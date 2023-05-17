 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRG)   It's Iowa. Sometimes poop rains from the sky   (kcrg.com) divider line
11
    More: Sick, Minnesota, CNN, Coffee, Copyright, Odor, Feces, Carisa Browne, Olfaction  
•       •       •

148 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2023 at 2:35 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tubgirls for all
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I don't know why that would happen here," she said. "I didn'tYOULIVEINAFLYOVERSTATEMEATHEAD
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In Kentucky it's been known to rain puke.

https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/running-ponies/the-great-kentucky-meat-shower-mystery-unwound-by-projectile-vulture-vomit/
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"all of a sudden, brown dropped onto my vehicle," Browne said. "It was like it rained brown for a second... I got out,

There's that brilliant intellect from Iowa we've all come to expect.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:  "...Browne, who studied to be an aircraft mechanic, adds that the residential area is under a flight path, and a waste dump from a plane may explain the situation..."

/She then politely ended the interview so she could get on with her life.  A big fan, she had heard the Dave Matthews tour bus would soon be passing through.  "A second rain on my parade would really make for a stain on my day," she quipped.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So this happened to multiple cars but "one family" believes it to be fecal matter? Can I hear the other theories?

Bigger news - there are still Caribou Coffee locations? I thought they all closed. That's irritating, they are considerably better than Starbucks and that's all we have now serving that purpose.

In fact, MY theory is suddenly that these people are Starbucks shareholders.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
God really does work in mysterious ways.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Minnesota, subby.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It happened in Minnesota. The news website is from Iowa.

This is a repeat, but the CBS article from yesterday now has an adblock-blocker.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Minnesota, subby.


Hmm, almost a simulpoop... er, post.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.