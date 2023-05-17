 Skip to content
(NBC News)   The Scrappiest Place on Earth   (nbcnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Stupid, Walt Disney World, Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney, The Walt Disney Company, theme park, Amusement park, member of a family, Medicine  
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Walmart?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's not that hard to remove people after taking the picture, but people who fight over this don'r seem like they'd win a PS contest.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ruh-Roh

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd think fights would be at least a once-per-day occurrence at Disney.  You're crammed into your area of the park with tens of thousands of other people and pretty much everyone has paid a shtton of money to be there, expects this to be some sort of magical vacation for the kids they're trying to keep from melting down, and is frustrated with how hot/crowded/slow the whole place is.

I'd think a solid 50% of the visitors on any given day are on their last straw just waiting for the little spark to hit the tinder pile.
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Ruh-Roh

[Fark user image 163x309]


Dammit. If any character deserved to return to his home planet ...
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just wait until DeSatan decrees open carry in theme parks.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Ruh-Roh

[Fark user image image 163x309]


Headline made me think of some deviant building a shrine to p-p-p-puppy POWER
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Unless you go to Disney on a slow day, which may not exist anymore since Covid, Disney is the most miserable place on earth and that's during the winter. During the summer Disney is HELL! Factor in the fact that you just spent $1000's of dollars and prolly traveled 100s of miles to be reminded that your toddler is moody little  asshole who you should have left with the grandparents!
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have a group of relatives from Connecticut that are banned for fighting with other guests at a Disneyworld parade. 25 years ago, still can't be on the premises.

/Why, yes, they were unaccounted for on 1/6
//I snitched
///And I'll farking do it again
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The altercation occurred at the Magic Kingdom when a member of a family posing for a photograph in front of the park's 100th anniversary sign asked someone from another family to move, the sheriff's office said.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not angry. I'm just disappointed.
 
RandomInternetComment [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ok I'm gonna be real here...arrests like this happen almost every other day on disney property though most on disney springs per % wise. I'm a former cast member and my ex used to work at the local jail 33rd orange county corrections and she would tell me almost daily about the newest WDW arrest. I'm guessing due to not wanting to hurt the reputation and tourism dollars unless it's something extreme like the gator eating that toddler few years ago both local law enforcement and local papers kept the average disney arrest out of the news...pretty much for the last 40 years or so. Disney is medieval over it's image.

Seeing this even in the paper is a bit surprising as arrest for drunken assault at say the wilderness lodge or at  Disney springs again almost a daily thing that never before made it into the news. I wonder if DeSantis influence might mean we now see all of this crap regularly.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

morg: HighlanderRPI: Ruh-Roh

[Fark user image 163x309]

Dammit. If any character deserved to return to his home planet ...


I thought that was the most annoying character.

Then I got a puppy who has the occasional Puppy Power moments.

Still the most annoying character, but now I know where they got the idea.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Magic Kingdom Brawl is the Disney princess fighting game that will, sadly, never be made.

/come at me, bro, I've got Ariel's water powers all muscle memorized!
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Imagine dropping at minimum $10,000 and you're kicked out the first day. What shiatty people.
 
