(NPR)   Arizona farmers are running out of water and being forced into some hard realizations. 1) They do, in fact, live in a desert. 2) Climate change isn't, in fact, some socialist liberal communist antifa plot. Thoughts and prayers, everyone   (npr.org) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure their chosen republican representation will get right on continuing to do nothing.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How many golf courses are there in Arizona

/I'm hoping at least some of them use non potable water
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
3) It's too late now.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well would a Rain Dance be cultural appropriation?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"We're not anti-environmental at all. That's how we make our living," said Craig Alameda

I mean...you're doing things insanely destructive to the local environment.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
humorinamerica.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh well.  When someone is actively drilling holes in the life boat and you don't shoot him, whose fault is it really when the boat sinks - and what does it really matter at that point?
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So the finding out phase is finally starting? Or will it continue to be delayed by extreme efforts that damage other water sources until the finding out happens all at once?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: 3) It's too late now.


Yup.
The time to start doing something about the effects of global climate change was 10 years ago.

Too late now. But I sure was fun laughing at all the hippies, wasn't it?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I wonder how we got to be the bad guy," he said.


Yeah.  It's a total mystery.  Better get to panicking about drag queens.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, the American "Free Market" has spoken and allowed the Saudi Gov dairy program to buy vast tracts of Arizona land and use shiatton of USAPublic water resources to grow alfalfa that they then ship to Saudi Arabia to feed their dairy cows in one of the only deserts more deserty than Arizona
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: So the finding out phase is finally starting? Or will it continue to be delayed by extreme efforts that damage other water sources until the finding out happens all at once?


The GOP will double down, laughing as everyone runs out of water and then say it wasn't their fault.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weaver95: WickerNipple: 3) It's too late now.

Yup.
The time to start doing something about the effects of global climate change was 10 years ago.

Too late now. But I sure was fun laughing at all the hippies, wasn't it?


50 years ago...
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This has been well-covered. Saudi-owned farms are drilling wells to about 5x the depth of existing wells in AZ and using the water to grow alfalfa that is shipped to Saudi Arabia as cattle feed to supply demand for beef. Due to such practices, water is being diverted from familiar and local agricultural and municipal uses in AZ.
 
discotaco
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Arizona Farmers" now joins "Christian Scientists," "Compassionate Conservatives," and "Republican Intellectuals," as yet another phrase that puts the "moron" in "oxymoron."
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"We're not anti-environmental at all. That's how we make our living," said Craig Alameda,

HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA
 
Muta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since it snowed a lot last winter, won't pretending the drought is over fix the problem?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sounds like they need welfare, probably think they're entitled to government help.

What's that, they're mostly white and conservative?

*ahem*

Sounds like they need a subsidy, we really should be doing more to help them.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"And nothing of value was lost."
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Have they tried shooting it yet?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Muta: Since it snowed a lot last winter, won't pretending the drought is over fix the problem?


Oh that's exactly what everyone will do. Claim that everything is fine, nothing needs to change and then block any effort to reform water use legislation.

At least until the water all disappears.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I'm sure their chosen republican representation will get right on continuing to do nothing.


The time to do something has long come and gone. North Texas is doing the same with their explosive growth of housing developments without building infrastructure to support it. Their solution is to litigate border disputes until they get access to the Red River/Texoma water, which will end with them using it beyond capacity. The problem is the rubber stamping of development permits without any thought for the future.

/The $$$$ must flow
https://oklahomawatch.org/2023/04/14/oklahoma-and-texas-seek-solution-to-red-river-water-dispute/
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pretty sure Arizona was a desert before human-caused climate change.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But not as hard as the ground they're playing, amirite?  Guys?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So it's a race as to whether the west will be flooded by the ocean or dried into an autumn leaf within the next 50 - 100 years
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Weaver95: WickerNipple: 3) It's too late now.

Yup.
The time to start doing something about the effects of global climate change was 10 years ago.

Too late now. But I sure was fun laughing at all the hippies, wasn't it?


Given you were a Republican back then, you were part of the problem.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Come on Subby, this looks like a great place to start a farm. All I need is a canal. Only 50% of the water will evaporate on the way there. Some pessimist will call it a canal 1/2 empty. I call it a canal 1/2 full.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Have they tried laughing at hippies even harder? Maybe they should tell more jokes at town meetings. Get that mockery in before the entire ecosystem collapses.
 
Greil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"I wonder how we got to be the bad guy," he said.

You voted republican. It's really not more complicated than that.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mcavity: Weaver95: WickerNipple: 3) It's too late now.

Yup.
The time to start doing something about the effects of global climate change was 10 years ago.

Too late now. But I sure was fun laughing at all the hippies, wasn't it?

50 years ago...


The election of Reagan, who made campaign speeches about polluting trees, and hired a Secretary of the Interior who wanted to sell off public lands for profit.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And where I sit here in Hoosierland we keep turning some of the most naturally productive farm land on earth into crappy tract housing and strip malls.  Unfettered capitalism is one hell of a brilliant system.

/s for morons.
 
special20 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It seems to me that by now a fifth-generation farmer in Pinal County would have figured out a crop to grow that used little to no water, or some fashion of natural shading that would also lend toward using less water.

A fifth-generation farmer in Pinal County... damn that's a long time if a generation is presumed to be 25 years.

"DON'T DO ANYTHING, JUST SIT THERE!"
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: This has been well-covered. Saudi-owned farms are drilling wells to about 5x the depth of existing wells in AZ and using the water to grow alfalfa that is shipped to Saudi Arabia as cattle feed to supply demand for beef. Due to such practices, water is being diverted from familiar and local agricultural and municipal uses in AZ.


Bingo.  It is long past time the US tell the Saudis to eff off, and give them a map showing them where they can eff off.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I wonder how we got to be the bad guy," he said.

Because you voted for the GOP and put them into power? Maybe that's the reason.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DrD'isInfotainment: Well, the American "Free Market" has spoken and allowed the Saudi Gov dairy program to buy vast tracts of Arizona land and use shiatton of USAPublic water resources to grow alfalfa that they then ship to Saudi Arabia to feed their dairy cows in one of the only deserts more deserty than Arizona


That's the thing.  Sustainable agriculture via irrigation is possible in Arizona, as the Indigenous people proved for thousands of years.  But it isn't possible when oligarchs steal all the water.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "We're not anti-environmental at all. That's how we make our living," said Craig Alameda

I mean...you're doing things insanely destructive to the local environment.


To be fair, the environment is trying to kill them...
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope the farmers are drug tested before receiving government money.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Weaver95: WickerNipple: 3) It's too late now.

Yup.
The time to start doing something about the effects of global climate change was 10 years ago.

Too late now. But I sure was fun laughing at all the hippies, wasn't it?


Ten?
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We're cooked. Get your bucket lists done.

Fark user image
 
indy_kid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: I'm sure their chosen republican representation will get right on continuing to do nothing.


Are you kidding? There are billionaires waiting on their tax cuts! Those politicians have to keep the billionaires happy if they want to keep their phoney-baloney jobs!

HARRUMPH!!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I like how they are planting some of the most water hungry crops in a desert.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Solution:  Farm Dirt.
 
phedex
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: And where I sit here in Hoosierland we keep turning some of the most naturally productive farm land on earth into crappy tract housing and strip malls.  Unfettered capitalism is one hell of a brilliant system.

/s for morons.


Well, around Indy you're not wrong.   but most of the rest of the state is still just piles of farm land and trees peppered with towns that have less than 10k people in them.

I despise our states politics like any rational person, but we do have a lot of beautiful state parks and unmolested land all over the place.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Rural communities also tend to lean Republican politically, which can put them at odds with climate activists and environmental protection groups, which tend to be more aligned with Democrats F*CKING REALITY."
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weaver95: WickerNipple: 3) It's too late now.

Yup.
The time to start doing something about the effects of global climate change was 10 years ago.

Too late now. But I sure was fun laughing at all the hippies, wasn't it?


You live in Harrisburg right how many times when you got 6 inches of snow did someone make a crack about global warming in the last thirty years?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Muta: Since it snowed a lot last winter, won't pretending the drought is over fix the problem?


It's not a drought, it's a farkin desert
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Muta: Since it snowed a lot last winter, won't pretending the drought is over fix the problem?

Oh that's exactly what everyone will do. Claim that everything is fine, nothing needs to change and then block any effort to reform water use legislation.

At least until the water all disappears.


And then Farmer Sh*thead from TFA will be interviewed again, still voting republican, still confused about how he became "the bad guy."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: This has been well-covered. Saudi-owned farms are drilling wells to about 5x the depth of existing wells in AZ and using the water to grow alfalfa that is shipped to Saudi Arabia as cattle feed to supply demand for beef. Due to such practices, water is being diverted from familiar and local agricultural and municipal uses in AZ.


Just one of many reasons there is no water. They are suffering a death by a thousand cuts, some cuts deeper than others. And yet, so many people want to live out there in the desert. Makes no sense to me.
 
