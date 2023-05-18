 Skip to content
(The Columbian)   May 18th, 1980. Mt St Helens blew her top and "buried the the cat-loving, whiskey-drinking curmudgeon" Harry Truman under tons of ash   (columbian.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it was his norm, it's believed he was fishing out on Spirit Lake when Mount St Helens blew its top


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you able to visit the site where his cabin once was?
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Are you able to visit the site where his cabin once was?


With a backhoe, maybe?
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Are you able to visit the site where his cabin once was?


Got a shovel?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reading the article, I have this weird suspicion that Harry caused the eruption in order to fake his own death.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP.
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Are you able to visit the site where his cabin once was?


Y-you just want his skull...don't you?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Are you able to visit the site where his cabin once was?


NO RAE!  YOU MAY NOT GRAVE ROB AND TAKE HIS SKULL!  NO!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Are you able to visit the site where his cabin once was?


The topography of where his cabin was was completely changed by Mt. St. Helens blowing up like it did.  Maybe the general area can be located, but pieces of his resort and himself probably will be found by future archeologists.  There's just no way of knowing exactly where his cabin was.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ha!  Yinz know me too well.  😄
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Are you able to visit the site where his cabin once was?


If you don't mind standing 150ish feet directly above the site of the lodge - yes.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: raerae1980: Are you able to visit the site where his cabin once was?

The topography of where his cabin was was completely changed by Mt. St. Helens blowing up like it did.  Maybe the general area can be located, but pieces of his resort and himself probably will be found by future archeologists.  There's just no way of knowing exactly where his cabin was.


But this answers my question.  Thank you! 😊
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: raerae1980: Are you able to visit the site where his cabin once was?

Got a shovel?


I suspect that she does.
 
Muta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Are you able to visit the site where his cabin once was?


I think I know where his skull is if you're interested.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: raerae1980: Are you able to visit the site where his cabin once was?

If you don't mind standing 150ish feet directly above the site of the lodge - yes.


Eh, ive excavated burial sites before, im not discouraged by that! 😄
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Muta: raerae1980: Are you able to visit the site where his cabin once was?

I think I know where his skull is if you're interested.


Don't believe them, Muta is always trying to pawn off blackmarket human skulls.
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: raerae1980: Are you able to visit the site where his cabin once was?

NO RAE!  YOU MAY NOT GRAVE ROB AND TAKE HIS SKULL!  NO!


Fark user image

Dear gods, she's insatiable!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Muta: raerae1980: Are you able to visit the site where his cabin once was?

I think I know where his skull is if you're interested.


.....go on.....
 
