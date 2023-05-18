 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Salon)   The CDC is done with Covid   (salon.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

307 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 May 2023 at 4:05 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Third leading cause of death
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Mistake? No. We're clearly not ever going to do anything about it so why waste any resources on it?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Surely this will end well
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Surely this will end well


Stop calling me Shirley.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But is COVID done with us?
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Mistake? No. We're clearly not ever going to do anything about it so why waste any resources on it?


Even worse, there are officials that are openly refusing to provide data from their state, community, region, whatever.  So the choice is either go with under reported numbers, be wrong and get lambasted for screwing the pooch, or screw your own data set with guesstimates.  And enough idjits are convinced that it is no worse than a cold, so move on to something that will really impact everyone's life, like tracking deaths by shootings.  Oh wait, can't do that either.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I think it's become endemic enough we wear masks if we're concerned. Meanwhile people park their cars in the fire lane to block people so they can jump into the store while people can't get around their cars. The fact they leave their wives in the parked car prevented people from tossing incendiaries.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
this could maek for a half-decent porn plot

/AFAIK
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


/I never scene this one
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't care. Staying home, at least as much as I can.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.