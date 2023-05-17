 Skip to content
(UPI)   Cold-blooded attacker cuts power to 16,000 customers in Texas, uses self as shock absorber   (upi.com) divider line
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Someone could make a good meal of that snake! Instant jerky!
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You may want to review your resilience standards if your substation can get shorted out by a snake.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

felching pen: You may want to review your resilience standards if your substation can get shorted out by a snake.


Well, the are armless
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Electrical Short Circuit | Transformers
Youtube mqEaIdvxXYQ
Oldie but goodie:
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

felching pen: You may want to review your resilience standards if your substation can get shorted out by a snake.


They're blaming the snake, but the truth is that the snake tempted a woman into doing it.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Do you smell barbecue?"
"Yeah, but I can't place what meat that is."
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Officials with a Texas power company said about 16,000 customers lost power when a snake slithered into a substation and came into contact with equipment.

I thought that Austin was too liberal for Rafael Cruz.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas? My opinion doesn't count for shiat. Conversely, I'd ask for evidence before believing a snake was the culprit.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Snake?
Snake!?
SNAAAAAAAAAKE!!!
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is the snake ok?
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Known expert on such individuals...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/hit it, Chuck
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/mqEaIdvxXYQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1] Oldie but goodie:


I watched that video while listening to a recording of a live concert and right as the video you posted was done the song ended and the audience applauded.

CSB?
 
algman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
These terrorists are getting much sneakier.
 
