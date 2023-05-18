 Skip to content
(First Coast News)   St. Johns County Sheriff's Office asked residents to register their home security cameras with them. Hilarity ensues   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exhibitionists might go for this, otherwise sane folks, not so much.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step one.
Step 2 is accessing them on demand. Step 3 is controlling access
Step 4 is watching your wimmin folk and children undress.

You don't have to register anything with a local cop outside of a complaint
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would happily register a camera with them that is just pointed to a sign that says "bad cop - no donut"
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
the post states. "Camera owners have the ability to choose how and when their cameras and historical data are accessible to SJSO."

"Pinky swear!"

Geoff Marton wrote, "In 99% of places, no way I'd let this happen. But SJSO has done some freaking amazing things with technology that have kept crime in our county WAY down despite the insane growth our Commissioners have forced down our throats."

Totally not a planted post by one of the deputies.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Step one.
Step 2 is accessing them on demand. Step 3 is controlling access
Step 4 is watching your wimmin folk and children undress.

You don't have to register anything with a local cop outside of a complaint


Step 5 : Shooting everyone in the home and deleting evidence of all steps.
 
TrogdorForPresident
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Man, my local police would love this. Or at least they would if they understood how modern cameras work.

As it is, they're just getting progressively grumpier every time we have to tell them that no, our tiny motion-activated cameras don't record 24/7.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Police too lazy to do own jobs, want you to do it for them.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Because they don't want to be surprised by a backup security camera.
 
wxboy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They want to know where not to murder someone, where they might be caught on camera after having "forgotten" to turn their body cameras on.
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you don't like this, don't buy Ring doorbells. They allow access to the videos for police without even asking you.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When the cops made this request in my town, the local bootlickers couldn't sign up fast enough. That feeling when your Chicago suburb is worse than Florida...
 
almejita
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I didn't come across any actual hilarity subby.  Hilarity should have me ROFLMFAO, but I didn't even crack a smile.  And I'm stoned! False Advertising!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Rule 1: dont hook your security cameras* up to the internet
Rule 2: always have at least one hidden camera
Rule 3: fark the police, they are *literally never* on your side

/your smart house tech is spying on you
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The police in my town have also asked citizens to allow access to doorbell cameras by joining their network. I guess it saves them time going door to door asking to view footage.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
skunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I appreciate that, in order to integrate your camera with their system, you must buy a third-party device. They don't outwardly post the price and I don't feel like trying to register and find it.

Asking the community to pay for an expensive AI surveillance system out of pocket is an audacious move.
 
skunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SeriousTube: If you don't like this, don't buy Ring doorbells. They allow access to the videos for police without even asking you.


This is even worse than Ring and their privacy failing system.

It's a system by Fusus:

https://www.fusus.com/rtc3-products/fusus-real-time-crime-center-in-the-cloud

With Ring, it's possible to know when and how this footage is used. Fucus, is automatic and you have no choice when you 'integrate'. The AI sees and records all.
 
