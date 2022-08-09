 Skip to content
(Kyiv Post)   Day 449 of WW3: Russian museum piece T-54/55 tanks spotted in Zaporizhia being made ready to fight. THEY BELONG IN A MUSEUM It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion
    News, Tank, Weapon, Gulf War, Russia, Fortification, Museum, Ammunition, Artillery  
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. It looks like everything's coming up Prigozhin in the news. On the one hand, it looks like he might be solidifying his power in the Kremlin, and Vova won't like that. On the other hand he's begun to openly admit that Bakhmut may be ultimately held by Ukraine, and Vova will DEFINITELY not like that. Add in another night of missile attacks defeated by Ukraine's air defence and Vova will hopefully be stewing on that all day. So here's your overnight news update from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent newspapers.


Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Thursday, May 18
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

'Outright Scum Will Be Punished' - Ukraine Intel Chief Admits Assassinating Russian Propagandists
Kyrylo Budanov unapologetically admitted that Ukrainian intelligence was involved in successfully undermining and targeting several key public figures in Russia.

Missiles Over Kyiv
Kyiv's self-defense forces must render the Russian self-image as masters of violence against 'cowering Ukrainian civilians' as nonsensical by stopping the Kremlin's attacks and defeating Russia.

EXPLAINED: Wagner Chief Admits Surrounding Ukrainian Troops in Bakhmut 'Does Not Seem Possible'
Ukraine continues to advance around the flanks of the besieged city, but Russian resistance remains stubborn and the Kremlin is sending paratroopers as reinforcements.

Russia Has Closed All Avenues for Negotiations Over Crimea, Says Crimean Tatar Leader
Crimeans are advised to prepare for active hostilities, as a "forced liberation" from the intransigent occupiers may be the only alternative left for them.

Kyrgyz Mercenary who Fought with Russia in Ukraine Jailed
Kyrgyzstan jails national for becoming a Russian mercenary in war against Ukraine.

Overnight Russian Missiles Strikes Kill One in Odesa, Kyiv Rocked by Explosions
The capital's civil and military administration called the attacks "unprecedented in their power, intensity and variety," though all missiles targeting the capital were destroyed.

Russian Museum Piece Tanks Spotted in Ukraine - How Long Will They Survive?
Two months after T-54/55 tanks were seen being taken out of storage, they have been spotted in Ukraine's Zaporizhia region, indicating they are already being prepared to take part in hostilities.

Hungary Stalls New EU Funds for Ukraine Arms
Hungary continues to cause problems within EU's common funding in support of Ukraine.

SBU Identifies Six Kyiv Residents Accused of Exposing Air Defense Locations on Social Media
The Security Service of Ukraine also blocked online cameras that filmed air defense operations during the Russian strike on May 16.

Ukraine Claims Russian Losses Have Exceeded 200,000 Killed and Wounded
The General Staff says Russia has hiat a grim milestone and the number of killed and wounded is now higher than many NATO countries' entire active armed forces.

Catherine Deneuve Launches Cannes With Lesya Ukrainka Poem
Legendary French actress Catherine Deneuve showed support for Ukraine as she opened the Cannes Film festival reciting Lesya Ukrainka's poem "Hope," in French.

'Prigozhin Will Win His Dispute With Russian Generals' - Ukrainian Intel Chief
Kyrylo Budanov said Russian war architects Valery Gerasimov and Sergei Shoigu have become 'victims of their propaganda' while the Wagner chief's influence has not diminished.

Congress Increases Pressure on Russia for Terrorism and War Crimes
Indications are growing that the US may formally designate Russia as a terrorist state, and may support the creation of a special Russian war crimes tribunal.

Ukraine commemorates anniversary of Crimean Tatars' forced deportation, genocide.
The Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar flags were lowered at the Foreign Ministry on May 18 to commemorate the forced deportations carried out by the Soviets in 1944, Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar reported.

Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kherson oblasts kill 4 people over past 24 hours.
Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts killed four people over the past 24 hours, local governors reported on May 18.

Ukrainian military says it shot down 29 out of 30 missiles in Russian May 18 attacks.
Ukraine's air defense successfully shot down 29 Russian missiles, two kamikaze drones, and two reconnaissance drones on May 17-18, according to the General Staff.

ISW: Wagner chief faces pressure, intimidation over political ambition.
Some Russian strongmen may be intimidating the Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin to curb his influence and political ambition, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest report.

Ukraine reportedly shoots down all Russian aerial targets during May 18 Kyiv attack.
Ukraine shot down all the Russian aerial targets in the early morning air strike on Kyiv on May 18, according to the preliminary information reported by Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhii Popko.

Explosions heard in many oblasts, air defense at work amid Russian overnight attack.
At least five loud explosions sounded in Kyiv overnight on May 18, as reported by a Kyiv Independent journalist. Air defense is at work, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.
Russian forces targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Novoslobidske, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on May 17.

'Every time feels like your last': How Ukrainian sappers work in gray zones near Russian-occupied Kreminna.

Hungary to block sanctions against Russia, EU aid for Ukraine unless Kyiv removes OTP bank from list of 'international war sponsors'.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that his country won't support the 11th sanctions package against Russia and the 500 million euro military support tranche for Ukraine unless Kyiv removes the Hungarian bank from the blacklist.

Estonian parliament calls for 'concrete steps' on Ukraine's NATO accession at Vilnius summit.
The Estonian parliament adopted a statement in support of Ukraine's NATO accession on May 17. It urges NATO allies to invite Ukraine to join the alliance and formulate "concrete and unequivocal steps" needed to speed up the accession process at the July NATO summit.

Chinese envoy visits Ukraine, meets Kuleba.
Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs, visited Ukraine on May 16-17 as part of the agreement reached during the Zelensky-Xi phone call last month, according to Ukraine's Foreign Ministry.

French Senate passes recognition of Holodomor as genocide.
France's Senate, the upper house of the parliament, has approved a resolution recognizing the Holodomor as a genocide against the Ukrainian people.

CNN: US inspectors examine Patriot system, say it has 'minimal' damage following Russian attack.
A U.S.-made Patriot air defense system, allegedly hit by the Russian May 16 attack on Kyiv, has only 'minimal' damages and doesn't need to be shipped to the U.S. for repairs, CNN reported, citing three American officials.

And that's your lot. Enjoy your day folks.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In case you didn't catch his posts in the thread yesterday, indy_kid let us know around 5pm Eastern that he was out of the OR and surgery went well. He had enough yaw control above the shoulders despite the pain that he's confident he'll still be able to drive once he's fully recovered!

For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for May 6 through May 12 (Days 437 to 443) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy Mother of God, 32 artillery kills yesterday. I'd love to know the details of that.

The continuing dribbling missile attacks reek of desperation.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bears repeating. I had to change the vertical scale. Largest 7-day average ever.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now people are appearing on Russian state TV admitting to have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014. Oh, and it goes downhill from there: We should kill them out of love he says. How many? Millions of them,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think it's in the queue to get posted, but for those of you who only come to Fark for the WW3 threads: Kadyrov thinks Russia will bust nuts in Kyiv just like him in a Bakhmut goat, claims T-72B3 is the bestest tank. (thread link)

On an semi-unrelated note: I'm moving over the next week*. Shouldn't take up all my time, but the weekend updates and daily morning bumps of them might be a little flaky for the rest of May.

*Pending signing my next lease this Saturday. The 2-weeks-or-less before move-in signing window typical in DC is the second worst thing about the city. Republican Hill staffers with trust funds take the cake.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if this has been posted before or not, but Lib Dem politician and visiting fellow at King's College London Mike Martin wrote a great short thread on Twitter of Ukraine's current shaping operations in preparation for the expected offensive. [Threadreader, Nitter]

I agree with his thoughts, but I'm biased: They mirror my own less-well-considered opinions on how the Ukrainians should pin Russian units in Bakhmut and pull them away with raids across the Dnipro, conduct Kharkiv-style probing attacks.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia once again massively attacked the territory of Ukraine:

The attack was carried out by Tu-95MS, Tu-160 strategic bombers from the Caspian region, probably by Kh-101/555 cruise missiles.

After launching the rockets, the enemy engaged its reconnaissance UAVs over the capital.

According to preliminary information, all enemy targets in Kyiv's airspace were detected and destroyed.

Fragments of Russian rockets fell in Darnytsia and Dnipro districts of the capital. People were not injured.

Yesterday, the Russians also attacked Odesa. Most of the missiles were destroyed by the Air Defense Forces.

There is a hit in one of the objects of industrial infrastructure. As a result of the missile strike, 1 civilian was killed and 2 people were injured.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The head of the National Police of Kyiv Region, Andrii Nebitov, showed the wreckage of Russian missiles found in the Kyiv region.

"The police are inspecting the places where the wreckage fell and recording the damage. So far, no significant damage has been recorded, and there are no injured people," he said.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
!!the Russians also attacked the Khmelnytskyi region at night.
Air defense forces worked in the region. There is also a hit to an infrastructure object of the Khmelnytskyi district. There are no casualties.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morning all. Recovering from Covid (I lasted 3 years without catching it until now). So I've kinda been in a news drought this week.

How's the counteroffensive in Bakhmut going?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 30 cruise missiles over the territory of Ukraine.

The missiles were fired at planes, ships and land-based operational-tactical missile systems.

Air defense forces and means destroyed 29 cruise missiles.

Two Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and two reconnaissance UAVs of the operational-tactical level were also shot down.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Kirovohrad region, air defense forces destroyed a cruise missile and a drone: there is destruction

The warhead of the rocket exploded on the territory of a private home. 3 houses were damaged by the blast wave.

Debris of the downed drone hit one of the objects. For several hours, rescue units extinguished the fire. Residents of the surrounding yards were evacuated.

There were no casualties.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning:

📍Sumshchyna
At night and in the morning, the Russians launched 2 artillery barrages. As a result of shelling, 5 private residential buildings and a non-residential premises were damaged.

📍Zaporizhzhia region
The enemy struck 90 strikes on 16 settlements in the region per day. The destruction of 31 objects was recorded: again the homes and property of peaceful people.

A 68-year-old resident of Gulyaipol died from injuries sustained during the shelling. In Stepnohirsk, three men were wounded during enemy attacks.

📍Donetsk region
On May 17, the Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region - in Kostyantynivka. In addition, the body of a child killed during the occupation was exhumed in Tatyanivka. Another 5 people in the region were injured.

📍Kherson Oblast
Russian occupiers shelled peaceful settlements of Kherson Oblast 90 times. They aimed at the residential quarters of the settlements of the region; in the building of the school and store of the Kherson community, the power line of the Bilozer community and the hospital of the Beryslav district.

Last day, three people died due to Russian aggression, eight more were injured of varying degrees of severity. Among the victims are children - the Russian army killed a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured.

📍Kharkiv Region
Over the past day, the enemy shelled at least 20 settlements in the Kharkiv, Kupyan and Chuguyiv districts of the region.

Last night, the enemy launched a rocket attack, previously with the S-300 air defense system, on the village of Tsyrkuny. The rocket hit the ground. Forest fires occurred as a result of two shellings of the village of Novoosynove. Fortunately, there were no casualties during the day.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trains derailed in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Russian media and the head of the occupying "power" Serhii Aksionov write about this. It is reported that there was an explosion before the accident. Five wagons that derailed were transporting grain.

The railway connection between Simferopol and Sevastopol is suspended.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Armed Forces continue to advance in the direction of Bakhmut,

Serhiy Cherevaty, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"During the fighting, our units, despite the fact that there is no advantage in personnel, ammunition and equipment, continue to advance on the flanks. We managed to cover a distance of 150 to 1,700 meters during this day," he said .

According to Serhiy Cherevaty, Bakhmut remains the epicenter of hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

"Above all, the enemy is trying to take this almost destroyed city. 487 times the enemy struck our positions with rocket-propelled artillery, there were 25 skirmishes, 6 air raids, 130 occupiers were destroyed, 145 were wounded, 4 were captured. The Msta self-propelled gun was also destroyed. "Orlan-10" UAV and 8 combat depots with ammunition," he said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love Ukrainian humor and plausible deniability.Ukrainian intelligence commented on the explosion on the railway in the occupied Crimea

"On those tracks, in particular, weapons, ammunition, armored vehicles and other means are transported, which are used for a war of aggression against Ukraine. In order to kill Ukrainian civilians and Ukrainian defenders. It is quite natural that these tracks didn't hold up, they got tired and now they don't function for a while," commented Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian State Railways.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At night, the occupiers hiat energy infrastructure facilities,

the press service of the Ministry of Energy reports.

"At night, the enemy launched another massive missile-drone strike across the entire territory of the country. Energy infrastructure facilities were hit and damaged. In particular, overhead power lines in Khmelnytskyi Region were cut off due to the shelling. Power was cut off in 3 settlements in the region, and 1.7 thousand people were left without electricity. . consumers," the message says.

The Ministry of Energy noted that as a result of the latest massive shelling, 2 settlements in the Zaporizhia region, 3 settlements in the Mykolaiv region were cut off. In the Kherson region, 15 settlements were cut off. Several air lines were also disconnected in Donetsk region. 5 settlements, more than 20 thousand subscribers remained without electricity. The mine, where several people were at that time, was de-energized.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
before the missile attack, the Russians tried to deceive the Ukrainian military, because before the attack, all enemy missile carriers were brought to the base points

"Before this attack, all the missile carriers were brought to the base points and were not in the water area. The Black Sea launched "Calibers," noted Nataliya Humenyuk, head of the joint press center of the "South" operational command.

She is convinced that the Russian Federation is trying to achieve at least some "victories" with such shelling, because it is not possible on the front line, even if there was an opportunity make artificial reports about where they hit and what they hit.

"They look for such objects, which, to their short-wave brain, seem to them to be the bases of something," Humenyuk added.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UNITED24 and ETNODIM created embroidered shirts for ambassadors: the second copy is being raffled off among donors around the world. The

shirts were based on ornaments from different regions of Ukraine, which were supplemented with elements related to each ambassador.

It is impossible to buy such embroidery. But you can win by donating from $24 to rebuild a school in the village of Buzova in the Kyiv region. The collection lasts from May 18 to June 1.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has complained to the UN about Budanov.

The Russian Mission to the UN has sent an official letter to the member states of the Security Council, demanding that they pay attention to the words of the head of the GUR that Ukrainian special services will find Russians involved in crimes against Ukraine anywhere in the world. the Russians called it "obvious language of hatred and calls to violence on national grounds" and demanded "to respond to blatant calls for the murder of Russian citizens".

In response to the statements of the Russian Federation, the adviser to the head of the OPU Mykhailo Podolyak confirmed Budanov's words and said that Ukraine would get the war criminals of the Russian Federation "legally or physically".

"Yes, Ukraine hates you. Yes, we will pursue you. Always and everywhere. Yes, there is nothing to talk to you - you do not know modern human languages. Yes, the time of your traditional whining that hypnotized global politics is over. Yes, representatives of Russia - the country of serial killers - will undoubtedly pay all debts. Yes, Ukraine will get each of you, and it doesn't matter how exactly - legally or physically. And in the years of the UN, there is no international law for unconditional war criminals. Just wait for your prime time at the tribunal," said Podolyak.I like his attitude!
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The SBU exposed a cleric of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (MP) who consecrated Russian soldiers during the occupation of Izyum

. In addition, he repeatedly spoke before the cameras of Kremlin propagandists who came to Izyum, which was captured at that time.

In his comments, the perpetrator discredited Ukrainian defenders, denied the facts of Russian aggression, and glorified the destroyed racists. The perpetrator faces up to 8 years in prison, the SBU reported.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Morning all. Recovering from Covid (I lasted 3 years without catching it until now). So I've kinda been in a news drought this week.

How's the counteroffensive in Bakhmut going?


Prigozhin has been whining about not getting the materiel support he needs, now he's got to worry about the personnel support, too. Ukraine has been pushing regular Russian forces back on the flanks which leaves Wagnerites out to dry in the city itself. Partly due to infighting, partly due to poor communication between units. Ultimately it looks like Ukraine will envelop the Wagnerites unless they pull back.

The ZSU captured a penal brigade Wagnerite who painted a grim picture of what the Russian front line looks like.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Bakhmut Situation Both sides on Attack | Ruzzia Lost 200k Army in Ukraine
Youtube Xk5PY-jBStw

Yesterdays Denys
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would remind everyone that while indeed, 'liquified' explicitly translates to terminated, or killed, we do in fact have a very lively sentient coffee pool, so there are exceptions..
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
17 May: NEW GAINS SECURED. Ukrainians Conduct a SUCCESSFUL ASSAULT | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube nqZKRa3O6o4

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't sacrifice your Patriotic? Heroic? Inspirational? military heritage to please a ruthless colonial dictator why have a dictator.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China woos Central Asia as Ukraine war weakens Russian influence
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  The headline isn't about how russia caved to the grain exports?

/not caught up
//and going to post the daily list now
///wonders why the Africa contingent was visiting Ukraine and not russia
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Holy Mother of God, 32 artillery kills yesterday. I'd love to know the details of that.


These artillery kills for the last 7 days have a story, & it's hard to believe it's just "well, the opportunity arose & we took it." This was an organized, coordinated plan.

There will be movies & books written of this campaign for decades to come. The story behind these artillery kills will be part of at least one if them, I am sure.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: I would remind everyone that while indeed, 'liquified' explicitly translates to terminated, or killed, we do in fact have a very lively sentient coffee pool, so there are exceptions..


That thing is kinky. It likes golden showers
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: What?  The headline isn't about how russia caved to the grain exports?

/not caught up
//and going to post the daily list now
///wonders why the Africa contingent was visiting Ukraine and not russia


It's 8:10 am and there were 28 posts. How can you not be caught up?
I'm starting to suspect your tagline is sarcasm.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Gotta love Ukrainian humor and plausible deniability.Ukrainian intelligence commented on the explosion on the railway in the occupied Crimea

"On those tracks, in particular, weapons, ammunition, armored vehicles and other means are transported, which are used for a war of aggression against Ukraine. In order to kill Ukrainian civilians and Ukrainian defenders. It is quite natural that these tracks didn't hold up, they got tired and now they don't function for a while," commented Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian State Railways.


tracks got tired.... hahahahahahhaha
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This war is getting to be Night at the Museum: Ukrainian Farm Tractor Loot Boogaloo.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see https://www.volunteeringukraine.com  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.  (If you're using a brokerage firm, ask them how to do it)

...

Military aid (or mixed with an offensive component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Adopt a Sniper: https://euromaidanpress.com/lets-support-ukraine/

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Support for partisans: https://www.ipay.ua/en/bills/centr-nacional-nogo-soprotivleniya-pozhertvovat-online

Ripley's Heroes, vehicles, medical and protective supplies: https://ripleysheroes.org

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Sunflower Project (logistics; putting up with Medic Zero): https://www.bluestarsunflower.org/donate/

Baby boxes (Scotland): https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/scotbabyboxappeal

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Rebuild Ukraine (US/Minn): https://rebuild-ua.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout


Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Texas shipping container clinics: https://www.buildtamu.com

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced people with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.orghttps://sites.google.com/view/vetcrewhttps://k9rescue.international/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: Harlee: Holy Mother of God, 32 artillery kills yesterday. I'd love to know the details of that.

These artillery kills for the last 7 days have a story, & it's hard to believe it's just "well, the opportunity arose & we took it." This was an organized, coordinated plan.

There will be movies & books written of this campaign for decades to come. The story behind these artillery kills will be part of at least one if them, I am sure.


I do try to post the official accounts of these incidents as they are made available throughout the day. I leave it for others to tally. The details may be scant, but it does provide a when and where.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
G7 weighs new sanctions on Russia to end Ukraine war
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

somedude210: How's the counteroffensive in Bakhmut going?


UAF is slowly taking the higher ground north and south of Bakhmut, and the orcs are reportedly shifting reserves to the area to try holding them back. Wagner is pushing very hard into the last UAF strongpoints in the city itself while the high ground on the flanks is being retaken by Ukraine, which suggests the Wagner front-line small unit commanders don't know about the threat of encirclement. Prigozhin has been concentrating all of his efforts on deflecting blame for the debacle-in-progress in lieu of securing Wagner's flanks or maintaining a viable line of retreat. If UAF liberates Yahidne and Klishchiivka, Wagner troops will only have one line of retreat which isn't under UAF observation and fire control- sort of a mirror-image of the situation UAF was in a few weeks ago.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wonder how farmers can repurpose captured artillery for agriculture purposes.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
the Russians shelled the Kharkiv Region
According to preliminary information, the "arrival" was in the village of Circuses of the Kharkiv district. A private residential building was hiat. A person may be under the rubble. All emergency services are working on the spot, said Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration. 08:12
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Russia is now selling oil at levels above 2022.  The sanctions are not working if you do not cut off oil sales.  Almost impossible to do, since India and China take and re-sell the oil by-products.

Russian oil must flow.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

andrewagill: Harlee: Holy Mother of God, 32 artillery kills yesterday. I'd love to know the details of that.

These artillery kills for the last 7 days have a story, & it's hard to believe it's just "well, the opportunity arose & we took it." This was an organized, coordinated plan.

There will be movies & books written of this campaign for decades to come. The story behind these artillery kills will be part of at least one if them, I am sure.


I posted this a while back:

Kremlin Artillery in Ukrainian Crosshairs: Russian Guns Singled Out for Destruction

Claimed kills of Russian mortars, howitzers and rocket launchers have spiked by 65 percent in the last two weeks, as Ukraine's military counts down to the launch of a major offensive.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The deportation of Ukrainians was planned by Russia even before the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Russia's actions in the matter of moving the Ukrainian population to the TOT and to Russia cannot be called a response to the threat to the population. Even before the start of the full-scale invasion, the authorities of the Rostov region of Russia announced the preparation of 188 temporary accommodation points for "residents of Donbas" on their territory, and as of October 2022, 807 such points had been deployed, - reported legal analyst of the ZMINA Center for Human Rights Onisia Sinyuk. based on the analysis of the testimonies of victims of deportation and information from open sources.
 
loki021376
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I leave for 10 days to take a vacation in Denmark and y'all let them get over 200k without me? Some friends you are! LOL. And what's up with the arty party today?
Billund is home to lego and copenhagen is just beautiful, but how do they speak better English than I do?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, short skirts and bicycles are a thing over there. I may be moving soon!
 
Kalahari Kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Oneiros: What?  The headline isn't about how russia caved to the grain exports?

/not caught up
//and going to post the daily list now
///wonders why the Africa contingent was visiting Ukraine and not russia


Because they are all governments of "Former Liberation Movements" that was funded, trained and supported by Moscow. One should not disrespect the Moscow! They were their saviours and are still a mighty world power!

(Spit!)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, they might still be doing business with Moscow!
 
TheDavil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fasahd: The head of the National Police of Kyiv Region, Andrii Nebitov, showed the wreckage of Russian missiles found in the Kyiv region.

"The police are inspecting the places where the wreckage fell and recording the damage. So far, no significant damage has been recorded, and there are no injured people," he said.[Fark user image image 437x495]


Bottom right corner one kinda looks like a caiman head
 
cyferhax
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Russia is now selling oil at levels above 2022.  The sanctions are not working if you do not cut off oil sales.  Almost impossible to do, since India and China take and re-sell the oil by-products.

Russian oil must flow.


Any links to read about this? All I can find is general info that looks at all sales like this:
https://www.macrotrends.net/1369/crude-oil-price-history-chart

but that shows, globally, oil is down almost 10% this year, compared to 2022.  I find it hard to believe they are managing to get more,

https://home.treasury.gov/news/featured-stories/the-price-cap-on-russian-oil-a-progress-report
(updated today) seems to agree they are selling MORE oil (china, india.. I'm looking at you); but getting less per barrel.

If you have a source that points to that info being wrong I would love to see it; as I hate to spread misinformation, and learning something new / being corrected is always good.

Be safe BC; I always enjoy reading you thoughts on things.
\|/
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: Russia is now selling oil at levels above 2022.  The sanctions are not working if you do not cut off oil sales.  Almost impossible to do, since India and China take and re-sell the oil by-products.

Russian oil must flow.


On EU official call against India over Russian oil, Jaishankar's blunt response
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kadyrov on T72s vs M1 Abrams


I know they weren't upgraded.   But did he see what happened the last time M1s and T72s faced off?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fasahd: Oneiros: What?  The headline isn't about how russia caved to the grain exports?

/not caught up
//and going to post the daily list now
///wonders why the Africa contingent was visiting Ukraine and not russia

It's 8:10 am and there were 28 posts. How can you not be caught up?
I'm starting to suspect your tagline is sarcasm.


Because I just entered the thread (no TF, and I don't want it), and I immediately posted that then went to post the links... and it's still not going throigh.

(Also might've been reading 448 / watched a Luba from Ukraine video instead of reading this one)
 
