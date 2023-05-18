 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Friends help you move, real friends wind up next you in the mugshots on TV after helping you move a corpse   (wmur.com) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I tell my better friends that they know who to call if they need help burying a body

I tell my best friends it doesn't have to be dead yet
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
friends help you move, good friends help you move bodies, great friends help you move bodies without asking questions?
 
smokewon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Excelsior: friends help you move, good friends help you move bodies, great friends help you move bodies without asking questions?


I don't even have to be your friend.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pssh make friends with people who aren't going to get caught.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus - these are some of the most methed-up faces I've seen in a while.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure those are 4 people and not 23 stray cats arranged into people-ish shapes?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no one told you life was gonna be this way
Your life's a joke, you're broke, your 5th friend's DOA...
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: I tell my better friends that they know who to call if they need help burying a body

I tell my best friends it doesn't have to be dead yet


I tell my BFFs to call me in the morning, because I do my killin' before breakfast. That way there won't be a body to move.

4seasons85!: Jesus - these are some of the most methed-up faces I've seen in a while.


Every one of them are the kind of people who don't normally ask you this, but they were on the way to take their sister to the hospital because she was having a baby and she died twice and got revived and it was a miracle praisethelord, but then on the way back they ran out of gas and now they just need some money for gas, the car is down the road they can take you there if you want to see it, sir anything helps. And if you could just chip in something for this baby and those aren't their pants, it's their friend's pants.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a wooded area off Paradise Road

I mean, it sounds like they were trying at least.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: Pssh make friends with people who aren't going to get caught.


Make friends with people who nobody will miss.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What do you think is the total number of teeth amongst those four people?

I'm opening the over/under betting line at 9.
 
khatores
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Are we sure those are 4 people and not 23 stray cats arranged into people-ish shapes?


Holy shiat, did you watch the video?  Jacob Ayotte missed out on the lineup, but if someone brought me into a room and asked me to point out one guy in a lineup who might actually be a goat posing as a human, I'd pick him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Jesus - these are some of the most methed-up faces I've seen in a while.

(banjo music playing)

Yeah, it's probably too late to start running away now...
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

khatores: MurphyMurphy: Are we sure those are 4 people and not 23 stray cats arranged into people-ish shapes?

Holy shiat, did you watch the video?  Jacob Ayotte missed out on the lineup, but if someone brought me into a room and asked me to point out one guy in a lineup who might actually be a goat posing as a human, I'd pick him.

[Fark user image image 280x346]


His papa's a farmer, his mama's a goat.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damn, hillbillies.  We joke, but yeah...

I'm thinking that I might be in a little potential danger...
...if any of them could read.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 minute ago  

khatores: MurphyMurphy: Are we sure those are 4 people and not 23 stray cats arranged into people-ish shapes?

Holy shiat, did you watch the video?  Jacob Ayotte missed out on the lineup, but if someone brought me into a room and asked me to point out one guy in a lineup who might actually be a goat posing as a human, I'd pick him.

[Fark user image image 280x346]


It's ReviewBrah!
 
