(NBC Washington)   Add to the list of hazards Uber drivers may encounter: death by deer   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Washington Dulles International Airport, Virginia State Route 267, rideshare driver, Washington metropolitan area, Toll road, Deer, Traffic, Dulles Airport Access Highway  
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driver should have known better than to say "Deer Me!".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They can just go on break and bump the deer to the next driver
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: As a Lyft driver, I once hit a juvenile deer with a passenger in my car (meaning my car hit the deer; the passenger was safely inside the car). I was only going about 30-35, so the deer just kind of tumbled, got up shakily, and ran off (I hope it fully recovered. A broken leg is a slow death sentence). My passenger (unharmed) was a sweet middle-aged woman who was mostly concerned with me being OK.

Which I mostly was (I was more worried that she thought I was reckless or something. Which I wasn't, we were on a tree-lined road and I was within 5mph of the speed limit), just shaken up. She didn't let me proceed until I'd taken a drink of water.

// bigger hazard was people with infants
// at least the deer left my car undamaged - two different wee small ones pissed in my backseat
// or maybe dads (male-appearing caretakers both times) don't know how diapers work
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually that's a hazard all drivers face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> The rideshare company the driver worked for was not immediately available.

So we're concerned that the deer are targeting a specific rideshare company?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: > The rideshare company the driver worked for was not immediately available.

So we're concerned that the deer are targeting a specific rideshare company?


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a danger for all of us Subby.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deer: they cause road accidents, demolish gardens, spread lyme disease and destroy natural habitats. Vile things.
But still, the Bambi lobby opposes any attempt to control their numbers.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hit a deer in a Miata late at night 2 decades back. The deer sailed over the top of the car, left some hairs in the cracked front bumper.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the more horrific cases from my Niece's ICU experience was a man who came in with a deer hoof embedded in his chest. The hoof was removed in the ER before coming up to her unit, but the imprint was there.

/ Patient died of sepsis a few days later
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: // bigger hazard was people with infants


Yup, particularly if the person breaks the windshield so the infant can penetrate the cabin.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's the problem subby, is not thinking things things all the way through.

Uber drivers are driving.
All things that happen to drivers are all already on the list and always have been.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What do you suppose the last thing in his mind was....Antlers?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I didn't hear any mention of "Uber" in the news report or see it in the article. It could by "Lyft" as well. Anyway, never drive pool style rides. Your passengers are gonna fight and get you in trouble.
 
morg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: I once hit a juvenile deer with a passenger in my car


What kind of bastard swings a passenger at a baby deer and is there even room for that if you're all in the car?

Dr Dreidel: (meaning my car hit the deer; the passenger was safely inside the car).


Oh, carry on then.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It was a moonless night between Wichita Falls and nowhere, I had crossed the Red and found myself in two lane, 70mph limit nowhere with a full bladder. It was just me and the aliens for miles around, but I could find a spot to pull over to piss.
 
rhondajeremy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CSB-many years ago, a friend of my dad's hiat a horse and it landed on the roof of his car. Fortunately, he was a man of very short stature otherwise his head would have been crushed under the weight of the roof coming down.

//scary stuff
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I grew up in a more rural part of western New York so I've had my fair share of run ins with deer- literally. One time at around 2 AM, three of them ran in front of me. Managed to miss the first two but hit the last one going about 40 mph. Totaled my car and likely killed the deer as I could hear it screaming in the woods after I pulled over to inspect the damage. Luckily I was okay. Another time one ran about and paused long enough for me to tap it in the butt with my headlight. Broke the headlight cover and the deer ran off no worse for wear.
 
