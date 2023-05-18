 Skip to content
(MSN)   TikTok. Who's there? Home invaders   (msn.com)
14
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I really hope no one in the US tries that. Especially anyone who looks like the people in the photo from TFA.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Many future headlines will contain the phrase "no charges will be filed against the homeowner." Many comments in these threads will contain the phrase "and nothing of value was lost."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good news is the first 2 rounds are snake shot.
Bad news is I go for the head shots
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cyclometh: I really hope no one in the US tries that. Especially anyone who looks like the people in the photo from TFA.


I am reminded of a line from Freejack: "If you keep looking at me, you'll see me kill you."
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey! Here's something no one I know has ever heard of! Let's make sure many more people do!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Behind the times, for quite awhile the cool kids have all been eating tide pods before the home invasion.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Risking their lives", huh. Yeah, they picked the homes with the white people in them instead of one of the ethnic ghettos purely out of coincidence.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So... Breaking and entering, with a "shiat, they were home -- lets go for the "sorry, it was just a tiktok challenge, isn't this funny haha?" manufactured alibi
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We need to find out if these challenges are being secretly financed by Big Funeral.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A lot of hard-core morons are going to get their empty heads blown off in the pursuit of 15 seconds of social media fame...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: A lot of hard-core morons are going to get their empty heads blown off in the pursuit of 15 seconds of social media fame...

[Fark user image 232x267]


Even places where you won't get shotgun shortened, odds are fair you gonna get your ass beat.  And legally so
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
farking idiots.

The only time someone walked into my condo uninvited....

I was about to leave, so I opened my garage door, and this high school kid who was going to visit a friend...he walked in thinking it was his friend's parents's place...the house numbers are not on the garage doors, so obviously it was an honest mistake...just bad timing for both of us.

I don't even recall saying anything...IIRC, I held up my hands and had a confused look.

The kid immediately apologized and I laughed and told him it was all good.

/Mediocre story bro.
//Anyhow, this article is another example of how us Gen-Xers are better than the following generations.
///Oh yeah...I went there.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm just going to come right out and say it:
"Don't do this at my house."
</ted talk>
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We have guns, but I prefer a machete. My entire backyards garden will be on fleek next year.
/In 5 years, I can own my own Motel Hell in Chicago.
//100% organic and locally produced meat.
 
