Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Come on out! It's Caturday!
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Otera got mentioned in this week's Fark NotNewsletter for a post in the CSB: Sunday Morning thread!


https://www.fark.com/comments/12859666/161489090#c161489090
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Otera got mentioned in this week's Fark NotNewsletter for a post in the CSB: Sunday Morning thread!


https://www.fark.com/comments/12859666/161489090#c161489090


I saw that...good job, Otera!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image image 559x554]


💞
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay, Caturday! It's been a week. While I understand why we close the library for the last 2 weeks of school, it means that I have entirely too much time on my hands. And I'm flippin bored..I don't keep tasks back, I get them done pretty much as I get them in. It is this way every year, but it drives me nuts.
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image


This little darling picked up ear mites. Again. The only thing worse than trying to pill a cat is putting drops in ears, then having her shake her head and send mite medicines flying in all directions. I shall also not be having mite issues for some time to come. The treatment is also oily so after she went out to roll in the dirt (her alt name is 'piglet') her face was an absolute mess. Mama then proceeded to wash her face which didn't go over too well ("momz iz a meenie!")

Well, giving ear treatments and face washings is one way to discourage her from getting up on the table....
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: [Fark user image 599x640]

This little darling picked up ear mites. Again. The only thing worse than trying to pill a cat is putting drops in ears, then having her shake her head and send mite medicines flying in all directions. I shall also not be having mite issues for some time to come. The treatment is also oily so after she went out to roll in the dirt (her alt name is 'piglet') her face was an absolute mess. Mama then proceeded to wash her face which didn't go over too well ("momz iz a meenie!")

Well, giving ear treatments and face washings is one way to discourage her from getting up on the table....


Have you tried putting a towel over her head for when she shakes?  Might help.
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I think she's over it. Momz okay..., fur nowz.
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: mtpalms: [Fark user image 599x640]

This little darling picked up ear mites. Again. The only thing worse than trying to pill a cat is putting drops in ears, then having her shake her head and send mite medicines flying in all directions. I shall also not be having mite issues for some time to come. The treatment is also oily so after she went out to roll in the dirt (her alt name is 'piglet') her face was an absolute mess. Mama then proceeded to wash her face which didn't go over too well ("momz iz a meenie!")

Well, giving ear treatments and face washings is one way to discourage her from getting up on the table....

Have you tried putting a towel over her head for when she shakes?  Might help.


I'll definitely try that next time. She's fast though. I might get one ear, but between that and ear 2...
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

Good job on the nNL, Otera.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: lilyspad: mtpalms: [Fark user image 599x640]

This little darling picked up ear mites. Again. The only thing worse than trying to pill a cat is putting drops in ears, then having her shake her head and send mite medicines flying in all directions. I shall also not be having mite issues for some time to come. The treatment is also oily so after she went out to roll in the dirt (her alt name is 'piglet') her face was an absolute mess. Mama then proceeded to wash her face which didn't go over too well ("momz iz a meenie!")

Well, giving ear treatments and face washings is one way to discourage her from getting up on the table....

Have you tried putting a towel over her head for when she shakes?  Might help.

I'll definitely try that next time. She's fast though. I might get one ear, but between that and ear 2...


The medicine goes in one ear and out the other?
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: lilyspad: mtpalms: [Fark user image 599x640]

This little darling picked up ear mites. Again. The only thing worse than trying to pill a cat is putting drops in ears, then having her shake her head and send mite medicines flying in all directions. I shall also not be having mite issues for some time to come. The treatment is also oily so after she went out to roll in the dirt (her alt name is 'piglet') her face was an absolute mess. Mama then proceeded to wash her face which didn't go over too well ("momz iz a meenie!")

Well, giving ear treatments and face washings is one way to discourage her from getting up on the table....

Have you tried putting a towel over her head for when she shakes?  Might help.

I'll definitely try that next time. She's fast though. I might get one ear, but between that and ear 2...


I back the cat into my lap. hold the cat by the muzzle. apply to ear, plug ear with a cotton ball. apply 2nd ear. plug. massage each ear. release and pick up cotton balls that went flying.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x318]
Good job on the nNL, Otera.


Fark user image
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
The back had "Cat Games" written on it.....
Fark user image
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

D.J. and Jenny watching me watch them.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Innocent, your Honor!
Fark user image
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Kissy 💋💋💋
Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: [Fark user image 599x640]

This little darling picked up ear mites. Again. The only thing worse than trying to pill a cat is putting drops in ears, then having her shake her head and send mite medicines flying in all directions. I shall also not be having mite issues for some time to come. The treatment is also oily so after she went out to roll in the dirt (her alt name is 'piglet') her face was an absolute mess. Mama then proceeded to wash her face which didn't go over too well ("momz iz a meenie!")

Well, giving ear treatments and face washings is one way to discourage her from getting up on the table....


:(
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: I think she's over it. Momz okay..., fur nowz.
[Fark user image 850x1133]


♥♥
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image image 425x566]
D.J. and Jenny watching me watch them.


What's with the pink dinosaur?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image image 425x566]
D.J. and Jenny watching me watch them.


I'm glad to know I'm not the only Caturday'er with flamingoes in their garden.
Fark user image


But I bet you don't have a flamingo clock/thermometer on your wall, do you?
Fark user image


/Ha!
//got a flamingo magazine bucket down at the lake, no easy picture of it though
///double Ha!
////ok Caturday, show us all your flamingoes!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image


Tootsie vs Forry comparison. Yes, Forry is as tall as Tootsie just as he is as long as Toots.


Made cookie dough today and will bake them tomorrow afternoon.  I'm eating the last cookies from the previous batch now.   Calories are good.  Really.

My pet food dealer ordered food for my babies today.    She is one of my stuff on my cat friends.  There are quite a few of us who have become good friends over the years.  We all met on SOMC and migrated to FB. I've met a few of them.  We've mourned our lost pets and celebrated new adoptions.  We've mourned those who have left this world. There are a couple of crazy cat dudes too!!
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Evening, all... putting the house back together after a large palmetto bug found it's way in..  it is done.  Finis. Kaput... maybe pining for the fjords?   Rumble finally made a four point landing on it, and left the remains for me to clean up... the rest are still looking for it.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

OlderGuy: Evening, all... putting the house back together after a large palmetto bug found it's way in..  it is done.  Finis. Kaput... maybe pining for the fjords?   Rumble finally made a four point landing on it, and left the remains for me to clean up... the rest are still looking for it.


squish?!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: OlderGuy: Evening, all... putting the house back together after a large palmetto bug found it's way in..  it is done.  Finis. Kaput... maybe pining for the fjords?   Rumble finally made a four point landing on it, and left the remains for me to clean up... the rest are still looking for it.

squish?!


Yup.. 16 lbs of cat there... he spent a few minutes cleaning his paws afterwards..
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image


My flamingos photo. Yes, I took the photo.  I actually color corrected it as the water was icky and the flamingos were pale.
 
mtpalms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I had the weirdest shipping experience over the weekend. On Thursday I placed an order on Amazon, and it left the shipping facility in San Bernardino CA, about 76 miles from my home. From there,it went 727 miles east to Albuquerque, and then back as far as Highland, 6 miles from San Bernardino.  Then from Higjland, back to San Bernardino. At least I think that is what happened, I kinda lost the thread tbh. Then it stopped moving on Sunday and appears to be stuck in San  Bernardino. 'Stuck'  is the only state one can be in in San Bernardino. There is no other state of being.
Efficiency and logistics! The hallmark of Amazon, amirite?
I got a notice on Monday that my shipment was delayed, that's when I checked the tracking history and was sort of
Fark user image


They said if my package didn't arrive by Tuesday, I could request a refund, which I did. As of today, on my returns and orders page, the package is still 'delayed', the tracking history still stops on Sunday. Maybe the delivery truck got hijacked, or the logistics unit hitchhiked on another truck. I dunno.

But! I got my refund, so that's good.

Here's the tracking history (bottom to top) from Amazon:

Shipped with USPS
Tracking ID: 9374889724020085565781
Sunday, May 14
5:00 PM

Package delayed in transit

Friday, May 12
8:16 PM

Package arrived at an Amazon facility.
San Bernardino, California US
7:06 PM

Package left an Amazon facility.
Highland, California US
7:47 AM

Package arrived at an Amazon facility.
Highland, California US
4:52 AM

Package left the carrier facility.
San Bernardino, CA US
4:36 AM

Package left an Amazon facility.
Highland, California US
Thursday, May 11
8:23 PM

Package arrived at an Amazon facility.
Highland, California US
5:58 PM

Package left an Amazon facility.
Albuquerque, New Mexico US
3:23 PM

Package arrived at an Amazon facility.
Albuquerque, New Mexico US
10:02 AM

Package left the carrier facility.
San Bernardino, CA US

Carrier picked up the package
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
it took a left turn in Albuquerque???
 
FedEx??
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: mtpalms: lilyspad: mtpalms: [Fark user image 599x640]

This little darling picked up ear mites. Again. The only thing worse than trying to pill a cat is putting drops in ears, then having her shake her head and send mite medicines flying in all directions. I shall also not be having mite issues for some time to come. The treatment is also oily so after she went out to roll in the dirt (her alt name is 'piglet') her face was an absolute mess. Mama then proceeded to wash her face which didn't go over too well ("momz iz a meenie!")

Well, giving ear treatments and face washings is one way to discourage her from getting up on the table....

Have you tried putting a towel over her head for when she shakes?  Might help.

I'll definitely try that next time. She's fast though. I might get one ear, but between that and ear 2...

I back the cat into my lap. hold the cat by the muzzle. apply to ear, plug ear with a cotton ball. apply 2nd ear. plug. massage each ear. release and pick up cotton balls that went flying.


That's how I do it as well.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: I had the weirdest shipping experience over the weekend. On Thursday I placed an order on Amazon, and it left the shipping facility in San Bernardino CA, about 76 miles from my home. From there,it went 727 miles east to Albuquerque, and then back as far as Highland, 6 miles from San Bernardino.  Then from Higjland, back to San Bernardino. At least I think that is what happened, I kinda lost the thread tbh. Then it stopped moving on Sunday and appears to be stuck in San  Bernardino. 'Stuck'  is the only state one can be in in San Bernardino. There is no other state of being.
Efficiency and logistics! The hallmark of Amazon, amirite?
I got a notice on Monday that my shipment was delayed, that's when I checked the tracking history and was sort of
[Fark user image image 282x320]

They said if my package didn't arrive by Tuesday, I could request a refund, which I did. As of today, on my returns and orders page, the package is still 'delayed', the tracking history still stops on Sunday. Maybe the delivery truck got hijacked, or the logistics unit hitchhiked on another truck. I dunno.

But! I got my refund, so that's good.

Here's the tracking history (bottom to top) from Amazon:

Shipped with USPS
Tracking ID: 9374889724020085565781
Sunday, May 14
5:00 PM

Package delayed in transit

Friday, May 12
8:16 PM

Package arrived at an Amazon facility.
San Bernardino, California US
7:06 PM

Package left an Amazon facility.
Highland, California US
7:47 AM

Package arrived at an Amazon facility.
Highland, California US
4:52 AM

Package left the carrier facility.
San Bernardino, CA US
4:36 AM

Package left an Amazon facility.
Highland, California US
Thursday, May 11
8:23 PM

Package arrived at an Amazon facility.
Highland, California US
5:58 PM

Package left an Amazon facility.
Albuquerque, New Mexico US
3:23 PM

Package arrived at an Amazon facility.
Albuquerque, New Mexico US
10:02 AM

Package left the carrier facility.
San Bernardino, CA US

Carrier picked up the package


OMGosh, Mudd's Woman and I had a similar, but even more infuriating, experience this past winter!  A package she mailed me ping-ponged back and forth between 2 offices for months!! 🤦  Seriously, I think it was 3 months at least?!
Just when she was about to file a lost item claim it finally arrived.  Fortunately it wasn't anything perishable....
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

mtpalms: I had the weirdest shipping experience over the weekend. On Thursday I placed an order on Amazon, and it left the shipping facility in San Bernardino CA, about 76 miles from my home. From there,it went 727 miles east to Albuquerque, and then back as far as Highland, 6 miles from San Bernardino.  Then from Higjland, back to San Bernardino. At least I think that is what happened, I kinda lost the thread tbh. Then it stopped moving on Sunday and appears to be stuck in San  Bernardino. 'Stuck'  is the only state one can be in in San Bernardino. There is no other state of being.
Efficiency and logistics! The hallmark of Amazon, amirite?
I got a notice on Monday that my shipment was delayed, that's when I checked the tracking history and was sort of
[Fark user image image 282x320]

They said if my package didn't arrive by Tuesday, I could request a refund, which I did. As of today, on my returns and orders page, the package is still 'delayed', the tracking history still stops on Sunday. Maybe the delivery truck got hijacked, or the logistics unit hitchhiked on another truck. I dunno.

But! I got my refund, so that's good.

Here's the tracking history (bottom to top) from Amazon:

Shipped with USPS
Tracking ID: 9374889724020085565781
Sunday, May 14
5:00 PM

Package delayed in transit

Friday, May 12
8:16 PM

Package arrived at an Amazon facility.
San Bernardino, California US
7:06 PM

Package left an Amazon facility.
Highland, California US
7:47 AM

Package arrived at an Amazon facility.
Highland, California US
4:52 AM

Package left the carrier facility.
San Bernardino, CA US
4:36 AM

Package left an Amazon facility.
Highland, California US
Thursday, May 11
8:23 PM

Package arrived at an Amazon facility.
Highland, California US
5:58 PM

Package left an Amazon facility.
Albuquerque, New Mexico US
3:23 PM

Package arrived at an Amazon facility.
Albuquerque, New Mexico US
10:02 AM

Package left the carrier facility.
San Bernardino, CA US

Carrier picked up the package


I've also had more than one package mailed to me from California that made it to Missoula but than instead of being sent 20 minutes north to where I am, we watched it leave Missoula and go all the way east across the state to Billings 😣  It then came back west to Missoula and finally north to me.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: bucket_pup: [Fark user image image 425x566]
D.J. and Jenny watching me watch them.

I'm glad to know I'm not the only Caturday'er with flamingoes in their garden.
[Fark user image image 425x239]

But I bet you don't have a flamingo clock/thermometer on your wall, do you?
[Fark user image image 425x239]

/Ha!
//got a flamingo magazine bucket down at the lake, no easy picture of it though
///double Ha!
////ok Caturday, show us all your flamingoes!


In a trivia contest right now, will tell you guys a flamingo war story when I'm done.
 
