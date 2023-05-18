 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   British water companies apologize for dumping raw sewage, add insult to injury by raising rates by £10 BILLION pounds   (bbc.com) divider line
12
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: [tse4.mm.bing.net image 300x169]


BP stands for Billions of Pounds, or British Poop?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musician and environmental campaigner Feargal Sharkey called it a "half apology" that was another attempt to extract more money from customers.

Guess they're not allowed to say hippie anymore.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ten billion pound pounds?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Man. That guy's going to have to negotiate a payment plan or something.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For some reason, I hear a story about a big pile of British poop and I think instantly of the current monarchy.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: For some reason, I hear a story about a big pile of British poop and I think instantly of the current monarchy.


With stakes this high, a royal flush takes all.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Tories are completely to blame for this. In 2021 they voted down an amendment to the environment bill that would have placed a legal duty on water companies not to pump waste into rivers. They had another chance earlier this year  and voted that down as well:

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/oct/25/sewage-vote-outcry-prompts-tory-mps-to-defend-decision-on-social-media

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/tory-mps-have-voted-down-labours-bid-to-stop-sewage-being-pumped-into-rivers_uk_6447c604e4b0408f3e556ca4

It's also a bit rich of the water companies to refer to these as "spillages". They are not accidental, they are deliberate discharges into rivers and coastal seas.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thanks, Tories
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not very nice of them to steal our hard-earned ideas.   They should send 10% to the 'States.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I just figured it was sewage that kept the canals so green

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: winedrinkingman: For some reason, I hear a story about a big pile of British poop and I think instantly of the current monarchy.

With stakes this high, a royal flush takes all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
