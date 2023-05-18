 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Sir, this is a public charity   (twitter.com)
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I get a bit more convinced every day that Elroy is in fact, an absolute smoothbrain.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Better to keep your mouth shut and appear stupid than to open it and remove all doubt.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Say how's that Cybertruck rollout going?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I am an extremely well off middle-aged engineer who started early-ish at a huge technology firm.  In all likelihood I will retire somewhat early and very rich.  I try to stay in shape and also maintain relationships with people both much older and much younger than myself.  I feel like this is the way, I am supportive of LGBTQ+ causes and have resolved to never vote for a Republican ever again for the rest of my life (barring a complete polar reversal like the 1960s/70s).

But I worry - Is my brain going to turn to worm poo and start leaking out of my head when I turn 50?  Will I decide to blame some vague word like "woke" for everything that makes me uncomfortable?

I simply cannot fathom how a person goes from Elon to Elmo in the space of a decade.  John Carmack also had some weird alt-right conference this week.  WTF is wrong with these people?  Why?!?!?!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

make me some tea: Say how's that Cybertruck rollout going?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Prefrontal cortex degradation in later years may explain some of this.

My mom went through a similar transformation, took her until her 60s though, but she fell off the cliff into Fox News-think. She's still the same person I knew if I tease it out of her but this far right shiat has taken over her brain most of the time.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ok, that's a vote for the worm poo theory.  Uggh.  Pre-emptive "I'm sorry, farkers" for when the worms shiat in my brain.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

I'm 51.  If anything I'm more liberal now than I was in my 20s.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I swear he puts his foot in his mouth so far his toes are sticking out of his butt crack
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Same here. Late Boomer/Generation Jones. More liberal than my white, male, Presbyterian, middle class, suburban demographic.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I've gotten more liberal since 2016, back when I still thought it was a silly exaggeration to call Republicans fascists.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, until this whole Twitter business with Musk started, I used to think he was just another entrepreneur. And then this mess started, and he started to open his gob every three minutes, and we all got to see the nest of blind, micro-encephalized snakes that squirm in his head.

Way to kill the magic, dude.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They've done studies on what makes someone lean Conservative vs. Liberal.

One of the big indicators is loss aversion. While everyone is loss averse, those who worry about it most and have the most to lose tend to be the most Conservative. This makes intuitive sense because stability maintains their position, while change risks harming it.

The very rich have much to lose, as do White Christians (from a caste perspective), so they tend to be the most conservative demographics.

Similarly, the young have relatively little to lose, as they do not have status or wealth, while the elderly have both. So even if someone's risk aversion stays the same, they tend to get more conservative as they age because they have more to lose.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk is a sh*tposter. Just ignore him and don't buy any of his sh*t.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am trying to pinpoint the exact moment I went from being a middle-of-the-road left/center democrat type to a burn-it-all-down socialist.

Fark user image


/45
//If I happen to get brain worms, the poor fellas will starve long before they hurt me
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

57 here.  I don't think I've moved all that much left as much as the political world has moved right- Rockefeller Republicans are now slightly left of center Democrats

And if it's any consolation, my parents are now 93 and 88 and after decades of being registered (Rockefeller)  Republicans will never vote for one again.  Their entire retirement community is the anti-Villages- gay couples move there from far away to find a welcoming place.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I see posts like this, I think of the old commercial...
Memorex VHS Tapes Ad from 1982 - Is It Live Or Is It Memorex?
Youtube EZyFcJcZiaU
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there anyone of any quality remaining at Twitter who isn't there in some sort of modern-day indentured servitude because their visa is tied to their employment? I suspect the number of employees who are either American or have residency is near zero.
 
whereisian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The word of the day is credulity

Credulity is a person's willingness or ability to believe that a statement is true, especially on minimal or uncertain evidence

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Credulity
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Same with my mom, I am glad she thinks Fox is stupid but she still says some things that come from Fox. Years ago she would talk about how people like Trump were garbage people. I remember her talking about Newt and what a POS he was for all he did. Then a few years ago she is talking about how Trump has done a lot of good things. My jaw almost hit the floor, for years she would tear people that treated women like shiat a new one and now she was defending them.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: Is there anyone of any quality remaining at Twitter who isn't there in some sort of modern-day indentured servitude because their visa is tied to their employment? I suspect the number of employees who are either American or have residency is near zero.


You'd be surprised at how many engineers or engineering-adjacent types fall into the Musk fanboy category.

Also, the more mercenary ones would probably consider chaos at Twitter to be a great opportunity for advancement, or to get their name on Musk's personal radar. Musk is exactly the kind of person who would promote someone to director based on an elevator conversation.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Mom was a hippie back in the day. She went to college, became a nurse, believed in a whole bunch of progressive stuff. She gave all her children 'girl' and 'boy' toys. She thought schools were too conformist and they each child was different. And special. And inherently good. Just a million other, similar things that were basically 'Be yourself/be different' and 'be nice to everyone'.

Then one day in her late 60s she was like 'Everyone is evil and bad. Gay marriage is wrong and trans people are pedophiles or mentally ill. Vote Trump! Don't watch Disney anymore, they will make your kids gay! China released COVID to make money!'

I mean, as long you stay away from certain topics, she's just a sweet and gentle old lady, same personality as ever, but then boom, it's like a different person.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't let anyone feed you their opinions, never accept an opinion as fact, encourage people to ask you questions and explain yourself, and don't let your brain get bored and complacent. Audit some classes that interest you at a local college. Low stress, interesting subject matter, and exposure to younger minds. And you might do them some good too.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image

Don't know the exact moment, but this helped me.

Gimmie Gimmie Gimmie
Youtube qfhhbZahFyI
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keeping busy with other people to improve lives is a big cognitive booster. Also exercise. You have those boxes checked.

Read some books too. Do some puzzles. You'll be fine.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: I simply cannot fathom how a person goes from Elon to Elmo in the space of a decade.  John Carmack also had some weird alt-right conference this week.  WTF is wrong with these people?  Why?!?!?!


People hate on Yoko Ono for breaking up the Beatles whereas in reality, she probably extended John Lennon's life.  He needed someone to tell him, 'no', and Yoko was able to do that.  Elvis, Michael Jackson and Amy Whitehouse would probably still be around if they had a Yoko Ono in their lives then they'd probably still be with us.

Musk has never been told, 'no' so he's never learned about humility.  Everything he says and does is law in his world.  You see it when he steps out of his world and into the real world.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They tried to make Amy go to rehab.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elon was always Elmo. He has always been a terrible person. It has just not been on 24/7 display like it is when he bought the biggest megaphone in the world.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon is destroying the notion that it takes hard work and intelligence to become wealthy.  He's a communist double agent taking down capitalism from the inside.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: If anything I'm more liberal now than I was in my 20s.


Same here. When I was in the Army (post high school) I was VERY right wing. Ironically, it was the Army that taught me how wrong it was to be that way.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm not an engineer but I've worked in engineering (as a designer) for almost 20 years and I'd wager 80% of the guys I've worked with lean very hard to the right. And most of those that don't are proud libertarians. I can't go a full year without having the "let's keep the talk to work topics" conversation with someone. Turns out being good at math and having a high degree of mechanical aptitude doesn't mean they understand fark-all about anything else.

What I'm saying is they generally lack empathy and don't read up on anything that isn't of tangible/material benefit to themselves.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

She said "No, no, no."
 
Bungles
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

But those are also the sort of people most sensitive to their personal work environment becoming a hellhole - the whole "can't see an issue until it's lapping at my door" sort of folk, who only suddenly discover the value of gay equality when their daughter/son gets gay bashed.

The work environment at Twitter seems to be degrading dramatically.
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

This. 53.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

A fair number of engineers I worked with fall into the "well, i'm smart about this thing, so i'm probably pretty smart about a lot of things" problem.

My wife has a degree in journalism and worked for a newspaper for years before starting her own business. But the electrical engineer at work "just knows" how "the media" operates because "he's done his research".

Engineers are also the same ones who think you can just tech your way out of a problem and never consider how it affects people. Check out the "seasteading" movement, where libertarians insist they can engineer up solutions to living on the ocean, with absolutely zero concept of what it would do psychologically for people to voluntarily put themselves in what amounts to a floating prison colony with almost no laws.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yeah, she said "no" all on her own.
 
morg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

My older brother gave me some sage advice one time: if you don't talk then you can't say anything stupid. He doesn't even remember saying it (he was probably 10 or 11) but you can't beat the logic.
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Also, stay away from 24/7 news channels.  The human brain does NOT do well with propaganda.  No matter how strong you think your brain is, it will turn it to mush.  For some reason the brain can't handle that barrage of bullshiat and the dopamine hit from anger.  Being aware of propaganda does not lessen its effect at all.

That's a very big part of keeping sane and happy.

Elliot8654: A fair number of engineers I worked with fall into the "well, i'm smart about this thing, so i'm probably pretty smart about a lot of things" problem.

My wife has a degree in journalism and worked for a newspaper for years before starting her own business. But the electrical engineer at work "just knows" how "the media" operates because "he's done his research".

Engineers are also the same ones who think you can just tech your way out of a problem and never consider how it affects people. Check out the "seasteading" movement, where libertarians insist they can engineer up solutions to living on the ocean, with absolutely zero concept of what it would do psychologically for people to voluntarily put themselves in what amounts to a floating prison colony with almost no laws.


Yeah, engineers also believe the world works by a set of rules that functions exactly the same all the time and realize that 1) a big flaw with the human brain is that it doesn't work that way and 2) people are pretty much crazy and illogical and can trick themselves into the weirdest shiat.   I used to work for a bunch of engineers and it would be amazing how incapable they are of dealing with the basic human relations shiat because they think that the base of reality is logic.  You can just see the deadness in their eyes when something related to basic humanity doesn't fit their logic box and as a result just sends them into utter confusion.  Much like a fish, they think the entire world is an ocean and cannot function in it when they're out of the water.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: A fair number of engineers I worked with fall into the "well, i'm smart about this thing, so i'm probably pretty smart about a lot of things" problem.


Yeah I'd say that sums it up nicely.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OptionC: Ok, that's a vote for the worm poo theory.  Uggh.  Pre-emptive "I'm sorry, farkers" for when the worms shiat in my brain.


Noted.

Fark user image
 
Anenu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OptionC: I am an extremely well off middle-aged engineer who started early-ish at a huge technology firm.  In all likelihood I will retire somewhat early and very rich.  I try to stay in shape and also maintain relationships with people both much older and much younger than myself.  I feel like this is the way, I am supportive of LGBTQ+ causes and have resolved to never vote for a Republican ever again for the rest of my life (barring a complete polar reversal like the 1960s/70s).

But I worry - Is my brain going to turn to worm poo and start leaking out of my head when I turn 50?  Will I decide to blame some vague word like "woke" for everything that makes me uncomfortable?

I simply cannot fathom how a person goes from Elon to Elmo in the space of a decade.  John Carmack also had some weird alt-right conference this week.  WTF is wrong with these people?  Why?!?!?!


Elon always had Elmo tendencies. What happened to him is the same thing as Kanye or any other successful person who appears to go off the deep end. At the start of their careers they are surrounded by peers, friends, and family who gave them honest feedback and input when they proposed their ideas. As they grow more successful they replace these people with yes men, people who only ever tell them what they want to hear and don't challenge them, thus their crazier and crazier ideas just get validated as correct and its everyone outside the circle that is wrong.

Its similar to the process that gets people radicalized into any belief system.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Will Rogers was a fine and wise man.

Fark user image


And more's the pity that the nation has largely forgotten Sofa King many of those words.
 
