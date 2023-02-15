 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   It belongs in a museum   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
15
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That apron is a very stupid look for the guy I assume is the book's handler, standing next to it. He looks like he's going to ask if you want onions on your Bible.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Because if Jew don't look good, we don't look good.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But enough about your mother
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: That apron is a very stupid look for the guy I assume is the book's handler, standing next to it. He looks like he's going to ask if you want onions on your Bible.


He works at Sotheby's. Any uniform they give him to wear is always classy.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Hebrew Bible is the most influential book in history and constitutes the bedrock of Western civilization."

I don't know about that. Between Hammurabi's code from like 3,000 years prior, Walmart, and basic agriculture & sanitation, there's more significant "bedrocks" out there.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: "The Hebrew Bible is the most influential book in history and constitutes the bedrock of Western civilization."

I don't know about that. Between Hammurabi's code from like 3,000 years prior, Walmart, and basic agriculture & sanitation, there's more significant "bedrocks" out there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It may belong in a museum, but it certainly needs a cut.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
he Codex Sassoon, a leather-bound, handwritten parchment volume containing a nearly complete Hebrew Bible, was purchased by former US Ambassador to Romania Alfred H. Moses


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is anyone curious how a former US Ambassador had $38,000,000 plus fees, sitting around to buy a book?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: "It was handwritten roughly 1,100 years ago on 792 pages of sheepskin, includes all 24 books of the Bible and..."
Depending on whose Bible you are referring to, most versions total 66 including the Old Testament and New Testament. Just OT would usually be 39 books, so I wonder which ones this is missing.
 
bababa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is anyone curious how a former US Ambassador had $38,000,000 plus fees, sitting around to buy a book?


I did wonder, but the article said he was working with a museum, which put up the money.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Is anyone curious how a former US Ambassador had $38,000,000 plus fees, sitting around to buy a book?


Most ambassadorships to nice areas (Madrid, Tokyo, Prague) given to rich people who donate to the campaign as reward for the donations. The career foreign service wonks get the austere locations (Dhaka, Dushanbe, Ulaanbaatar).
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: FTFA: "It was handwritten roughly 1,100 years ago on 792 pages of sheepskin, includes all 24 books of the Bible and..."
Depending on whose Bible you are referring to, most versions total 66 including the Old Testament and New Testament. Just OT would usually be 39 books, so I wonder which ones this is missing.


something, something, unalterable word of god.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How did The British Museum not already have this!  Outrage, barbarism, bugger up, botch!
 
