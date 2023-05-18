 Skip to content
(Upper Michigan's Source)   Michigan continues to be the anti-Florida. New legislation signed in the law will prevent employers from discriminating against women who had an abortion   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Discrimination, Employment, Government, Abortion, Civil and political rights, Supreme Court of the United States, Law, United States  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to say it's the anti-Florida. There are a lot of dumbshiat assholes here that are real close to controlling the government , too.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm not going to say it's the anti-Florida. There are a lot of dumbshiat assholes here that are real close to controlling the government , too.


Our state GOP is in disarray, they can't have a meeting without a brawl breaking out. Outside of some rural areas the culture wars issues haven't caught on. I'd say we're doing pretty well.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's good I guess... wait; that's a thing that happens? WTF?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That's good. But do we need a law to make that the rule for any kind of health care? Say somebody get some gender affirming care because they're in transition? Or they use Viagra contrary to God's natural law? Maybe using birth control which is really just like abortion when you get down to it, right?

Seems to me we need laws to prevent any kind of discrimination based on your personal health and treatment thereof.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm not going to say it's the anti-Florida. There are a lot of dumbshiat assholes here that are real close to controlling the government , too.



DeathSantis called Michigan the anti-Florida a while back on one of his "not a presidential campaign rally" rallies in Michigan.

It was supposed to be an insult....it wasn't.

It was the same level of stupidity as Trump calling Whitmer "that woman from Michigan"
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How's anyone going to know if I had an abortion?  And if they have a problem with it, they're still going to discriminate against you.  They don't have to tell you anything either, like how they hate pro-abortion people passionately.

So yay, I guess.
 
jb66
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I'm not going to say it's the anti-Florida. There are a lot of dumbshiat assholes here that are real close to controlling the government , too.


With Kristina Karamo in charge of the GOP, they don't have a chance of winning.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cryinoutloud: How's anyone going to know if I had an abortion?  And if they have a problem with it, they're still going to discriminate against you.  They don't have to tell you anything either, like how they hate pro-abortion people passionately.

So yay, I guess.


Yup, this is just campaigning. Now she can say she took a stand for something, of course she won't mention that it's not an issue that has any impact on anything, right now anyway
 
Shryke
‘’ less than a minute ago  

EJ25T: That's good I guess... wait; that's a thing that happens? WTF?


No. This is laughable hysterics.
 
