(Dutch News) Greek boss of a Dutch satellite tech company arrested in France on a US warrant after spying for Russia. Other nations feeling left out (dutchnews.nl)
    More: Interesting, Espionage, Russia, Technology, Netherlands, NATO, Nuclear weapon, Secrecy, Military intelligence  
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you ever wondered what opportunities NATO offers in Greece, here's the answer.    There's also a 1000 year old heritage of common religion with Russia, where any other variation of the religion was treason, leaving most of Europe at odds with Greece.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks a bit more like sanction violations than spying, but a very serious violation.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Never trust the Dutch

...based organisations headed by a Greek located in France dealing with American technology.
 
