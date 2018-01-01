 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Flying stolen Honda Civic found hovering around roundabout. Subby had no idea that when the yuths supe them up with tail wings that they actually take off   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In and around the lake..."


It's always the first thing I think of when I see the word Roundabout.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They missed such a perfect opportunity to put a plymouth on a plinth....
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call it morning driving through the sound and in and out the valley
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So instead of petrol it runs on Red Bull?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I am reluctantly impressed.  Someone really decided to put some effort in here
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

yuths?
 
not_another_masshole
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
impressive. however, dat a rotary! not a 'round-a-boot'
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Arthur Weasley finally replaced that Ford Anglia, eh?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fart.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Like everything right now, it's an ad for F-n-F X
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My first new car I ever bought was a 1996 Honda Civic, drove it for 326,000 miles with barely a problem. The local yuth gas jockey kept begging me to sell it to him so he could make a rice burner out of it. I finally gave in for a $1000 over what it was worth. I still see him driving around in it, all proud that if hit one pothole it would be destroyed because it's so low to the ground.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Go around the roundabout."
Brian Blessed Tom Tom WEB
Youtube dA-KO0Q2_hs
 
nitropissering
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: "In and around the lake..."


It's always the first thing I think of when I see the word Roundabout.


Bollards come out of the grass, and they stand there...
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"supe them up?"

It's "soup up", subby.  Go sit in the corner for the rest of the period.
 
the_celt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Should have been this driver


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
mercurynews.comView Full Size

townsquare.mediaView Full Size
images.drive.com.auView Full Size
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I am reluctantly impressed.  Someone really decided to put some effort in here


You would have to laugh if it turns out to be *their* honda civic....

//actually, that would be pretty fitting for a souped-up civic owner....
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: My first new car I ever bought was a 1996 Honda Civic, drove it for 326,000 miles with barely a problem. The local yuth gas jockey kept begging me to sell it to him so he could make a rice burner out of it. I finally gave in for a $1000 over what it was worth. I still see him driving around in it, all proud that if hit one pothole it would be destroyed because it's so low to the ground.


We both have civics.  My wife's is a still very desirable 2000 EX with the vtec.  It has 80,000 miles on it and has lived in a garage for most of its life.

People ask us to buy it when we drive it on the odd weekend.

It's an awesome car, and has the getup and go when it's over 5k rpm.
 
TWX
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I am reluctantly impressed.  Someone really decided to put some effort in here


I'm wondering if whomever organized the theft knows the victim and has a particularly low opinion of him.  This seems like a revenge thing with a public shaming above all else.
 
