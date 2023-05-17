 Skip to content
(AP News)   Pale Male who was a major stud on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue and subject of three childrens books, passes at 33   (apnews.com) divider line
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Muso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
33 is insanely old for a bird like that. Glad he passed due to (seemingly) natural causes, and not something human-inflicted. Living that long from Manhattan rooftops was an epic life for a hawk.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My phone says Red-tailed hawks tend to live about 20 years in the wild. This hawk war REAL old.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May the avian cigarette mascot never be forgotten. RIP indeed. A true New Yorker displaced into a strange land who adapted through cunning and grit
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muso: [Pall Malls]

Dammit! *tremulous upraised tiny fist quavering into the heavens*
 
WLTwitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Pale Male. May your three children's books help continue encouraging the lil' ones to read and follow their dreams.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green man unavailable for comment.

Adults Go Wild Over Latest In Childrens Picture Book Series
Youtube KV32uLQGFR8
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
'Pale Male' sounds like a womans' strip club in northern UK
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So cool he was so successful.  Rest in peace lil bird dude.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Pale Ale
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice name. Was Whitey McHonkyface already taken?
 
