(Boing Boing)   Last week in trash food academia: CEO of Spam became the President of the University of Minnesota. This week: University of Pennsylvania announces the Panda Express Postdoctoral Fellowship in Asian American Studies   (boingboing.net) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Burger King mocks their flacid attempts at greatness

dnrtfa
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, like Hamburger University?

/ I'm loathin' it
 
0z79
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Know what I like about you Farkers? You ain't gonna ban me for saying "Nazis do NOT deserve a seat at the table."

Oh yeah, and whatever abortive attempt at multiculturalism this article's talking about... I'm glad I'm discussing it on a page that isn't full of fragile assholes.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Professor Emeritus

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If only Panda Express was actually food, much less Asian food.

I have a mission for you. Find a Burmese restaurant. Eat there, then go to Panda Express.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My first reaction was laughing. My second was, "Why wouldn't you just put your name on the fellowship rather than your shiatty mall court stall?" Finally, I thought, "Get that money, kid. Then burn it all down in a thesis and Asian it up on the Sunday morning shows."
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ivy League education.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As a graduate of Spam University, I approve.

Go Gophers!
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What U Penn academia may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

0z79: Know what I like about you Farkers? You ain't gonna ban me for saying "Nazis do NOT deserve a seat at the table."

Oh yeah, and whatever abortive attempt at multiculturalism this article's talking about... I'm glad I'm discussing it on a page that isn't full of fragile assholes.


Who the fark are you?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Subtonic: 0z79: Know what I like about you Farkers? You ain't gonna ban me for saying "Nazis do NOT deserve a seat at the table."

Oh yeah, and whatever abortive attempt at multiculturalism this article's talking about... I'm glad I'm discussing it on a page that isn't full of fragile assholes.

Who the fark are you?


Someone with a deliberately anonymous name, who you have both praised and condemned MANY times, but you don't remember. Which is by design. Otherwise, I wouldn't be "Zero Zulu Seven Niner".
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This should be a great money maker for the university, as students are going to want another degree 20 minutes after the first one.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's gotta be rough on TFG, that his alma mater is now run by Gyna
 
0z79
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Subtonic: 0z79: Know what I like about you Farkers? You ain't gonna ban me for saying "Nazis do NOT deserve a seat at the table."

Oh yeah, and whatever abortive attempt at multiculturalism this article's talking about... I'm glad I'm discussing it on a page that isn't full of fragile assholes.

Who the fark are you?


Someone who now has you Farkied as "possible Nazi sympathizer."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

0z79: Subtonic: 0z79: Know what I like about you Farkers? You ain't gonna ban me for saying "Nazis do NOT deserve a seat at the table."

Oh yeah, and whatever abortive attempt at multiculturalism this article's talking about... I'm glad I'm discussing it on a page that isn't full of fragile assholes.

Who the fark are you?

Someone with a deliberately anonymous name, who you have both praised and condemned MANY times, but you don't remember. Which is by design. Otherwise, I wouldn't be "Zero Zulu Seven Niner".


Oh. Thought you were just a 12 year old zombie account hijacked by ... oh wait we aren't supposed to talk about this. Heh, where is my head?
 
0z79
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Subtonic: 0z79: Subtonic: 0z79: Know what I like about you Farkers? You ain't gonna ban me for saying "Nazis do NOT deserve a seat at the table."

Oh yeah, and whatever abortive attempt at multiculturalism this article's talking about... I'm glad I'm discussing it on a page that isn't full of fragile assholes.

Who the fark are you?

Someone with a deliberately anonymous name, who you have both praised and condemned MANY times, but you don't remember. Which is by design. Otherwise, I wouldn't be "Zero Zulu Seven Niner".

Oh. Thought you were just a 12 year old zombie account hijacked by ... oh wait we aren't supposed to talk about this. Heh, where is my head?


??? Same autistic drunkard I've been for the past 12 years on this site, choom.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: If only Panda Express was actually food, much less Asian food.

I have a mission for you. Find a Burmese restaurant. Eat there, then go to Panda Express.


I have a place I'm sure is run by Triads. No sign over the place, just a foreboding door handle.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
you know, I've posted drunk on this site so many times, and made an ass of myself.

I cannot describe how refreshing and relieving it feels to not be me for once.
 
