're just an asshole playing a "I'm not doing anything illegal by being a threat to children" game.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This really feels like when a sibling put their finger an inch from your face and kept saying "i'm not touching you. I'm not touching you." But with guns.

A lot of kids punched their sibling when they did that too much.

Maybe we have a similar solution for this dude....
 
groppet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey idiot when most people protest something they use a sign, except for the gun nuts who like to wave their guns around for some reason and talk about how they are responsible. So yeah it is legal but read the room ahole and we are a few days away from the anniversary of Uvalde.
 
Toggles
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do I understand correctly there there has been a man brandishing a gun (not just carrying, but standing ready with finger on the trigger), this has been going on at a gathering place intended for children to meet a school bus, it has been going on for weeks, and not one single peace officer can be on the scene?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rockymountainrider: Loot box!


One could break in easily, via those sliding doors. Issue is, you just know each one of those family members sleeps with a gun under their pillows. Or maybe a few guns...
 
