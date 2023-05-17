 Skip to content
(RTE Ireland)   Hello, yes this is Pope   (rte.ie) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was. Was it.. Dog?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Was. Was it.. Dog?


It was Patrick
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm the one who calls

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, yes my refrigerator is running, why do you ask?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ayyy Imma saying da prayers here. Why-a you gotta bodda da pope-ah? Papa Fajool, ahhhhhh
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it was the...

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
RosevilleDan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
goldenspiralmedia.comView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any takers on the other party being Zelinsky or Putin?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
B: OH! I am delighted! But now I am only making music with grunting and whisper. And sometimes scream.
D: Hmm... That could be real hot, yo.
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: B: OH! I am delighted! But now I am only making music with grunting and whisper. And sometimes scream.
D: Hmm... That could be real hot, yo.
D: Hmm... That could be real hot, yo.


PIZZA!
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: B: OH! I am delighted! But now I am only making music with grunting and whisper. And sometimes scream.
D: Hmm... That could be real hot, yo.
D: Hmm... That could be real hot, yo.


Don't do that. Don't make me post that gif.
 
bane365 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Administrative Professionals Day
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's old. He thinks this is the papal phone.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: He's old. He thinks this is the papal phone.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x747]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Just as real as who the Pope usually talks to.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What do you think the Vatican uses for hold music?

"Hello and God bless, this is the Vatican, how may I direct your call? Please hold."

♫♫  " ... the Devil went down to Georgia, he was lookin' for a soul to steal ... "
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: What do you think the Vatican uses for hold music?

"Hello and God bless, this is the Vatican, how may I direct your call? Please hold."

♫♫  " ... the Devil went down to Georgia, he was lookin' for a soul to steal ... "


Ministry - Psalm 69
Youtube oOg91PpnshI
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: What do you think the Vatican uses for hold music?

"Hello and God bless, this is the Vatican, how may I direct your call? Please hold."

♫♫  " ... the Devil went down to Georgia, he was lookin' for a soul to steal ... "


To be fair, they commissioned a lot of amazing music during the baroque period.

Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610
Youtube 9rC-4AmUg8I
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: What do you think the Vatican uses for hold music?

"Hello and God bless, this is the Vatican, how may I direct your call? Please hold."

♫♫  " ... the Devil went down to Georgia, he was lookin' for a soul to steal ... "


King Missile- Jesus was way cool.
Youtube mSfa56tjBQo
 
morg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It was probably from the Sacramento office trying to figure if there was any way out of bankruptcy. Sadly, there is not and the Catholic church doesn't have that kind of money this money this time of year.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We have been trying to reach you about your car's extended warranty.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: Pfighting Polish: What do you think the Vatican uses for hold music?

"Hello and God bless, this is the Vatican, how may I direct your call? Please hold."

♫♫  " ... the Devil went down to Georgia, he was lookin' for a soul to steal ... "

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mSfa56tjBQo]


Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Pfighting Polish: What do you think the Vatican uses for hold music?

"Hello and God bless, this is the Vatican, how may I direct your call? Please hold."

♫♫  " ... the Devil went down to Georgia, he was lookin' for a soul to steal ... "

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/oOg91PpnshI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


With your powers combined: 
Ministry - Jesus Built My Hotrod (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault
Youtube GXCh9OhDiCI
 
