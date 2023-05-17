 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Watch out, this guy's angry and armed with 1500 origami cranes, and he's not afraid to mail them to you along with some nasty notes   (soranews24.com) divider line
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What's the legend if you fold 1000 origami cranes, you get a wish granted?
 
EnderWiggnz [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll only accept origami ducks
 
Rob4127
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: What's the legend if you fold 1000 origami cranes, you get a wish granted?


Yes that's the second sentence of the article.

It became an international symbol of peace due to the famous story of Hiroshima atomic bombing victim Sadako Sasaki who attempted to fold 1,000 of them in the belief that doing so would grant a wish.

iat didn't work. Sadako Sasaki succeeded at folding over a thousand paper cranes but did not receive her wish and died at age 12.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: I'll only accept origami ducks


And detail is important. The barbed, corkscrew penises take some time to craft, but that's nothing compared to the time and skill needed to make the spiral maze full of dead ends that is a duck vagina.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Klyukva: RoyFokker'sGhost: What's the legend if you fold 1000 origami cranes, you get a wish granted?

Yes that's the second sentence of the article.

It became an international symbol of peace due to the famous story of Hiroshima atomic bombing victim Sadako Sasaki who attempted to fold 1,000 of them in the belief that doing so would grant a wish.

iat didn't work. Sadako Sasaki succeeded at folding over a thousand paper cranes but did not receive her wish and died at age 12.


Come on. I'm a veteran FARKer with 10+ years here. You don't really expect me to read TFA, do you?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
