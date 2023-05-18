 Skip to content
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mark Gietzen claimed he was pro-life, but died anyway

Fark user image
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not sure what I can add.

/consequence
//own
///actions
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
LokiYesVerySadAnyway.png
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gravity is not pro-life.

/bye!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hehehehe he spent so much money trying to control women's bodies he couldn't afford to make sure his plane didn't murder him.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God called him home

/gag
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chariset: God called him home


Hopefully to kick his ass in person.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well there's one obituary I read with some pleasure.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.com
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No jokes, just gonna smile 'cause the world's a better place without him in it. Bye now.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're all thankful you f*cked around and found out"
external-preview.redd.it
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skimping on airplane maintenance is always a genius idea.

I'll skimp on a lot of things.  In fact, I skimp on most everything.  But you don't skimp on certain things.  I always have good tires.  And if I owned a plane, I wouldn't skimp on the things that make an airplane stay in the air when I would like it to.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is the ground?
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To quote Robin Williams "Oh sh#t, gravity works".
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Skimping on airplane maintenance is always a genius idea.

I'll skimp on a lot of things.  In fact, I skimp on most everything.  But you don't skimp on certain things.  I always have good tires.  And if I owned a plane, I wouldn't skimp on the things that make an airplane stay in the air when I would like it to.


I'll give you props for that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: How is the ground?



Hard.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really, REALLY hope he named the plane a female name.
That would make me smile.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subject matter aside, what a sh*t website.
 
zjoik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: How is the ground?


9.8 m/s squared
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that's like rain on your wedding day
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had the worst Sunday, but since then my week's gotten better and better. Thanks for contributing subby!
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.org

Didn't make it to his 278th trimester.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully no insects on the ground were injured.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1214
Didn't make it to his 278th trimester.


He looks like he diddles people who diddle kids.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last summer, voters in Kansas faced a choice: Keep abortion legal, or give the state the chance to ban it?

This isn't a question. It's just a statement. Dammit, doesn't anyone know basic grammar?
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too f*cking bad.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Skimping on airplane maintenance is always a genius idea.

I'll skimp on a lot of things.  In fact, I skimp on most everything.  But you don't skimp on certain things.  I always have good tires.  And if I owned a plane, I wouldn't skimp on the things that make an airplane stay in the air when I would like it to.


Yes but faith in God should be enough to keep the plane flying regardless of maintenance. How do you think they work, science or engineering or something?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's not enough "and nothing of value was lost" in the world.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Skimping on airplane maintenance is always a genius idea.

I'll skimp on a lot of things.  In fact, I skimp on most everything.  But you don't skimp on certain things.  I always have good tires.  And if I owned a plane, I wouldn't skimp on the things that make an airplane stay in the air when I would like it to.


Takeoffs are optional.  Landings are mandatory.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1214
Didn't make it to his 278th trimester.


Whatever that guy was selling, nope.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chariset: God called him home

/gag


In the direction he was heading on his final trip I'd say Satan was calling him home.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I normally suffer from insomnia. This story is the soporific that will make me drift off to sleep with a smile.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
y.yarn.co
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Mark Gietzen claimed he was pro-life, but died anyway

Fark user image image 275x224


I'm with Aubrey on this one.

But I'm going to make you all hate me anyway by saying that little Clump Of cells is still one of you.  Homo sapiens sapiens.

I don't mind you killing the little f@ker.  In fact, my plans include the annihilation of your entire species.  But at least be honest about the choices you make.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I fly 40 and 50-year old Cessnas all of the time.  God hasn't smote me ... YET.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Mark Gietzen claimed he was pro-life, but died anyway

Fark user image 275x224


Fark user image
 
mistahtom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Flincher
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I hope it hurt with the  pain of countless numbers of women of all ages.....


And that the misogynist,  pig-farker feels it for eternity.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh and the click-baity headline is totes worth it. 👏
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see how this blows up in my face tomorrow morning.  Should be glorious.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He could of saved himself from the crash, but the plane-abortion instructions were destroyed before take off.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Isn't that sad? Gee that's sad.
 
SebastianCabotsBeardBook
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1214
Didn't make it to his 278th trimester.


Good riddance Aqualung.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He tried buying a safer plane for a dollar.
Fark user image
 
