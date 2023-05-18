 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   NYPD to person filming them legally in public: we'll arrest you and your little dog too   (hellgatenyc.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
#ACAB

You have no rights unless the piggie decides you do.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All Cop Unions Are Bad.

/bad cops aren't born that way
//instead they are groomed
 
gideon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Griffard has some expertise in this subject. She's an attorney with the Legal Aid Society, where she works on police misconduct issues as part of a division dedicated to reforming the criminal legal system."

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least they didn't shoot the woman or the dog.  Baby steps...
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Sorry, we didn't know it violated their rights no one taught us"

INVESTIGATION OVER QUALIFIED IMMUNITY
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Still not convinced we need to abolish/defund the police.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Piggy lost a round of Attorney Roulette.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Still not convinced we need to abolish/defund the police.


On the fence about it?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thug Nation
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Facists don't care
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Only maga sovcits film the cops.  Check any of the film the cops channels on YouTube.

The arrest is good.  Slow roll the sovcit in court.  No bail.

Problem solved.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That dog has ANTIFA written all over him!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cops should be summarily executed for shiat like this.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You're allowed to film the police there but they'll arrest you for 'something else' .

Then you're just lucky they drop the charges after they were able to ruin your day with JAIL.

/and maybe your little dog too
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Today I learned that you can get a xanax prescription for a dog.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They can only be viewed when they want to be viewed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She's lucky they didn't just shoot her dog.

Also...if you're going to record the police....do so from 300 yards, with a telephoto lens.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Never Before Seen NYPD Arrest Video! District Attorney Declines To Prosecute! Lawsuit Incoming!
Youtube ULjtPKeh9Co
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Still not convinced we need to abolish/defund the police.


Well, fark you then.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pretend it's a selfie, they're ok with that.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Filming the police is constitutionally protected.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: She's lucky they didn't just shoot her dog.

Also...if you're going to record the police....do so from 300 yards, with a telephoto lens.


Use something that looks (from that distance) like a rifle?
No thx.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SBinRR: Piggy lost a round of Attorney Roulette.


There's going to be a point where attorneys will "disappear".
 
