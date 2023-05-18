 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   "Art Advisor to the Stars" suddenly closes up shop after the first of many lawsuits hiat her lifestyle   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
7
    More: News, Plaintiff, New York, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lawsuit, Business, Law, Fraud, Art world  
•       •       •

427 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2023 at 5:30 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Art in her headquarters:

media.architecturaldigest.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't know, she seems a bit schiffy.
 
Snooza
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yawn...don't care
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thorpe: Art in her headquarters:

[media.architecturaldigest.com image 850x1275]


Mother of god.

I have nicer stuff than that in my own house.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
.

Does the Fark filter fark headlines too?

That's extra dumb.

.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: .

Does the Fark filter fark headlines too?

That's extra dumb.

.


I thought it was just Subby playing around.

Either way made me laugh.

Also, once anyone attaches "to the stars" to their title I realize that a) it's iffy b) it will be (relatively) short-lived.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.