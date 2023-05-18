 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Woman sues employer, claiming that when Alexander Goulandris renamed a work file with his initials 'ajg' it was an abbreviation of "A Jumbo Genital"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
43
    More: Stupid, Question, Sexual harassment, sexual harassment, IT worker, Ms Gasparova, Acts of the Apostles, Lawsuit, sexual contact  
•       •       •

1227 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2023 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone ever use the singular "genital"?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Does anyone ever use the singular "genital"?


John Wayne Bobbitt?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lhystfbymtykwisbycpisstfuysfcw!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who else named his genitals "Jumbo"?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This BS attempt to strike back at her previous employer for firing her has done wonders for her future employability
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Does anyone ever use the singular "genital"?


When referring to someone outside the Jewish faith?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Does anyone ever use the singular "genital"?


Yes:  "female genital mutilation"  Also, as an adjective generally, eg. "genital area"
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because I haven't referenced this in a while

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story about AJG brought to you by BBC.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Barricaded Gunman: Does anyone ever use the singular "genital"?

John Wayne Bobbitt?


Lance Armstrong?
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A long time ago when I was a computer operator, I received a call to reset someone's password. Now knowing this person was the most miserable person on the face of this planet, I tried to reset it to "FARKINGASSHOLE!"

Alas, I was thwarted because passwords could only be 8 alphanumeric characters so I changed it to "PASSWORD."

Life was so much simpler in those days.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Barricaded Gunman: Does anyone ever use the singular "genital"?

John Wayne Bobbitt?

Lance Armstrong?


Hitler & Goebbels, according to the song.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Morning Vietnam Abbreviations
Youtube V7ImvRAsdqs
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Does anyone ever use the singular "genital"?


As an adjective, yes.

Occasionally it's implied.

blog.sportscolumn.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: TWX: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Barricaded Gunman: Does anyone ever use the singular "genital"?

John Wayne Bobbitt?

Lance Armstrong?

Hitler & Goebbels, according to the song.


Between the two of them?
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: This BS attempt to strike back at her previous employer for firing her has done wonders for her future employability



I don't think it's that, it comes across more than she has some flavour of mental illness, and a crush on her ex-boss.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: The Exit Stencilist: This BS attempt to strike back at her previous employer for firing her has done wonders for her future employability


I don't think it's that, it comes across more than she has some flavour of mental illness, and a crush on her ex-boss.


I'd say more like pissed off the boss never even looked at her as more than an employee with a heaping dollop of the crazy. 'Crush' feels too innocent for this level of guano loco.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GloomCookie613: Bungles: The Exit Stencilist: This BS attempt to strike back at her previous employer for firing her has done wonders for her future employability


I don't think it's that, it comes across more than she has some flavour of mental illness, and a crush on her ex-boss.

I'd say more like pissed off the boss never even looked at her as more than an employee with a heaping dollop of the crazy. 'Crush' feels too innocent for this level of guano loco.



I meant a crush in the "I not going to be ignored, Dan" style.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: This BS attempt to strike back at her previous employer for firing her has done wonders for her future employability


Her Linkedin profile is already deleted.

Not that I checked.

/ I checked.
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She submitted a formal grievance letter in April 2021 against Mr Goulandris, but resigned after it was rejected, the hearing was told.
Where is that  "unfair dismissal?"
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not shocked, while not typically publicized, this shiat happens more often than folks think it does.  Grifters gonna grift.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Does anyone ever use the singular "genital"?


Lance Armstrong?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorisSimon: She submitted a formal grievance letter in April 2021 against Mr Goulandris, but resigned after it was rejected, the hearing was told.
Where is that  "unfair dismissal?"


You can claim constructive dismissal, a form of unfair dismissal, in the UK.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorisSimon: She submitted a formal grievance letter in April 2021 against Mr Goulandris, but resigned after it was rejected, the hearing was told.
Where is that  "unfair dismissal?"


she felt it was unfair, you unfeeling monster.
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorisSimon: She submitted a formal grievance letter in April 2021 against Mr Goulandris, but resigned after it was rejected, the hearing was told.
Where is that  "unfair dismissal?"



She submitted a letter claiming there were secret codes in completely normal emails.

Resigning because they likely told her "Wait what...?" is not constructed dismissal. She's lucky she wasn't sectioned.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 1990s a woman at work was speaking disparagingly of someone's car because it looked like a dildo, and it took some time for me to understand that she basically accused everything of looking like a dildo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katerchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take "What's a russian gold digger" for $100, Alex.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Does anyone ever use the singular "genital"?


I think it's kind of like this.  If you pointed to Wales on a map most people would just call it the UK as a catch all without thinking about which specific pieces are included in the statement because for the most part they are so close together you might as well include them:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Northern Ireland is sort of like the taint added to Great Britain to make it the UK.  Is the taint a genital, probably not, but if someone offers to lick your genitals it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect some taint action so let's include it in there anyway.  Is the ass a genital?  Sure, if you're brave enough for the total British Isles experience.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Does anyone ever use the singular "genital"?


C'est trop génial, le mot 'génital'!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Does anyone ever use the singular "genital"?


It may be correct to say courts martial and surgeons general but your mom still has genital warts not genitals wart.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bungles: GloomCookie613: Bungles: The Exit Stencilist: This BS attempt to strike back at her previous employer for firing her has done wonders for her future employability


I don't think it's that, it comes across more than she has some flavour of mental illness, and a crush on her ex-boss.

I'd say more like pissed off the boss never even looked at her as more than an employee with a heaping dollop of the crazy. 'Crush' feels too innocent for this level of guano loco.


I meant a crush in the "I not going to be ignored, Dan" style.

[Fark user image image 498x278]


Yeah that's obsession not a crush. A crush is what little Suzy feels about Billy in 2nd grade. What you're talking about is bunny boiler level obsession.
 
buster_v
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is an attempt to get a settlement from a company that doesn't want any negative publicity.  It probably isn't the first time she did this.
 
blasterz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think we've found the female equivalent of the midlife crisis male who thinks every grocery clerk wishing him a nice day wants to fark him.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

buster_v: This is an attempt to get a settlement from a company that doesn't want any negative publicity.  It probably isn't the first time she did this.


🙄
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: [YouTube video: Good Morning Vietnam Abbreviations]


I understood all those acronyms...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She sounds fun.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Barricaded Gunman: Does anyone ever use the singular "genital"?

I think it's kind of like this.  If you pointed to Wales on a map most people would just call it the UK as a catch all without thinking about which specific pieces are included in the statement because for the most part they are so close together you might as well include them:
[Fark user image 606x587]

Northern Ireland is sort of like the taint added to Great Britain to make it the UK.  Is the taint a genital, probably not, but if someone offers to lick your genitals it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect some taint action so let's include it in there anyway.  Is the ass a genital?  Sure, if you're brave enough for the total British Isles experience.


With this graphic, it should be labeled with: "United" Kingdom
 
RandomInternetComment [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

blasterz: I think we've found the female equivalent of the midlife crisis male who thinks every grocery clerk wishing him a nice day wants to fark him.


Dude she TOTALLY does want to fark me kay? You're just jealous.
 
LesterB
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
True story: a former company of mine used to sell its source code to clients who needed it for compliance or just had lots of money to burn. One customer complained about seeing FOAD sprinkled around the code because they thought it meant "Fark Off And Die" (and was somehow directed at them?) and they were offended.

It turned out that the programmer who wrote was from the middle east and his first name was actually Foad.

/csb
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yes, one always inserts coded messages about sex into shipping manifests.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Minor Catastrophe: A long time ago when I was a computer operator, I received a call to reset someone's password. Now knowing this person was the most miserable person on the face of this planet, I tried to reset it to "FARKINGASSHOLE!"

Alas, I was thwarted because passwords could only be 8 alphanumeric characters so I changed it to "PASSWORD."

Life was so much simpler in those days.


When I started at uni the sysadmin gave us all accounts, and associated email acounts, and when possible would try to make up words using a combination of first letters from the first and last name.

Mine wasn't so bad, something with being overweight, but the now brilliant political scientist Rasmus Pedersen went by RAPE98, as his login, and email. Of course, the sysadmins would say that they just used the first two letters of his first and last name, but, they'd use any combination when they could find an insulting word.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.