(NBC Philadelphia)   We need to shutdown the expressway. There's a grenade in that car. Whoops. My bad   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
6
6 Comments     (+0 »)
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's next? A fish in the percolator?
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I suppose it would've been near catastrophic... you know, if it were a real grenade
 
arentevenwords [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: What's next? A fish in the percolator?


Well,
it is time for the percolator.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The closure caused a complete traffic mess in the area.

How is that different from any other day?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, it is the Schuylkill Expressway.
 
drunkest
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cops are such pussies lol
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

