 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   "We're like family now," says woman about the people who joined her in having a televised orgy   (metro.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Awkward, Monogamy, Open relationship, Orgy, Jealousy, Female, Manor house, monogamous couples, Time  
•       •       •

1145 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2023 at 8:20 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, alternatively, "Sex workers celebrate successful advertising campaign."
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, it is usually best if you like the people you're having sex with.

In fairness, I am still friends with the women that I had open relationships with a startlingly higher rate than monogamous relationships. A few have fallen off the radar and we've lost touch, but that's how life tends to get, but some of my best friends, we had a little something something without a lot of possessiveness associated, and friendship and affection was a big key to opening things up further. You should really like the folks you're schtupping.
 
robodog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So they hate each other, but stick around anyway?
 
Poldana
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As a woman in a polyamorous relationship, the whole idea of this show disgusts me,
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Actual whores become attention whores.  Film at 11:00.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
'We're in the sex industry for work. We started filming with other people for OnlyFans, and then it turned from work to fun. We've just been living life and enjoying it all,' Sophia, real name Kim, explained.

So they are just porn stars who appeared on regular TV.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This shiat has been going on for ages, and yet you rarely see 50 and 60 and 70 year olds saying they love being in a poly relationship. It's always the young ones.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, it is usually best if you like the people you're having sex with.

In fairness, I am still friends with the women that I had open relationships with a startlingly higher rate than monogamous relationships. A few have fallen off the radar and we've lost touch, but that's how life tends to get, but some of my best friends, we had a little something something without a lot of possessiveness associated, and friendship and affection was a big key to opening things up further. You should really like the folks you're schtupping.


OoOooOoh. Someone is friends with a woman. WooOOOOOoooo.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...you don't say.
 
argylez
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Congrats on the sex!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sophia, real name Kim, explained

That is one weak name change.  Go for the glory when you change your name, like a young dirty bastard.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Naido: Go for the glory when you change your name, like a young dirty bastard.


Weren't porn names developed from the first street you lived on and a pet's name?

I dunno, something like that..
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Parachute my middle-aged ass into that show and we'll see how open they really are. On the other hand I really can fix the cable...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They're amazed at how many new step-siblings they've encountered!
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: Naido: Go for the glory when you change your name, like a young dirty bastard.

Weren't porn names developed from the first street you lived on and a pet's name?

I dunno, something like that..


Mack Bienville
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So you had an orgy.... with family?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The best argument against orgies:  a quick glance at the people who are willing to participate in them.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: Weren't porn names developed from the first street you lived on and a pet's name?


Leafy Lasagna
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The best argument against orgies:  a quick glance at the people who are willing to participate in them.


When I was a teenager I was dating a girl who lived around the block from me. She was pretty much a stalker back then. Had a telescope pointed from her house to my bedroom window, always knew what I was up to, etc.
We dated for a while and then she moved away from NY to CA...we lost touch.

About 20 years later we connected via the internet and caught up with each other. Turns out, she became a "swinger" and was on a porn set once....she was really into sex...anyway, while catching up she told me she would be in town and wondered if me and my wife would be interested in meeting up and having a 4-way with me, my wife and her husband.

Of course, I said no.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: steklo: Weren't porn names developed from the first street you lived on and a pet's name?

Leafy Lasagna


Mr Big Birch

My first cat's name was Mr. Big and I lived on Birch street...
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: This shiat has been going on for ages, and yet you rarely see 50 and 60 and 70 year olds saying they love being in a poly relationship. It's always the young ones.


57, in a poly relationship since 1994, love it.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The best argument against orgies:  a quick glance at the people who are willing to participate in them.

When I was a teenager I was dating a girl who lived around the block from me. She was pretty much a stalker back then. Had a telescope pointed from her house to my bedroom window, always knew what I was up to, etc.
We dated for a while and then she moved away from NY to CA...we lost touch.

About 20 years later we connected via the internet and caught up with each other. Turns out, she became a "swinger" and was on a porn set once....she was really into sex...anyway, while catching up she told me she would be in town and wondered if me and my wife would be interested in meeting up and having a 4-way with me, my wife and her husband.

Of course, I said no.


Don't believe it. Truth is she was gonna sell you Amway.
You dodged a bullet
 
thedumbone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: This shiat has been going on for ages, and yet you rarely see 50 and 60 and 70 year olds saying they love being in a poly relationship. It's always the young ones.


Don't google "nursing home STD rates."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Next, on Fox!
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.