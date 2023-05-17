 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   Stop. Hammerhead flatworm time   (krqe.com) divider line
7
    More: Creepy, Flatworm, Animal, Paper, Earthworm, Towel, Human, United States, Ziploc  
•       •       •

215 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2023 at 11:38 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No pics?
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shout push hammerheads, bold and resolute.

We're the daleks of god don'tcha know?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Salmon: No pics?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nhdjoseywales
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I saw one at the end of the driveway here in TN. i killed it with salt, fire, acid, and nuked it from orbit
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Salmon: No pics?

[Fark user image image 263x191]


syfy.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Salmon: No pics?

[Fark user image image 263x191]

[syfy.com image 825x464]


you didn't know....this IS ceti alpha IV!!!!
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

xrayspx: Shout push hammerheads, bold and resolute.

We're the daleks of god don'tcha know?


collaborate and listen
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.