(CNN)   You don't say?   (cnn.com) divider line
13 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Texans are apparently still ready to die for a reputation. And neither power grid failure, industrial explosion, nor the deaths of a score of children and teachers will stay their hands towards sanity and regulation. Texans are willing to pay for their freedoms with blood to their Blood God.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But I've been assured it's not the guns, it's lack of God in our lives.

Does that mean Texas is the most godless state?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1. More guns 2. Fewer Texans 3. Profit Better America
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Violently proud of their death toll
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, the rate of gun homicides in Texas has increased more than 90% from 2012 to 2021, compared to a 73% increase nationwide, according to an analysis by Everytown of CDC data, which tracks homicides, accidental killings and suicides committed by guns.

Yeah, Texas is leading the charge, but those statistics nationwide are mind bogglingly disturbing.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Violently proud of their death toll


Derp in the heart of Texas
 
invictus2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
man, they even changed the definition from 3 or more deaths to 4 or more and it's not helping.    Time to make it 6 or more deaths to lower the rate for awhile.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: But I've been assured it's not the guns, it's lack of God in our lives.

Does that mean Texas is the most godless state?


No. There's no God in our country and that is why there are shootings because we don't love God, the right God, the White Anglo Saxon Protestant God that hates people like Shrillery with her evil emails containing brainwashing to make you eat Kale that is secretly laced with abortion medicine and the old senile man who wants to inject a woke vaccine that is really the sign of the beast because it was made by corporations like Pfizer which has six letters in its name and they come in threes like Hillary, Obama and Biden which makes it 3 6s which is the mark of the beast that will replicate its AI in your body and make you want to gay marry a turtle which also has six letters which means you have to marry AOC and which while only having three letters in the name you gave to multiply it by two because she is that evil so triple it and, uh oh. Triple six again so they only
Way to fix it is to call the Mandolorian but he is actually deep state so he will be a false prophet and say this is the way when it's not.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Violently proud of their death toll


So pro life. So Christian.
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well if tax cuts are the solution to national debt, then more guns are the solution to excessive shootings.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Alaskan Yoda: nmrsnr: But I've been assured it's not the guns, it's lack of God in our lives.

Does that mean Texas is the most godless state?

No. There's no God in our country and that is why there are shootings because we don't love God, the right God, the White Anglo Saxon Protestant God that hates people like Shrillery with her evil emails containing brainwashing to make you eat Kale that is secretly laced with abortion medicine and the old senile man who wants to inject a woke vaccine that is really the sign of the beast because it was made by corporations like Pfizer which has six letters in its name and they come in threes like Hillary, Obama and Biden which makes it 3 6s which is the mark of the beast that will replicate its AI in your body and make you want to gay marry a turtle which also has six letters which means you have to marry AOC and which while only having three letters in the name you gave to multiply it by two because she is that evil so triple it and, uh oh. Triple six again so they only
Way to fix it is to call the Mandolorian but he is actually deep state so he will be a false prophet and say this is the way when it's not.


AAAhhhh!! They got me! I-I-I-
I GIVE IN! I"LL MARRY AOC!!!!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hubiestubert: Texans are apparently still ready to die for a reputation. And neither power grid failure, industrial explosion, nor the deaths of a score of children and teachers will stay their hands towards sanity and regulation. Texans are willing to pay for their freedoms with blood to their Blood God.


Well yeah. Religion teaches that suffering is something you need.  Thus all logic is out the door. I'm a Texan.  Lived here all my life. And my mom's answer to everything is: life is unfair.
She too, a  life long Texan.

You can't reason with people that shrug and assume everything is just life being unfair.

Me? I don't buy that shiat.  Life is fair.  It's us that are unjust with each other.  But no one wants to hear that.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

