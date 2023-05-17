 Skip to content
(News 10 Albany)   It's been a while, but do Farkers remember the 2018 limo crash in New York that killed 20? The limo company owner was finally convicted of manslaughter   (news10.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yes, I lived up in North Country then, one of my univesity colleagues had a relative that was killed.

Those guys were scumbags not maintaining their fleet, adding 8 seats illegally and not reinforcing the brakes for the added load.   Typical scumbag behavior flouting the law and thinking they won't get caught.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The NTSB report on the crash (PDF, 103 pages).

The National Transportation Safety Board determines that the probable cause of the 
Schoharie, New York, crash was Prestige Limousine and Chauffeur Service's egregious disregard for safety, in dispatching a stretch limousine with an out-of-service order for a passenger charter trip, resulting in the failure of its brake system while descending the steep grade of New York State Route 30.

The NTSB also points out that by stretching the Excursion to the size they did, the coach builder had changed it into a bus.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No I don't remember, but thankfully that article caught me up.
 
thornhill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe Elizabeth Holmes can help him get a puff piece in the New York Times.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Soundgarden unavailable for comment
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"But I've also existed in an outer layer with all the victims families"

Uh...
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I do remember that. Not quite like that.  But .. good.  I remember declaring someone should have a red hot Metal ball dropped into their anal cavity on pay per view.
 
berylman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Actually yes I do recall; I'm just thank the Lord that Tracy Morgan made it out mostly intact.
/I don't troll often but when I do I make it question your memory of similar news events
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, hard to forget that...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's going to appeal on the grounds that they were the worst 20 people in Schoharie, and humanity has no need to repent or likewise perish.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thornhill: Maybe Elizabeth Holmes can help him get a puff piece in the New York Times.


Liz. It's Liz now.
 
