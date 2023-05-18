 Skip to content
(Kare11)   Shiatty diamond ring found. Minnesota gemstone trifecta in play   (kare11.com) divider line
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, that's okay.  YOU keep it.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Police:  "So you bought a chocolate diamond?"
Wife:  "Well it wasn't before I dropped it."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Righteous.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.kare11.comView Full Size

I guess it still smells.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
shiat. We could also celebrate the honest and effective guys who found the ring, and put in the extra effort to find the owner...
 
berylman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She says she lost it in the toilet while washing her hands. Who washes their hands above or in the toilet? This gal!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not seeing the difference

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

morg: [media.kare11.com image 850x478]
I guess it still smells.


It could be worse
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raulzero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Prolly the Koh I Noor. The brtutish royalty have been craping all over that thing for ages.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 651x350]


So that's what they meant by getting to turd base.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: She says she lost it in the toilet while washing her hands. Who washes their hands above or in the toilet? This gal!


She washed her hands, got them all slippery, and then went to flush the toilet.  If it's even slightly lose then soap can send it flying, knew someone that tossed hers across the room and hit the dog that way after doing dishes - she was trying to point someone to a back bedroom that had been seconded as a coatroom for the party

/poor dog was just sitting there giving her the best, "WTF did I do??" look I've even seen
//hit him right in the nose
///that pooch was farking offended
////really can't blame him
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: If it's even slightly lose then soap can send it flying


And if it's slightly loose, too
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I didn't RTFA so this may have been covered in it...

It isn't even the first ring she's lost. She whipped one out the car window tossing a cigarette butt at some point prior to flushing this one down the toilet.

Lady really needs to get her rings sized correctly. Or wear them on a chain or something.
 
