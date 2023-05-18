 Skip to content
(Snopes)   Sadly, the Russian army doesn't have drones called "Supercum"   (snopes.com) divider line
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some farkers' moms are going to be really dissappointed.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Sadly, the Russian army doesn't have drones called "Supercum""

Well, if we decide that they do then they will. Who's with me?
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's what the kids call me

No, wait . .
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: "Sadly, the Russian army doesn't have drones called "Supercum""

Well, if we decide that they do then they will. Who's with me?


They might decide at any moment to have some, particularly if there is a source of inspiration for them.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ಠ_ಠ
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Sadly," Vice News reported, "'Russian 'Supercum' aircraft are just a typo."

Bullshiat.

Whoever wrote that up knew what they were doing.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KY Jerry: That's what the kids call me

No, wait . .


username checks out....In several contextual ways.....
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's not what your mom said last night, Russia
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
hey - it was a shot in the dark.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Snape!", he nutted.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Squirting terror from the skies.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Cum takes more than wishing. The best cum takes action"- Superman
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We talking Man of Steel, Woman of Kleenex again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Supercum is how I have subby's mom listed in my contacts.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
They get to think in the US you can't eat meat if it offends a nearby vegetarian, I get to think in russia they name their UAVs supercum.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Sugarhill Gang - Rapper's Delight (Official Video)
Youtube mcCK99wHrk0


/I can shoot you down with my Super Sperm!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Supposed translation of "they shoot napalm"
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bensane Garrison is going to be incredibly disappointed.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I found this article informative," he ejaculated.
 
