(Twitter)   DO NOT fumble the turtle   (twitter.com)
21
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
carkiller
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


                                    RIP
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Obligatory

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My highschool girlfriend had a habit of fumbling the turtle
 
pheelix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
People will still manage to completely and totally fark up step one of this process.
Turtle causes traffic jam leading to crash on Florida highway
Youtube i2Zx7tyZ960
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Hold turtle gently like burger?

/as opposed to like they owe you money
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For large turtles, you can take a long length of rope, hold it in a loop, and hook it around the back of their shell, gently pulling forward to guide them where they need to go. Especially useful for snapping turtles, who hate you and want you to die.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Haha, joke's on us, roads in Oklahoma don't have shoulders
 
Lando Lincoln
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And yeah, be ready for them to pee.
 
autofire372 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do not taunt Happy Fun Turtle.
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No Mitch McConnell reference yet.  I leave disappointed....
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Turtle trifecta in play?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
assjuice
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ay, wtf are you, the fonz?
 
BlakCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Forbidden Doughnut: No Mitch McConnell reference yet.  I leave disappointed....


My sentiment exactly.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
-- Overheard from Mitch McConnell's bedroom, said to his wife Elaine.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: -- Overheard from Mitch McConnell's bedroom, said to his wife Elaine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't grab them in the middle they'll scratch the shiat out of you. Snappers can't bite straight up, so finger or stick right above the head at the notch and right above the tail.
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cheron: My highschool girlfriend had a habit of fumbling the turtle


Fiber helps with that.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Forbidden Doughnut: No Mitch McConnell reference yet.  I leave disappointed....


Literally the second comment ITT, boss.
 
