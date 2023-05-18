 Skip to content
(The Conversation)   Why we should embrace the joy of dressing like Gen Z. Well, it couldn't be any worse than the hipster beards, skinny jeans, and man buns   (theconversation.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still wearing my Gen X "t-shirt and jeans" motif. We were slackers even when it came to fashion.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I'm still wearing my Gen X "t-shirt and jeans" motif. We were slackers even when it came to fashion.


Whatever.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, Gen Z must be the first generation in history to dress somewhat differently as very young people than the older generations who are their parents and  grandparents.

I wonder if, down the line, they might start experimenting with wearing some of the clothes that their parents and grandparents wore as young people themselves. It would be like, I dunno, returning to old fashions. Retro-fashion, some people might call it. Although that's a long term, probably should be shortened to something else. Maybe just retro? I don't know, that could work.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I still forbidden from dressing in flannel?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok to still wear Members Only jackets, right?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I'm still wearing my Gen X "t-shirt and jeans" motif. We were slackers even when it came to fashion.


Same. I sort of feel like it's become its own form of rebellion against wearing typical middle age clothes.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still wearing Goth clothes, even in my current 40s. I started wearing this stuff in 2000, nothing stopping me yet.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: Am I still forbidden from dressing in flannel?


Just make sure it's not the only think you're wearing this time...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: rebellion against wearing typical middle age clothes


As a teen in the late 70's and early 80's. I wore a flannel shirt and jeans. I'm 58 now. I still wear flannel shirts and jeans.

Just now, I have those fancy shoes with Velcro straps so I don't have to tie them.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there is no way to be "outside the lines" in popular fashion, almost by definition.
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Socks and sandals all the way.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids are mixing and matching, and finding vintage shops and raiding them and it's not exactly anything new. Much like my generation did pretty much the same and the mish-mash of styles became styles when repeated enough.

Ain't anything new. Just kids being kids. It would be great if maybe the media stopped trying to make it more than it is to sell a trend. Just let the kids do their thing and have fun with it. They're kids, it's what they do. Our parents did it. We did it. Now our kids are fiddling and experimenting, and it's nothing all that special. OK, the man bun thing IS a thing, and nothing that I'm remotely into, but that's OK. Kids can find what works for them, and if it's different than me and mine, that's OK too. The kids are mining our old records too, and finding artists that I loved when I was younger, and still have mad love for. Seeing a new generation of goth chicks hanging out with metalheads makes me smile a bit inside.

The kids are gonna be alright. Be better if folks would just put the Judgey-McJudgerton crap aside, and just let them be kids, and maybe NOT look at them with the hunger filled eyes of a 'new market' to pander to.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

frestcrallen: Socks and sandals all the way.


Speaking of socks...when I was growing up, white socks were all the rage, if you were a kid and wore black socks and shorts, you were a weirdo. Now?  If you're seen in white socks, you're the weirdo now.

When did that flip-flop?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No thanks. People excuse kids for dressing like idiots because they're kids. Old people get no such sympathy.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Kids are mixing and matching, and finding vintage shops and raiding them and it's not exactly anything new. Much like my generation did pretty much the same and the mish-mash of styles became styles when repeated enough.

Ain't anything new. Just kids being kids. It would be great if maybe the media stopped trying to make it more than it is to sell a trend. Just let the kids do their thing and have fun with it. They're kids, it's what they do. Our parents did it. We did it. Now our kids are fiddling and experimenting, and it's nothing all that special. OK, the man bun thing IS a thing, and nothing that I'm remotely into, but that's OK. Kids can find what works for them, and if it's different than me and mine, that's OK too. The kids are mining our old records too, and finding artists that I loved when I was younger, and still have mad love for. Seeing a new generation of goth chicks hanging out with metalheads makes me smile a bit inside.

The kids are gonna be alright. Be better if folks would just put the Judgey-McJudgerton crap aside, and just let them be kids, and maybe NOT look at them with the hunger filled eyes of a 'new market' to pander to.


A phrase that may not mean what you think it means.
The Who - The Kids Are Alright
Youtube afam2nIae4o
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Young people are creating their own place in a new world. A world where crocs are high fashion and what "goes" is in the eye of the beholder. Boxers as a headdress or leggings as scarf? sure. Why not even wear a keyboard as a top? Maximalism is being taken to new extremes as clothes are layered over more clothes and no colour, object or pattern is out of bounds.

These are the COVID kids, a generation that came of age during a global calamity where the only form of communication was digital and two-dimensional.

That clearly melted their brains, but if you want to look like a ridiculous attention starved asshole I support everyone's freedom to do so.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How are they dressed, exactly? Like homeless people who just received random donated clothing?

I can Derelicte my own balls.
 
Poldana
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've always been a bird of a different feather so to speak when it come to clothes and shoes, I just buy what I like. My style changes from day to day based on mood. I must be doing something right (wrong?) because I'm getting "where did you get that" from 20 somethings. I'm 52.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mugato: I'm still wearing my Gen X "t-shirt and jeans" motif. We were slackers even when it came to fashion.


I wore jeans and flannel shirts before grunge became a thing.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: I'm still wearing my Gen X "t-shirt and jeans" motif. We were slackers even when it came to fashion.


Same here.  it's a rare day when I wear anything fancier than a t-shirt. :)
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jdlenke: Mugato: I'm still wearing my Gen X "t-shirt and jeans" motif. We were slackers even when it came to fashion.

I wore jeans and flannel shirts before grunge became a thing.


Tell me you're a lumberjack without saying "I'm a lumberjack"
 
Bslim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Fashion has long been one of the most creative playgrounds to express yourself and also define your personal identity and status."

Yes, yes express your "individuality"  by dressing like a bunch of other dipshiats.
Because you are "special"
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wow, Gen Z must be the first generation in history to dress somewhat differently as very young people than the older generations who are their parents and  grandparents.


It truly is a unique and original idea.  Generation defining, even.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Gen Z are rejecting everything from outdated gender tropes to curated colour schemes and the idea of the "perfect" body.

No.  That's false.  We've already had 70+ years of androgynous fashion from women wearing pants to David Bowie and Grace Jones.

For several hundred years, it was the fashion industry who controlled what was on trend. It was in bed with the media, style icons, designers and the tycoons of the industry. This relationship has enabled trends to be predicted and for aesthetic movements to be planned and consumers to be catered for. The masses watched and waited to be told what was new and "hot".

No, that's false.  The bikini and the miniskirt were created in the absence of any kind of designer.  Punk and hippie fashion arose organically from the streets.  Grunge fashion famously influenced designers, and not the other way around.

This is becoming a media constant.  Everything that happens is the most unique thing that has ever happened.  They've gone to simply making up history to make this feel true.  It works because people want to believe it.
 
PocketfullaSass
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

steklo: frestcrallen: Socks and sandals all the way.

Speaking of socks...when I was growing up, white socks were all the rage, if you were a kid and wore black socks and shorts, you were a weirdo. Now?  If you're seen in white socks, you're the weirdo now.

When did that flip-flop?


Anyone who disparages my bobby socks is getting an earful.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Went to middle school in the late 70's. The big thing to do back then was to stuff a big wired hairbrush in your back pocket. Nope. Not me. It always hurt my ass sitting down in those stiff hard desks at school. Plus, I never brushed my hair after I woke up in the morning. Once and done.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how long I can keep this perpetual scowl of outrage and undeserved entitlement on my face.
 
PocketfullaSass
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Fashion has long been one of the most creative playgrounds to express yourself and also define your personal identity and status."

Yes, yes express your "individuality"  by dressing like a bunch of other dipshiats.
Because you are "special"


You seem fun.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: Socks and sandals all the way.


CSB: I once told my ex that if she ever saw me wearing socks and sandals that means I've given up. Years later when my Mom passed I was a wreck for the first week. My brother then flew in, things improved, but I was still being a useless emotional self-pitying fool. Ex brings our kid over to visit with my brother, his wife, and myself after we spent the day filling a 10 yarder with junk. Anyway, she's sees me wearing socks and sandals (showered and changed before they showed up), looks me in the eye and says "go take off your socks or change your shoes."
Gotta say it knocked me out of my funk.
End of CSB
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Gen Z are rejecting everything from outdated gender tropes to curated colour schemes and the idea of the "perfect" body.

No.  That's false.  We've already had 70+ years of androgynous fashion from women wearing pants to David Bowie and Grace Jones.

For several hundred years, it was the fashion industry who controlled what was on trend. It was in bed with the media, style icons, designers and the tycoons of the industry. This relationship has enabled trends to be predicted and for aesthetic movements to be planned and consumers to be catered for. The masses watched and waited to be told what was new and "hot".

No, that's false.  The bikini and the miniskirt were created in the absence of any kind of designer.  Punk and hippie fashion arose organically from the streets.  Grunge fashion famously influenced designers, and not the other way around.

This is becoming a media constant.  Everything that happens is the most unique thing that has ever happened.  They've gone to simply making up history to make this feel true.  It works because people want to believe it.


No the industry has been in control for several hundred years. It's why people were exclusively wearing Air Louis XIV's in the 1600's
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
One should always dress for comfort, not style. Except for socks. Non-matching socks trigger my inner OCD.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: jdlenke: Mugato: I'm still wearing my Gen X "t-shirt and jeans" motif. We were slackers even when it came to fashion.

I wore jeans and flannel shirts before grunge became a thing.

Tell me you're a lumberjack without saying "I'm a lumberjack"


He's a lumberjack, and he's okay.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: jdlenke: Mugato: I'm still wearing my Gen X "t-shirt and jeans" motif. We were slackers even when it came to fashion.

I wore jeans and flannel shirts before grunge became a thing.

Tell me you're a lumberjack without saying "I'm a lumberjack"


My high school in the mid 80s looked like a lumberjack camp. Shirts had to have a collar, no jeans, no tennis shoes. Half the school wore flannel shirts, corduroys and hiking boots every day.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Gen Z are rejecting everything from outdated gender tropes to curated colour schemes and the idea of the "perfect" body.

No.  That's false.  We've already had 70+ years of androgynous fashion from women wearing pants to David Bowie and Grace Jones.

For several hundred years, it was the fashion industry who controlled what was on trend. It was in bed with the media, style icons, designers and the tycoons of the industry. This relationship has enabled trends to be predicted and for aesthetic movements to be planned and consumers to be catered for. The masses watched and waited to be told what was new and "hot".

No, that's false.  The bikini and the miniskirt were created in the absence of any kind of designer.  Punk and hippie fashion arose organically from the streets.  Grunge fashion famously influenced designers, and not the other way around.

This is becoming a media constant.  Everything that happens is the most unique thing that has ever happened.  They've gone to simply making up history to make this feel true.  It works because people want to believe it.


No matter how much the media tries to gaslight everyone into believing Gen Z are oh so super original, at this point, as a generation, all they've actually done is recycle all fashion, music, & technology before them and make a lot of Tiktok videos complaining about working at Starbucks. Heck, even their name isn't unique. They still have time to come up with something to define themselves but for now they're firmly planted in being Xillennials.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: Went to middle school in the late 70's. The big thing to do back then was to stuff a big wired hairbrush in your back pocket. Nope. Not me. It always hurt my ass sitting down in those stiff hard desks at school. Plus, I never brushed my hair after I woke up in the morning. Once and done.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000:[Fark user image 850x480]

Fark user imageView Full Size


as a kid from the 70's, I loved my K-tel records. I had a bunch of 'em.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This looks suspiciously like what I wore when I was their age in the late 90s. Get out of my wardrobe and off my lawn
 
sephjnr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
duet-cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I prefer Thousand Island but sometimes I will have Italian.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm not sure punk was the "fashion" of the 80s. It was more the rejection of fashion, same as this article is saying young people are doing now. I'm happy people are dressing how they feel comfortable, but the fashion industry and what people wear everyday have been divorced for awhile.

And Gen Z didn't invent the comfy clothes thing. I'm not sure I could pick out my 20-something kid in a Walmart. Everyone her age is in the same pajama pants, same lazy shoes, same messy bun. Who can blame them. In her case, she's there in between working a 70hr week in the service industry to survive. So are her peers.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When I see people dressed like this there is only one thought that goes through my head. Wizards. These are Wizards. I just remember the passages of the odd way wizards thought Muggles dressed in the HP series, and how they describe their wild completely oblivious attempts at it, and nod knowingly.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Has anyone noticed that more people wear Nirvana shirts now than they did when Nirvana was popular?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: One should always dress for comfort, not style.


I was always told, dress for the job you want, not the job you have.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Has anyone noticed that more people wear Nirvana shirts now than they did when Nirvana was popular?


I'll be more impressed when more people where Daniel Johnston T-shirts. Way more influential than Nirvana could hope to be. It's nice Kurt knew the difference.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Has anyone noticed that more people wear Nirvana shirts now than they did when Nirvana was popular?


My girlfriend's daughter about shiat herself when I gave her my Sublime tshirt from the 90s
 
holdmybones
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: holdmybones: rebellion against wearing typical middle age clothes

As a teen in the late 70's and early 80's. I wore a flannel shirt and jeans. I'm 58 now. I still wear flannel shirts and jeans.

Just now, I have those fancy shoes with Velcro straps so I don't have to tie them.


I have a pair of basically step ins (Olukai) and Chucks. I admit I'd probably look ridiculous trying to wear my old Docs now.

I'll wait til my kids are a little older to bring those bad boys out and maximize embarrassment.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'ma take your grandpa's style, I'ma take your grandpa's style
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Mugato: I'm still wearing my Gen X "t-shirt and jeans" motif. We were slackers even when it came to fashion.

Same. I sort of feel like it's become its own form of rebellion against wearing typical middle age clothes.


T-shirt and jeans is a very Silent Generation, Boomer, Gen-X, Millennial, Gen-Z, Dude Ranchers and farmers all the way back to 1873.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

holdmybones: I have a pair of basically step ins (Olukai) and Chucks.


I was always basic when it came to shoes. In school, I wore workboots. Going to work, I had a pair of docksiders.

I still wear workboots on the weekends and since I work from home I no longer need to get dressed. So it's a good pair of comfy slippers I'm mostly in now. If I go out to the stores, I'll slip on a pair of Sketchers, or my docksiders.

I hate tying shoes.

CSB

2nd grade...

Remember when the teacher would line everyone up in the hallway to go to music class or art class, or the library or gym?  Once lined up in the hallway, my teacher noticed my shoes weren't tied.

"Stek, please tie your shoes, I don't want you tripping and falling down, hurting yourself."

"But, I don't know how to tie my shoes!"

She seemed amazed at that fact, and she had to write a note to my mom, asking her to teach me how to tie my shoes...
 
