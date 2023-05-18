 Skip to content
(NPR)   Attention: We have a rainbow sea slug sighting along the coast of England. I repeat: A RAINBOW SEA SLUG SIGHTING HAS HAPPENED ALONG THE COAST OF ENGLAND. Say it with me fast now: rainbowseaslugsighting rainbowseaslugsighting rainbowseaslugsighting   (npr.org) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She's A Rainbow
Youtube Va87qt0VZ2M
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Has Florida declared war on it yet?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was delicious.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't get why the slug has to be political. Shut up and slug.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Really pretty
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a gummy
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
All the best branchs are nudis.
 
Cheron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
First Bud Light and now sea slugs. Why does the woke left insist on forcing this down our throats
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Rainbow sea slug sighting is the name of my Dropped-my-Slushee-over-the-Boardwalk-railing cover band....
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
GIS doesn't have any pictures older that two days, which leads me to suspect this is AI generated.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I always wondered what happened to all those spandex-clad gals who were waaaay into Dio and drinking ALL THE BEER...

Rainbow in the Dark (2016 Remaster)
Youtube -G0u13COALA
 
