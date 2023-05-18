 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   Gen Z, Millennials question how babby can be formed when living paycheck to paycheck   (businessinsider.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Instead, becoming a DINKWAD has risen as a new American dream for the younger generations. That acronym stands for double income, no kids, with a dog.

Oh my god, that acronym. I love it and hate it so passionately at the same time.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Let me tell you has one of the very last of the Gen x generation/very first of the millennials

It farking sucks. You're on food stamps, you have your kids on state healthcare (I was in Oregon so there were actually supports!)

And I lucked into a better job when my youngest was 6 months old, but those supports went poof!!! and it was like I was making less
 
invictus2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
True story, when I was a little lad  slang in  my household  for a penis  was dink. So when Doug the  Nick show  came along with Mister  Dink me and  my sib  laughed  like idiots for awhile

Let alone in this economy having  kids in this economy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I blame Tik Tok.

Ban it.

Problem solved.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nofooking shiat
 
LesterB
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We were just discussing last night that our families are probably over. We have two kids who have stated that they will most likely never have kids. Our nieces & nephews the same thing. Maybe my sister's older one will someday? Seems unlikely though.

After doing lots of genealogical research and discovering our families' history in Europe going back centuries, it seems kind of sad.

/csb I guess
 
El_Dan
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
because they're more satisfied around flexibility, and DEI, and action on sustainability, and support for mental health."

The buzzwords that whitewash record corporate profits.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you wait until you're "ready" to have any kids, you'll never have any kids.

Go for it. I didn't want any kids and honestly wanted to abort them because I was young or broke but I just sat in a room with both of my adult kids and we just hung out, the first time in a couple years, and it was like, damn ... I did that.

I have not one single regret. Go for it. Complete your programming. Skeet up someone or get skeeted up and make some kids. Go halves on a baby. Kids are awesome.
 
olorin604
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Old people sure like biatching about creating a world people dont want to bring kids into. Mostly because those old people are relying on those kids labor supporting them in their dotage.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Firmly GenX. Happier with dog. I'm finally at the point where I think I could be a decent parent, but there's no farking way I would bring a child into this world right now. I'm just hoping I don't live long enough to see total environmental catastrophe.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We can go a few generations with a less-than-replacement birthrate.  Our species will get through it just fine.
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The average age at which a woman or girl first starts having kids has vacillated greatly over the last few centuries.  It's been as low as the young-teens, and as late as the early thirties, and has varied both over time and across geography and local culture.

As far as I am concerned, if people don't feel that they can afford to have kids then it's fine to wait.  We had ours in out late thirties and early forties respectively.  We have the incomes to never have to worry about providing for her, we have flexibility in our schedules from being mature in our careers to be able to attend her events even during the day, and we have the knowledge and ability to contribute to her education.  It's working out so far.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We're not going to run out of kids, unless Border Patrol keeps killing them, at least...
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hate that fear and economics are driving this, but what can you expect? Even the allegedly "cool" Pope is blaming Millennials having pets, when everyone in the high echelons of power knows they are to blame. They will just hope they can rely on AI, Robotics, and just enough poor people selling their youthful blood to Peter Thiel to see them through the demographic collapse.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
somebody's having kids.   the population is still increasing by about 2%, maybe a little less.   That's replacement rate.   Maybe the article is about the wrong people having kids or something.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trocadero: We're not going to run out of kids, unless Border Patrol keeps killing them, at least...


Or the Responsible Gun Owners™ bursting into elementary schools
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What the hell are these people attempting to do with their paychecks?!?
 
morg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
instain mother wants to get pergrant.
 
Daves I Know
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Getting the snip at 30 was an excellent choice. Now I can comfortably live a lower middle class life in an apartment with no car, but also no debt and modest savings.

My dad used to say 100 attaboys don't make up for 1 oh s***. Now it's attaboys all the way down.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

invictus2: True story, when I was a little lad  slang in  my household  for a penis  was dink. So when Doug the  Nick show  came along with Mister  Dink me and  my sib  laughed  like idiots for awhile
Let alone in this economy having  kids in this economy
[Fark user image 259x194]


Realize now that Mr. Dink was Dual Income No Kids.  Possibly, but check the cartoon to confirm, I had aged out by then but a younger friend told me about it in its possible context beyond "dink" as a synonym for dork, idiot, nerd...
 
BigChad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"...they're struggling with the question of how to start a family while living paycheck to paycheck."

The answer is you don't.
Don't have kids if you know you can't afford them.
It's not that hard to figure out.
But people are dumb and here we are.

/don't have kids
//that I know of
///slashies have kids everywhere
 
NDFarkdude
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NDFarkdude
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
PS need to say, I can 100% see the problems that the youngers are pointing out.  They are not making that up.

-needed to be added
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BlazeTrailer: What the hell are these people attempting to do with their paychecks?!?


Make ends meet.
 
