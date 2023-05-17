 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   The writers may be striking but the screenplays are writing themselves   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
22
    More: News, Military, Amazon rainforest, Jungle, Tree, Amazon natural region, Aviation accidents and incidents, Indigenous children, Child  
•       •       •

966 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2023 at 10:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, Two-Day Delivery or Free Shipping?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's so heartwarming, it makes me hope that when we learn the story it turns out the 4 kids basically re-enacted Aguirre, the Wrath of God while they were there.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Four children found alive in Amazon after plane crash

There were 5 but one was too delicious.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Four children found alive in Amazon after plane crash

There were 5 but one was too delicious.


Hey, I saw that movie too.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Juliane Koepcke surrenders
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like that time the lemmings spontaneously ran off a cliff.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are pretty formulaic.

The sequel will have them crash on a mysterious island.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly the rescue dogs mauled the children to death being half starved on the journey.
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Item damaged during shipping, please refund for full amount.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only I spoke Hovitos.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you, Bezos!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Four children found alive in Amazon after plane crash

There were 5 but one was too delicious.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a fantastic headline. Good job subby.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crashing at the Greystokes.
 
Newfadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which one has the conch?
 
baxterdog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Newfadian: Which one has the conch?


Do they even have time to listen to the sea sounds in a seashell when simply trying to survive? That's silly!
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If they're indigenous they should have just left them there.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Les Stroud has spent quite a bit of time in South America. Are we sure he isn't the father?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ain't no party like a Donner party 'cause a Donner party don't stop!

got nuthin
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: koder: Four children found alive in Amazon after plane crash

There were 5 but one was too delicious.

Hey, I saw that movie too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Okay ChatGPT, we need a new Indiana Jones movie where the Lost Ark suddenly decides biblical shiat is afoot and lays waste to its surroundings and summons the faithful to carry it into battle. Give us a script where Indiana Jones saves us from the brink of Armageddon once again.

/wait, what do you mean you want to see my onion card?
//how does one even pay dews?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

koder: Four children found alive in Amazon after plane crash

There were 5 but one was too delicious.


Dude, that was tasteless.

Probably because they didn't have any salt.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.