(Some Guy)   What a shiatty house   (wastemanagementreview.com.au)
12
12 Comments
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's an interesting idea. Sounds similar to adding fiberglass.

Though some thought needs to go into how much water and energy is used to wash, dry, and shred the nappies.
Plus, convincing parents to separate sh*t sacks from the rest of their household refuse.
And THEN setting up a secondary collection service of some sort.
..
Perhaps adding a deposit fee would encourage collection?
Then again, who the f*ck is gonna save diapers until they can get a fiver for em?
And, AND!
The. F*cking. Smell.

Kids. The cause of, and solution to, all our future problems.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Also makes a fine fiber supplement.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can we just admit that disposible diapers are not biodegradable or recyclable? While we're at it, let's make it illegal for companies, like the disposible diaper companies, to put false and misleading information on the package to dupe consumers into believing that products that are not biodegradable or recyclable are somehow going to be sent to magical facilities where those products are recycled and/or composted?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Suppose it's fitting that it looks like a public loo.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Alright everyone, I'm going to need a new two story 4/3 so all of you are going to have to take your babies to Arby's until further notice.
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Diapers and sand are a lot a like.

They're both coarse, irritating, and they get everywhere.
 
sleze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Can we just admit that disposible diapers are not biodegradable or recyclable? While we're at it, let's make it illegal for companies, like the disposible diaper companies, to put false and misleading information on the package to dupe consumers into believing that products that are not biodegradable or recyclable are somehow going to be sent to magical facilities where those products are recycled and/or composted?


They may not be biodegradable but I for damn sure would not tolerate cleaning shiatty, piss stained diapers everyday for years unless Last of Us comes true.

Properly sealed waste sites create nice parks.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like a future episode of Dirty Jobs or whatever. I would not enjoy life if my job was essentially to be a used diaper shredder. Even if just moving bins around to dump into machines, it would still be a smelly biohazard.

I wonder if they're taking adult diapers too?

Yeah I'd not do that job unless i was lobotomized first. Nope. Nope nope nope. The land of 10,000 nopes.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Plus, it will double in size when it rains!
 
sandbar67
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
it's built like a brick shiathouse! or something
 
Northern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Can we just admit that disposible diapers are not biodegradable or recyclable? While we're at it, let's make it illegal for companies, like the disposible diaper companies, to put false and misleading information on the package to dupe consumers into believing that products that are not biodegradable or recyclable are somehow going to be sent to magical facilities where those products are recycled and/or composted?


Give me a minute, I'm finishing up a bug bar before driving my hybrid car to get new tires.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stop making them non-biodegradable
 
