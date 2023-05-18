 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   If you've been stalking someone's Facebook recently, there's some bad news for you. Also, you're old   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

2157 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2023 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lazy kids, I still stalk the old fashioned way, hiding in the bushes with a pair of binoculars.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: Lazy kids, I still stalk the old fashioned way, hiding in the bushes with a pair of binoculars.


Dude, upgrade to a drone...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never use the apps.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't say I've ever encountered this, as I use facebook to lookup and find living family members when I fill out the the family tree that are far removed from me (7th cousins, etc.).  But maybe even the facebook algorithm knows that people don't want to be friends with me and doesn't bother.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure I understand the issue here. Isn't everyone on Facebook a stalker of some form or other?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's some seriously funny shiat.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like Boomerbook
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am disappointed.

I thought I might be able to check 'friend requests sent' to find a bunch of hotties that forgot to lock their accounts.

Maybe Facebook could add that filter next.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*puts a bunch of private information online*

*other people view private information*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can Elon Musk buy facebook next?
 
qlenfg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna call BS. Someone was snooping on their phone and fat-fingered the friend button. I've looked up a number of old friends, exes, etc... and never seen a friend request go to them.

On the other hand, I find it funny that sometimes someone unfriends you, but they're outed when you see them in the people you may know banner.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL...  Never went FB... Fark is the only 'sm' I deal with..  also no mics or cameras on my computers, and a flip phone for communication...  and if you have a working brain, you don't need GPS.  That alone explains the mess the country is in.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: More like Boomerbook


I've been getting a fair amount of "I know you're not on facebook, so you may not have heard..." from my millennial friends and acquaintances.

Apparently they're getting older.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The secret is to like a vacation photo of them from 2014 at 3:30 in the morning. That's how you build trust in a relationship
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OlderGuy: LOL...  Never went FB... Fark is the only 'sm' I deal with..  also no mics or cameras on my computers, and a flip phone for communication...  and if you have a working brain, you don't need GPS.  That alone explains the mess the country is in.


Started in the tech trade in 1990. Worked for the DoD on something called "the internet"....been around technology since then. For the longest time, did not want a smartphone. Nope. Wanted no part of it.

Held on to my flip phone for it's last flip, so to say.

My current I-phone is a version 6. I think they are up to version 14 now?  I dunno.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. I'll have to take a look! haven't been on that shiatty pile for awhile. I did get a bunch of friend requests from people I grew up with but wasn't ever friends a couple months ago.

/Last time I was on, I just updated my pic with an old one and a bunch of women came out of the woodwork to remark on how they had crushes on me back then.
//My account is locked down, so these are women I'm already friends with on there....
///I'm also fairly certain it's why my wife mauled me in bed for a few days in a row...  She absolutely doesn't need to worry, but who am I to try and stop her from doing that? :-D
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because a request on FB comes in means you have to accept it.

Instagram, on the other hand, you have to physically remove and block unwanted followers.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called research, dammit!
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Not sure I understand the issue here. Isn't everyone on Facebook a stalker of some form or other?


Perfectly cromulent.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OlderGuy: LOL...  Never went FB... Fark is the only 'sm' I deal with..  also no mics or cameras on my computers, and a flip phone for communication...  and if you have a working brain, you don't need GPS.  That alone explains the mess the country is in.


Name checks out.

I'll be 60 in a month, grew up with damn foldable maps and automobile co-pilots. Never giving up my GPS.
 
debug
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Just because a request on FB comes in means you have to accept it.

Instagram, on the other hand, you have to physically remove and block unwanted followers.


Not if you make your account private.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Facebook started going downhill for me during Obama's second term. I use Social Fixer and I've gotten rid of all the toxicity from my feed. I only go on to look through the boardgame groups. I don't accept any friend requests.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Not sure I understand the issue here. Isn't everyone on Facebook a stalker of some form or other?


I mean, just because everyone does it doesn't mean you're not embarrassed by it. It's sort of a milder version of if you had an app that alerted you every time someone thought about you while they were pleasuring themselves. You understand that people do that sort of thing, and you wonder sometimes about people's specific habits, but having other people know your actual habits (or vice versa) would still be horrifying.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One social media user called it the 'funniest thing Facebook has ever done'

Is it? I thought it was hilarious when Facebook violated the Fair Housing Act by allowing advertisers to select which demographics, including race, would be shown their advertisements for sales and lettings of homes.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Not sure I understand the issue here. Isn't everyone on Facebook a stalker of some form or other?


I just want to trade stuff in Farmville.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

qlenfg: I'm gonna call BS. Someone was snooping on their phone and fat-fingered the friend button. I've looked up a number of old friends, exes, etc... and never seen a friend request go to them.

On the other hand, I find it funny that sometimes someone unfriends you, but they're outed when you see them in the people you may know banner.


You just need to be toxic enough where they block you as well, problem solved!
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, that would explain the weird friend requests I've been getting.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: LOL...  Never went FB... Fark is the only 'sm' I deal with..  also no mics or cameras on my computers, and a flip phone for communication...  and if you have a working brain, you don't need GPS.  That alone explains the mess the country is in.


Don't you have a cloud to yell at
 
hlehmann
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: OlderGuy: LOL...  Never went FB... Fark is the only 'sm' I deal with..  also no mics or cameras on my computers, and a flip phone for communication...  and if you have a working brain, you don't need GPS.  That alone explains the mess the country is in.

Started in the tech trade in 1990. Worked for the DoD on something called "the internet"....been around technology since then. For the longest time, did not want a smartphone. Nope. Wanted no part of it.

Held on to my flip phone for it's last flip, so to say.

My current I-phone is a version 6. I think they are up to version 14 now?  I dunno.


Started in the tech trade in the 70's.  Learned assembly language programming on a PDP-8.  Internet?  Hell no, computers talked to each other through 20mA current loop, with a patch bay to connect one computer to another.
I'm OK with a smartphone, but I keep the installed apps to a minimum, so no social media apps, news apps, or apps from retailers.  I also keep voice recognition (Siri?) disabled.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's why you have to stalk people you are already friends with. Checkmate
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Facebook started going downhill for me during Obama's second term. I use Social Fixer and I've gotten rid of all the toxicity from my feed. I only go on to look through the boardgame groups. I don't accept any friend requests.


You can't ignore me forever, my sweet summer child
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Lazy kids, I still stalk the old fashioned way, hiding in the bushes with a pair of binoculars.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zero Point Scalar Field: Solty Dog: Facebook started going downhill for me during Obama's second term. I use Social Fixer and I've gotten rid of all the toxicity from my feed. I only go on to look through the boardgame groups. I don't accept any friend requests.

You can't ignore me forever, my sweet summer child
[Fark user image 259x194]


I mean she was on the show Tabletop, so she has some boardgame cred. But it was the Cards Against Humanity episode, so that is kind of a negative.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.