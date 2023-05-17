 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   Russia to bust a nut in Kyiv   (jpost.com) divider line
34
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
So with the Ukrainians adding the M-1, the Russians will be able to do what they could not do before the Ukrainians upgraded their armor?

With logic like that one understands how the Russians have failed in Ukraine.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yeah Russia has had great success with tanks so far, snert.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Ukrainian military destroys Russian T-72B tank with an R-18 bomber drone
Youtube HwFvvJnmNBU
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
T-72 vs M1?


Battle of Easting 73
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
*makes jerking motion*
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Considering how effective the Russian military has been so far, I'll expect the Ukrainian tanks to be in Moscow about a week after they're on the battle field.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm not sure he's clear on who will be casting magic missile upon whom.

I mean, dude.  You are f*ckin' up and you are not helping.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeeeaah... good luck with that, Russia.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need highly trained people to use it.

Given that your army is basically "hey, you! You're a tank driver now!" I'm sure you'll be fine.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to end spectacularly for them.

Please proceed, Russia
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Russian Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov asserted the superiority of upgraded Russian T-72 main battle tanks (MBT) to the US M1 Abrams on Tuesday, after a Monday announcement that Ukrainian soldiers were to soon train on the American MBT."

The T-72 "surpasses foreign equipment in combat power, control, protection and ease of use. With it, any attack is like fishing on a yacht - a pleasure!" Kadyrov wrote on Telegram, alongside a video of him riding in the armored vehicle's turret.  "On such a tank we will enter Kyiv and carry out denazification, simultaneously splitting the Abrams like nuts! "

These are the words of a man who's terrified of windows...
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I shudder at the number of orgasms the Unlikely tag's having over this one.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The trick is, trying to get close to the Abrams before it blows you the fu*k up.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Magorn: T-72 vs M1?


Battle of Easting 73


1 loss to 120 lost 😂
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
LOL.. like their super missiles, that were not shot down and then were shot down. Can't wait for the turret toss videos.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The new, improved T-72 with the easy-open top?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Isn't this the choad that claimed he was in Ukraine while having a photo op at a ruskie gas station
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Yeeeaah... good luck with that, Russia.


Nah, not even in jest would I wish Russia good luck. May they collapse and never be heard from again.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love the wild boasts. Its' like Bagdad Bob has returned from the grave.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You gotta hand it to Russia. Instead of making just one person spout insane denials and wishful thinking, like they did to poor Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf, they spread the duties around to several officials. This prevents any single mouthpiece from dissociating too much. The spirit of Communism lives on: From each according to their ability!
 
pheelix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Magorn: T-72 vs M1?


Battle of Easting 73


cawarstudies.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

Next they'll tell us the T-72's detachable turret is a feature, not a bug.

/Photo is of a T-72 destroyed in the battle of Easting 73
 
eKonk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The T-72 "surpasses foreign equipment in combat power, control, protection and ease of use. With it, any attack is like fishing on a yacht - a pleasure!" Kadyrov wrote on Telegram, alongside a video of him riding in the armored vehicle's turret.  "On such a tank we will enter Kyiv and carry out denazification...

Yes, "denazification" will take place when you get your ass blown the fark up.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sure, the new T-72B3 can take down an M1 Abrams. Problem is, we stopped using those in the mid 1980s and we are now using the digital battlefield equipped M1A2SEP Abrams, your tank rounds will bounce off of it and it will turn your tanks and crews into charred beef and scrap metal before you even see them.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the Abrams can shoot through a T72 lengthwise before the T72 even has the range on them. Also long before their poorly trained and motivated tankers even know the Abrams was there, more often than not.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That may be, but how does the new T-72 stack up against a tractor?
 
calufrax
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Russian John Daly can power suck it.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Magorn: T-72 vs M1?


Battle of Easting 73


That one lost Bradly.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
agronaplo.huView Full Size

"Just park 'em here, same as always."
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Sure, the new T-72B3 can take down an M1 Abrams. Problem is, we stopped using those in the mid 1980s and we are now using the digital battlefield equipped M1A2SEP Abrams, your tank rounds will bounce off of it and it will turn your tanks and crews into charred beef and scrap metal before you even see them.


Yeah the new Abrams is something else, it's gun can see and hit targets from 15km away. Meanwhile the T72B3 max range for their missiles is 6km and guns is 4km (due to bad turret design).
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Magorn: T-72 vs M1?


Battle of Easting 73

1 loss to 120 lost 😂


snert

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

VictoryCabal: That may be, but how does the new T-72 stack up against a tractor?


Not well - they don't stack easily, so you gotta lean then a bit. Lots of examples in Ukraine fields, though, and Ukraine tractors are happy to keep stacking scrapped T-72s.

Don't see a lot of Abrams out there, though. Too busy still running to stack well despite the best of Russian propaganda, I guess. Also, Russia's apparently confused and thinks that they're at war with the United States - explains a lot about why this "superpower" is getting its ass kicked by a country barely bigger than Washington and Oregon put together, in terms of territory.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

make me some tea: *makes jerking motion*


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Sure, the new T-72B3 can take down an M1 Abrams. Problem is, we stopped using those in the mid 1980s and we are now using the digital battlefield equipped M1A2SEP Abrams, your tank rounds will bounce off of it and it will turn your tanks and crews into charred beef and scrap metal before you even see them.


Provided they can even get close enough to hit the Abrahms before it obliterates that T-72 all while
still going at speed, maneuvering around charred remains of previous tanks and targeting the next one.

And using the Battle of 73 Easting as a history..It's going to go that way..Even more so as the US Bradley
are used in tandem with the the Abrahms..Russia simply isn't going to have enough tanks or armored
vehicles left to put toward Ukraine. And these are stripped down Abrahms..

I don't think Russia or it's lackey friends have ANY grasp at how just absurdly powerful the US military is.
As much as the US and NATO OVER estimated Russia, it's probably not half as much as the Russians under
estimate the US. They have this idea that everything the US has put out there, is just like what they do,
propaganda with props and special effects and so on..They just do not get that the US military capabilities
are what we state, and actually then some for things they haven't even seen or could be fast tracked into
service.
 
