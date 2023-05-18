 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Orange Juice, The Beat Farmers, Devo, Go West, and The Damned. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #468. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
85
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wotcha
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just us three today then?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aria Sends her love to everyone (from the upper deck)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Just us three today then?


Ceithir.

Was just enjoying all the coyote talk. LOTS to mock on that one, LOTS.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Hi


Not yet, but I plan to be after work, lol
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love that Jazzy pre-show

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I be eight... Heyoooooo
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also....which of you is an antarctic researcher

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Love that Jazzy pre-show

[media3.giphy.com image 480x282] [View Full Size image _x_]


That first song is why I almost never listen to anything from after 1963; it bypasses "imperfection" and "Math" and just goes straight-up into pointless noise territory. If I wanted pointless noise I'd watch CSPAN.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present.
Tired, sleepy and with an important work to do that I wanted to do yesterday at the latest but I didn't and I've got an ultimate deadline set for tonight.
This is so me...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uranus: also....which of you is an antarctic researcher

[Fark user image image 500x501]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: pc_gator: Love that Jazzy pre-show

[media3.giphy.com image 480x282] [View Full Size image _x_]

That first song is why I almost never listen to anything from after 1963; it bypasses "imperfection" and "Math" and just goes straight-up into pointless noise territory. If I wanted pointless noise I'd watch CSPAN.


For me the dividing line is Miles Davis' biatches Brew.

There is some stellar mid-to-late 60's jazz that doesn't get all noisewankery. Lee Morgan, Stanley Turrentine, Dexter Gordon, Wayne Shorter, Gerry Mulligan....
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: If I wanted pointless noise I'd watch CSPAN.


This is why I loathe Wynton Marsalis and love Branford Marsalis
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Squeeeeing in just under the wire...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Standing by on my last work day before... well, you know.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: pc_gator: Love that Jazzy pre-show

[media3.giphy.com image 480x282] [View Full Size image _x_]

That first song is why I almost never listen to anything from after 1963; it bypasses "imperfection" and "Math" and just goes straight-up into pointless noise territory. If I wanted pointless noise I'd watch CSPAN.

For me the dividing line is Miles Davis' biatches Brew.

There is some stellar mid-to-late 60's jazz that doesn't get all noisewankery. Lee Morgan, Stanley Turrentine, Dexter Gordon, Wayne Shorter, Gerry Mulligan....


True and agreed, but it's literally a minor section of my extensive Jazz collection. The best of the best was 1952 - 1963, just like the best parts of 80s Pop is really 1977 - 1986, and after that R&B went to hell and took over along with hair metal, while the GOOD 80s music of New Wave evolved as "Underground/College" and then spilled over into the brief flash of greatness that was grunge, which finally became mainstream Pop again but we all know how that ended.

Anglo-American Pop music goes through creative burst cycles, and I am still waiting for the next cycle to start since 1999 ended.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.


[Waves from the IT closet, salad stuck in my teeth...]
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Standing by on my last work day before... well, you know.


Yeah, Siouxsie knows.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Greetings from the afternoon!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
HOORAAAAY
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Present! And a clear schedule for the show. So far. As long as none of my projects blow up again, and by "blow up" I mean work exactly as documented instead of however the user wishes or imagines they work.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sno man: [Fark user image 400x293] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ugh. Looks like my Internet wants to knock off way early for the weekend. We'll see how long I get to stick around.
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hello everyone!

In under the wire ...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: socalnewwaver: thespindrifter: pc_gator: Love that Jazzy pre-show

[media3.giphy.com image 480x282] [View Full Size image _x_]

That first song is why I almost never listen to anything from after 1963; it bypasses "imperfection" and "Math" and just goes straight-up into pointless noise territory. If I wanted pointless noise I'd watch CSPAN.

For me the dividing line is Miles Davis' biatches Brew.

There is some stellar mid-to-late 60's jazz that doesn't get all noisewankery. Lee Morgan, Stanley Turrentine, Dexter Gordon, Wayne Shorter, Gerry Mulligan....

True and agreed, but it's literally a minor section of my extensive Jazz collection. The best of the best was 1952 - 1963, just like the best parts of 80s Pop is really 1977 - 1986, and after that R&B went to hell and took over along with hair metal, while the GOOD 80s music of New Wave evolved as "Underground/College" and then spilled over into the brief flash of greatness that was grunge, which finally became mainstream Pop again but we all know how that ended.

Anglo-American Pop music goes through creative burst cycles, and I am still waiting for the next cycle to start since 1999 ended.


i've easily got over 1,000 jazz CS's, and a very large portion of them are mid-late 60's. i've got plenty from the 50's and early 60's, and even some 40's, but there's a wealth of great stuff that happened post 1963.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pista: sno man: [Fark user image 400x293] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Wow, it wrecks just like the real thing!!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: i've easily got over 1,000 jazz CS's, and a very large portion of them are mid-late 60's. i've got plenty from the 50's and early 60's, and even some 40's, but there's a wealth of great stuff that happened post 1963.


Fine. Tell Blue Note to re-issue it in numbers greater than the 100s and for less than $80 a pop and I'll think about buying it to find out.
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've been mildly obsessed with the ongoing Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Remain in Light tour for the last couple of months. Remain in Light is not only my favourite Talking Heads record, it was also another stealth masterwork from the under-appreciated Belew. I'd encourage anyone else that digs that album to YT search for their performance at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There is PLENTY wrong with hare metal.

Wot wot? Adam Ant concert ?!? [googles furiously]
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
nationaltoday.comView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hooooow  Deee! (Minnie Pearl voice)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This tune is pure filth.
& I love every bit of it.
 
Bindyree
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Morning all from SF. I'm around somewhere.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: There is PLENTY wrong with hare metal.


for starters, rabbits are crap on bass...
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pista: This tune is pure filth.
& I love every bit of it.


Very Doors, much yum
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pista: This tune is pure filth.
& I love every bit of it.


Even the NIN cover is pretty damn good.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: socalnewwaver: i've easily got over 1,000 jazz CS's, and a very large portion of them are mid-late 60's. i've got plenty from the 50's and early 60's, and even some 40's, but there's a wealth of great stuff that happened post 1963.

Fine. Tell Blue Note to re-issue it in numbers greater than the 100s and for less than $80 a pop and I'll think about buying it to find out.


*cough*torrentsites*cough*
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And stupid Cruel World has Adam's set overlapping Echo and the Bunnyman.

UUURRRRRGGGGG DON'T MAKE ME CHOOSE!!!!

/this is why festivals suck
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: There is PLENTY wrong with hare metal.

Wot wot? Adam Ant concert ?!? [googles furiously]


He's doing Cruel World on Sat and his own show on Sun in LA. Though, like SCNW, I'll be at the Damned
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I confess I'm rather envious of SCNW's Sunday problem. The only thing I've got lined up is an ambulance open house that will get us nothing. I'm thinking of being "sick" that day.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
dang! play this one 3 times!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: There is PLENTY wrong with hare metal.

Wot wot? Adam Ant concert ?!? [googles furiously]


scheduled for tonight, at my favourite (quasi-) local venue no less. postponed until sunday. "if" it happens.
 
