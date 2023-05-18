 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida Man caught with endangered Galapagos tortoises stolen from zoo in his yard ... and freezer   (tampabay.com) divider line
BeerGraduate
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He has a zoo in his yard? Wow. I thought I was an animal lover.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: He has a zoo in his yard? Wow. I thought I was an animal lover.


Headline states that he also had a zoo in his freezer.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've heard that they're delicious.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Two endangered Galapagos tortoises, rare books and comic books went missing from locations across Florida.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BeerGraduate: [Fark user image 425x425]


Darwin would have approved wholeheartedly.  He and the crew ate a whole lot of the specimens they collected.  Galapagos tortoises in particular were famously delicious.
 
bingethinker [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, he's in the soup now.
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They are said to be delicious:
QI | How The Giant Tortoise Got Its Name
Youtube zPggB4MfPnk
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Any animal that comes with a built in bowl deserves to be eaten.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would love an A/C unit in my enclosure, but a freezer just feels like showing off.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TIL rare turtles are microchipped
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Paywall to read about Florida? Hard pass
 
carkiller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


                                       RIP
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey, cut it out with the shaming.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: BeerGraduate: [Fark user image 425x425]

Darwin would have approved wholeheartedly.  He and the crew ate a whole lot of the specimens they collected.  Galapagos tortoises in particular were famously delicious.


Yeah, they arrived back home without any tortoises, because they'd eaten the lot of them along the way. Brilliant work, gentlemen!
 
trezac
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Were the rare tomes turtle recipe books?
 
tekmo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFA: Joshua McCarty-Thomas' spouse, Dashae McCarty-Thomas, 29, was arrested as a co-defendant in the case, according to criminal report affidavits. According to a state of Florida database updated weekly, Dashae McCarty-Thomas is employed by the Department of Corrections as a correctional officer.

Cops arrested a law-enforcement officer?

Huh.

Evidently cops don't count lowly prison guards among their untouchable peers.
 
