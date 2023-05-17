 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Putin: our scientists have created unstoppable hypersonic super-missile *Ukraine swats 6 of them out of the sky in one night with 40-year Patriot missile systems* Putin: Our Scientists are traitors, will go to Gulag now   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should've seen it coming. They went into service on the anniversary of Capt. Ramius' wife's death.

/son of a biatch!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, charge your scientists with treason. That'll totally help the remaining ones work harder and be more loyal.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
capable of travelling at speeds of up to Mach 10 (12,250 kph) to evade enemy air defences.

I mean basic physics would suggest that if you make something fairly heavy fly really fast and stable, it will have a predictable trajectory and be its own inertial enemy when it comes to evasive maneuvers.

And fyi, Russian socks, this is a homosexual science nerd saying this.  I'm glad you got rid of all of us, too.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know who else thought magical superweapons would turn the tide and somehow prevent their very obvious and imminent defeat?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

revrendjim: You know who else thought magical superweapons would turn the tide and somehow prevent their very obvious and imminent defeat?


Wile E. Coyote?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: You know who else thought magical superweapons would turn the tide and somehow prevent their very obvious and imminent defeat?


I have a spoiler answer for that question.

/It... Kinda worked. In a way.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: capable of travelling at speeds of up to Mach 10 (12,250 kph) to evade enemy air defences.

I mean basic physics would suggest that if you make something fairly heavy fly really fast and stable, it will have a predictable trajectory and be its own inertial enemy when it comes to evasive maneuvers.

And fyi, Russian socks, this is a homosexual science nerd saying this.  I'm glad you got rid of all of us, too.


I think that they were expecting to no weapon to match its speed to overtake, and hoping that no one would detect them coming in that fast. With a lead warning though, that advantage is lost, and thus the scenario that you suggested is the predictable result. Which, I suppose, says a bit about their own detection ranges at this point, for what they thought was good enough.
 
Iczer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nothing like making the world's first subHypersonic missile! Orc science at its best!
 
Name_Omitted [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some Farker can fact-check this, but I heard that one of the things that cost the USSR first place in the Space Race was when a general ordered many of their rocket scientists to sit with him too close to a test launch site to portray confidence.

The test rocket did what test rockets often did and took a significant part of three countries' educated scientists with it.

Does anyone know if this is true?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: koder: capable of travelling at speeds of up to Mach 10 (12,250 kph) to evade enemy air defences.

I mean basic physics would suggest that if you make something fairly heavy fly really fast and stable, it will have a predictable trajectory and be its own inertial enemy when it comes to evasive maneuvers.

And fyi, Russian socks, this is a homosexual science nerd saying this.  I'm glad you got rid of all of us, too.

I think that they were expecting to no weapon to match its speed to overtake, and hoping that no one would detect them coming in that fast. With a lead warning though, that advantage is lost, and thus the scenario that you suggested is the predictable result. Which, I suppose, says a bit about their own detection ranges at this point, for what they thought was good enough.


Hell even the slowest bumblepuppy could waltz right in if you couldn't see it - and the converse is equally true.  If they got time to see it, they got time to intercept it
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: Some Farker can fact-check this, but I heard that one of the things that cost the USSR first place in the Space Race was when a general ordered many of their rocket scientists to sit with him too close to a test launch site to portray confidence.

The test rocket did what test rockets often did and took a significant part of three countries' educated scientists with it.

Does anyone know if this is true?


I thought it was the death of Korolev, but I suppose it could be other reasons too.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: Some Farker can fact-check this, but I heard that one of the things that cost the USSR first place in the Space Race was when a general ordered many of their rocket scientists to sit with him too close to a test launch site to portray confidence.

The test rocket did what test rockets often did and took a significant part of three countries' educated scientists with it.

Does anyone know if this is true?


Nedlin Catastrophe maybe? Like any time the USSR farked up, they (and Russia) deny it happened and there's no solid answers on how many died.
 
mtrac
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Yes, charge your scientists with treason. That'll totally help the remaining ones work harder and be more loyal.


"The beatings will continue until morale improves."
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"MOSCOW (Reuters) - Three Russian academics who have worked on hypersonic missile technology face "very serious accusations", the Kremlin said on Wednesday, in a treason investigation that has spread alarm through Russia's scientific community."


Russia's scientific community continues to arm and fuel the arrogance of that country, knowing exactly what it is and how it behaves. Fark 'em. Reaping what they sow.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Last seen leaving Siberia in a Lambda-class shuttle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Note to any nation that might be developing rail guns...
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"People who can't ever be told they're wrong" and "people who pride themselves on knowing they and others are wrong so they can advance knowledge by fixing this temporary ignorance" are not compatible in an organization.

This is why dictators are always behind in tech.
 
Decorus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: koder: capable of travelling at speeds of up to Mach 10 (12,250 kph) to evade enemy air defences.

I mean basic physics would suggest that if you make something fairly heavy fly really fast and stable, it will have a predictable trajectory and be its own inertial enemy when it comes to evasive maneuvers.

And fyi, Russian socks, this is a homosexual science nerd saying this.  I'm glad you got rid of all of us, too.

I think that they were expecting to no weapon to match its speed to overtake, and hoping that no one would detect them coming in that fast. With a lead warning though, that advantage is lost, and thus the scenario that you suggested is the predictable result. Which, I suppose, says a bit about their own detection ranges at this point, for what they thought was good enough.


You have a missile being propelled at mach 10 its going to have a giant heat signature and radar cross section the thing is going to be seen coming from a long way away. Honestly you want a slow stealthy missile that can suddenly go really fast once its a few seconds from the target.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whoa, there are still scientists in Russia?!
 
Dimensio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Yes, charge your scientists with treason. That'll totally help the remaining ones work harder and be more loyal.


If they discontinue the beatings, morale will never improve.
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Treason Season started early with year with famed  Nuclear Scientists letting down the glorious Motherland..."
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Totally forgot about the M80 he set off at the Kremlin to fake an assignation attempt.

That wasn't a typo.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
PAC 3 is 40 years old now?
 
sum bum on a park bench
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Putin is full of sh*t
 
