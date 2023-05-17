 Skip to content
(Pew Research)   And the survey says, absolutely nobody wants to be on Twitter any more   (pewresearch.org)
22
NINDroog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wasn't on Twitter before it was cool
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, I'm starting to think Elon's not good at 5D chess...
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not that many people are excited about being able to say the n-word, as it turns out.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
trasnform
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINDroog: I wasn't on Twitter before it was cool


Oh yeah? I wasn't cool before it was cool.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh, 'hackers'




🙄
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trasnform: NINDroog: I wasn't on Twitter before it was cool

Oh yeah? I wasn't cool before it was cool.


Oh yeah?  I've never been cool.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

psychosis_inducing: Guys, I'm starting to think Elon's not good at 5D chess...


And you'd be wrong. The man's mind is a steel trap from which not even light can escape.
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still find it to be a great reference for booms from the conflict in the Ukraine.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And God, i can't wait for him to go back to running Tesla with this chip on his shoulder
 
bannerrefugee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: Guys, I'm starting to think Elon's not good at 5D chess...


2d chess might be hard for him too.

I reckon he's more of a checkers guy.

Or tic tac toe.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bannerrefugee: psychosis_inducing: Guys, I'm starting to think Elon's not good at 5D chess...

2d chess might be hard for him too.

I reckon he's more of a checkers guy.

Or tic tac toe.


Maybe hopscotch would be more up his alley.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Theeng: trasnform: NINDroog: I wasn't on Twitter before it was cool

Oh yeah? I wasn't cool before it was cool.

Oh yeah?  I've never been cool.


[Entire Cast in unison]: "WE KNOW!" - cue *laughter_track_237.wav*
 
Ultrablack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Twitter seems to be doing fine though.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Theeng: trasnform: NINDroog: I wasn't on Twitter before it was cool

Oh yeah? I wasn't cool before it was cool.

Oh yeah?  I've never been cool.


I've always been cool, and I've never twittered.

/ Cheesemate, twitter dorks!
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ultrablack: Twitter seems to be doing fine though.


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/twitter-auctioning-headquarters-office-items/
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What? You mean to say people don't enjoy having a bunch of 14yo edgelord dipshiats hurl racial slurs at people? Shocking!
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: Guys, I'm starting to think Elon's not good at 5D chess...


Turns out we've all been misunderstanding that.

He's not good at 5D chess, he's actually good with 5yo chests




/Accusation
//Projection
///Third slash says never forget
 
avian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
These findings comeamid debates in the media and evenquestions posed by Musk himself about whether Twitter is "dying."

Twitter isn't dying, it is being strangled by Elmo.
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ultrablack: Twitter seems to be doing fine though.


Define "fine". Outages have increased, a lot of advertisers and users are out, the harebrained schemes to charge for APIs that used to drive free traffic and access to anti-fraud measures haven't returned a profit, the brand name is increasingly toxic due to the people allowed back on and Elon's shenanigans over "free speech", and the company's saddled with over a billion of debt extra every year because of Elon, which wipes out all the profits they had started making in the years leading up to the purchase.

Maybe you've seen different articles to me, but I can't think of a single metric where they're "fine", unless you mean that the infrastructure didn't immediately crumble to dust after firing the majority of people who understood the architecture. In which case, these things don't happen overnight, give it a year.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No one goes there nowadays, it's too crowded.
 
