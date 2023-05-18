 Skip to content
(Wales Online)   "Fear no man, no beast or evil, brother." Funeral procession for teen somberly led by replica Hulk Hogan   (walesonline.co.uk) divider line
El_Dan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Daniel Wright died aged 19 last month after the car he was driving crashed at 3am on Saturday

I hope the car was appropriately punished.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Really moving images.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Daniel Wright died aged 19 last month after the car he was driving crashed at 3am on Saturday

I hope the car was appropriately punished.


That lack of mention as to how the car came to crash exactly is a bit evident.  I mean if the brakes went out or something well shiat yes that's horrid, if he was schnookered and auto-darwinated that's a whole nother container of capuchins
 
Congo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hulk Hogan was played by the undertaker?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
