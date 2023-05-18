 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   'Life shouldn't imitate art' says CHP with eminent release of new driver's ed film filled with subdued family characters and realistic driving scenes   (ktla.com) divider line
31
    More: PSA, Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles, Highway, California Highway Patrol, Sheriff, Highway patrol, Time, Police  
•       •       •

534 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2023 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to put roundabouts at intersections in Oakland where there are regular side shows.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a realistic driving scene may look like.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is strange. Growing up I didn't need earnings that my car didn't  had turbo boost, super pursuit mode and not to jump creeks running from the police while yelling "yeehaw".
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Red Asphalt"?
"Blood on the Highway"?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: "Red Asphalt"?
"Blood on the Highway"?


Simulapost!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Epicedion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, fellow kids
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Imminent", subby.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I still remember how appallingly idiotic the first one was, and all of us laughing as we left the theater. Even tried to give the second one a chance when it was free streaming and noped out pretty quickly.

Now here *gestures to 10th film in series* we are.

/Vin Diesel is a good dude so good for him making mad bank I guess
//wish he'd made more stuff like Boiler Room tho. dude is a classically trained actor
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Vin Diesel is a good dude


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Back in high school drivers Ed circa 1977 yep, it was red asphalt and blood on the highway, they hadn't started staging crashes in front of schools yet...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I propose a new driver's ed film. Highways of Agony 2: The Flaming Death of Paul Walker
 
Stimied in a Rut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They are dumb movies with great special effects, enjoyable soundtracks, and a really diverse cast. They are fun to watch on a big screen as long as you aren't taking it seriously.
 
palelizard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I still remember how appallingly idiotic the first one was, and all of us laughing as we left the theater. Even tried to give the second one a chance when it was free streaming and noped out pretty quickly.

Now here *gestures to 10th film in series* we are.

/Vin Diesel is a good dude so good for him making mad bank I guess
//wish he'd made more stuff like Boiler Room tho. dude is a classically trained actor


They should make a sequel to Pitch Black. I liked how he was just a badass criminal in that one, they didn't really attempt a backstory or anything. They should stick with that, keep him mysterious. Not sure where you'd go, other than him just meandering around the galaxy, doing criminal things, but maybe he could get drafted for a heist.
 
RandomInternetComment [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I honestly wonder how many deaths the FF franchise has caused beyond paul walker.
 
RandomInternetComment [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stimied in a Rut: They are dumb movies with great special effects, enjoyable soundtracks, and a really diverse cast. They are fun to watch on a big screen as long as you aren't taking it seriously.


Dude I am taking a film that put a sedan in outer space seriously.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: I honestly wonder how many deaths the FF franchise has caused beyond paul walker.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mouser: "Red Asphalt"?
"Blood on the Highway"?


"Paint Your Wagon"..

with BLOOD, I bet....

Joshua Logan's 'Paint Your Wagon' the Simpsons
Youtube _W_g7_KJP_o
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Erik Estrada unavailable for comment.
 
Squids and Scrubs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
#yolo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: gameshowhost: Vin Diesel is a good dude

[static.tvtropes.org image 350x264]


( ._.) it's what i've heard and i've never heard him get ragged on as a douchebag
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mouser: "Red Asphalt"?
"Blood on the Highway"?


"You picked two of my favorites."
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

palelizard: gameshowhost: I still remember how appallingly idiotic the first one was, and all of us laughing as we left the theater. Even tried to give the second one a chance when it was free streaming and noped out pretty quickly.

Now here *gestures to 10th film in series* we are.

/Vin Diesel is a good dude so good for him making mad bank I guess
//wish he'd made more stuff like Boiler Room tho. dude is a classically trained actor

They should make a sequel to Pitch Black. I liked how he was just a badass criminal in that one, they didn't really attempt a backstory or anything. They should stick with that, keep him mysterious. Not sure where you'd go, other than him just meandering around the galaxy, doing criminal things, but maybe he could get drafted for a heist.


I'd watch that.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

palelizard: They should make a sequel to Pitch Black.


You know there were two sequels, right?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Squids and Scrubs: #yolo

[Fark user image 425x427]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Stimied in a Rut: They are dumb movies with great special effects, enjoyable soundtracks, and a really diverse cast. They are fun to watch on a big screen as long as you aren't taking it seriously.


Cars swinging from a winch like freaking Indiana Jones or Luke Skywalker... freaking ridiculous. But also very entertaining if you're stoned enough.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ISO15693: palelizard: They should make a sequel to Pitch Black.

You know there were two sequels, right?


That trilogy is great.  I heard they were going to make a 4th movie..

*Googles*

Hot diggity!

https://screenrant.com/riddick-4-movie-news-updates-cast-story/#:~:text=Riddick%204%3A%20Furya%20is%20Confirmed&text=Twohy%20has%20revealed%20the%20new,2025%20release%20at%20the%20earliest.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [i.imgflip.com image 620x349]


careful with that joke, it's flaming
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember when Jurassic Park came out in '93 and they had all these PSAs telling kids not to resurrect dangerous dinosaurs.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.