 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   I started reading the Politics tab out of boredom some 13 years ago. Today, I graduated with my political science degree with highest honors. How has Fark changed your life?   (fark.com) divider line
81
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

129 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 May 2023 at 9:38 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



81 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sometimes I used to wake up grumpy.
Now I read TFD mostly in the evening, and I can manage to go to bed grumpy, too.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can't define how it's augmented my life but I am thankful to be here.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, there was this pickle.
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't get enough Chicago style pineapple raisin cilantro pizza.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sarahthustra: I can't get enough Chicago style pineapple raisin cilantro pizza.


I am no longer interested, in any way, in your pepperoni hug spot.
 
Ceteris Paribus says [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rev.K: sarahthustra: I can't get enough Chicago style pineapple raisin cilantro pizza.

I am no longer interested, in any way, in your pepperoni hug spot.


It's secretly Peppermint!
 
generalDisdain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It took you thirteen years to get a degree?
You're likely one of the smarter people on the PolTab.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sarahthustra: I can't get enough Chicago style pineapple raisin cilantro pizza.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: Can't define how it's augmented my life but I am thankful to be here.


Glad you're here and grateful for your contribution to the thread. This is a great community and I think we all add a little special something to the pot.
 
chirpy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Congratulations!!!  That is awesome!  Suma cum laude?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

generalDisdain: It took you thirteen years to get a degree?
You're likely one of the smarter people on the PolTab.


Fark user imageView Full Size


20, actually.

But I have 3 degrees. Long story!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

chirpy: Congratulations!!!  That is awesome!  Suma cum laude?


Yup!
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

baronbloodbath: chirpy: Congratulations!!!  That is awesome!  Suma cum laude?

Yup!


Congratulations! What's the plan with the fresh parchment?
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You folks helped to get me out of a horrific marriage and well onto a path of financial independence and responsibility. It ain't much at the moment but I work hard for it. Thanks, everybody.

I also now know how to find like-minded people in the wild, if they talk like us.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ytterbium: baronbloodbath: chirpy: Congratulations!!!  That is awesome!  Suma cum laude?

Yup!

Congratulations! What's the plan with the fresh parchment?


Lateral promotion I hope! Got an interview tomorrow in fact.
 
Ceteris Paribus says [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In the silent service the Parchemeant espionage
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

baronbloodbath: Non Sequitur Man: Can't define how it's augmented my life but I am thankful to be here.

Glad you're here and grateful for your contribution to the thread. This is a great community and I think we all add a little special something to the pot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

baronbloodbath: ytterbium: baronbloodbath: chirpy: Congratulations!!!  That is awesome!  Suma cum laude?

Yup!

Congratulations! What's the plan with the fresh parchment?

Lateral promotion I hope! Got an interview tomorrow in fact.


All the things cross and knocked. Are you a civil servant?

/is a civil servant
 
generalDisdain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I met my wife on TFD.
There is absolutely no chance we would have met without this site.
Our fourteenth anniversary is in September.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

ytterbium: baronbloodbath: ytterbium: baronbloodbath: chirpy: Congratulations!!!  That is awesome!  Suma cum laude?

Yup!

Congratulations! What's the plan with the fresh parchment?

Lateral promotion I hope! Got an interview tomorrow in fact.

All the things cross and knocked. Are you a civil servant?

/is a civil servant


I'm not, but I used to be, in a fashion!

/military veteran
//and veteran of the Branch Dildonian threads but I don't think that counts
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

generalDisdain: I met my wife on TFD.
There is absolutely no chance we would have met without this site.
Our fourteenth anniversary is in September.


That's awesome and thanks for sharing!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

generalDisdain: I met my wife on TFD.
There is absolutely no chance we would have met without this site.
Our fourteenth anniversary is in September.


Congratulations!
 
firemanbuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

baronbloodbath: Lateral promotion


I only have 2 degrees, but that sounds like an oxymoron to me.
 
Ceteris Paribus says [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

firemanbuck: baronbloodbath: Lateral promotion

I only have 2 degrees, but that sounds like an oxymoron to me.


It's a MULTIlateral promotion

*arm gesture for emphasis*
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

baronbloodbath: ytterbium: baronbloodbath: ytterbium: baronbloodbath: chirpy: Congratulations!!!  That is awesome!  Suma cum laude?

Yup!

Congratulations! What's the plan with the fresh parchment?

Lateral promotion I hope! Got an interview tomorrow in fact.

All the things cross and knocked. Are you a civil servant?

/is a civil servant

I'm not, but I used to be, in a fashion!

/military veteran
//and veteran of the Branch Dildonian threads but I don't think that counts


I happen to toe the lovely line between DoD and a state in my daily work. It's exhausting but I'm pretty glad that I can do it at the end of the day because I'm meticulous in my paperwork. Being of Swiss extraction it's kind of an obligation.

/Fricking DoDMERB
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a clear understanding of the dangers of slatted chairs.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've had TFers graciously offer their very homes to me, to sleep in.  LA, CHI, SFO.  I've made friendships here that are incredible.

Been lucky enough to meet some of you and it's always a hoot.

a favorite story, chewing my cheeks to not say her name, but a planned 2 hour layover in ATL became 30 minutes.  i had to exit security (thank god I only had my backpack) and then plan re-entry, to meet this Farkette.she was kind enough to meet me for just 5 minutes at most.  what was supposed to be lunch, became a frantic, "oh hi, how are you?  great to meet you!  stay in touch!  can we get a pic?  gotta go!" thing.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

rickythepenguin: I've had TFers graciously offer their very homes to me, to sleep in.  LA, CHI, SFO.  I've made friendships here that are incredible.

Been lucky enough to meet some of you and it's always a hoot.

a favorite story, chewing my cheeks to not say her name, but a planned 2 hour layover in ATL became 30 minutes.  i had to exit security (thank god I only had my backpack) and then plan re-entry, to meet this Farkette.she was kind enough to meet me for just 5 minutes at most.  what was supposed to be lunch, became a frantic, "oh hi, how are you?  great to meet you!  stay in touch!  can we get a pic?  gotta go!" thing.


If you ever need to be in Missouri for any good reason, I have a guest room now you and family are welcome to.

xoxoxo

/the bathroom is mine between 7-8am and 9-10pm, otherwise mi casa yadda yadda
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean an outdoor show downtown with streets blocked off featuring The Head & The Heart and Father John Misty is a good reason.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ytterbium: /the bathroom is mine between 7-8am and 9-10pm, otherwise mi casa yadda yadda


ha.  likewise. if you ever have reason to be in PHX, let me know.

fun story of A FRIEND OF OURS, Chicago Kid, he and his lovely wife came to AZ and we met at a favorite place in PHX.  She said to him, "are you sure your electronic 'friend' is here?"

"See that car, with the U2 and Grateful Dead stickers?  Yeah, I'm pretty godamn sure he's here."
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

baronbloodbath: generalDisdain: It took you thirteen years to get a degree?
You're likely one of the smarter people on the PolTab.

[Fark user image 200x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

20, actually.

But I have 3 degrees. Long story!


Congratulations!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been able  to engage with some really great folks on Fark, and have in fact met several of them IRL.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

generalDisdain: I met my wife on TFD.
There is absolutely no chance we would have met without this site.
Our fourteenth anniversary is in September.


♥♥♥♥
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: chirpy: Congratulations!!!  That is awesome!  Suma cum laude?

Yup!


Fark is not your personal erotica site.

HEYOOOOOOO!

Seriously, well done!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

generalDisdain: It took you thirteen years to get a degree?
You're likely one of the smarter people on the PolTab.


I'm more shocked by the fact that reading the PolTab made someone want to get into politics.  Has rather the opposite effect on me
 
gamergirl23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, I did marry one of you. That probably counts.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: I've had TFers graciously offer their very homes to me, to sleep in.  LA, CHI, SFO.  I've made friendships here that are incredible.

Been lucky enough to meet some of you and it's always a hoot.

a favorite story, chewing my cheeks to not say her name, but a planned 2 hour layover in ATL became 30 minutes.  i had to exit security (thank god I only had my backpack) and then plan re-entry, to meet this Farkette.she was kind enough to meet me for just 5 minutes at most.  what was supposed to be lunch, became a frantic, "oh hi, how are you?  great to meet you!  stay in touch!  can we get a pic?  gotta go!" thing.


One of my favorite anecdotes is about Esperanto speakers finding communities around the world. Hit me up if you're close to NJ- I'll talk your ear off with politics and get drunk with you in no particular order.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ytterbium: baronbloodbath: chirpy: Congratulations!!!  That is awesome!  Suma cum laude?

Yup!

Congratulations! What's the plan with the fresh parchment?


Flipping burgers at McDonald's
 
Yaw String
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Without this site I never would have learned that anything can be used as a dildo if one is brave enough.
 
Yolanda Squatpump [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thanks to Fark I got elected to Congress. I gotta admit those recent 13 federal counts have put a kink in my grift.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As many of you know...I was a republican.

It took THAT F-ing Guy to be nominated for me to see what the Republicans had become.

/ to all of you magnificent bastards who never gave up on me...thanks.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If I hadn't lurked for over a year I might have more fark cred.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Yaw String: Without this site I never would have learned that anything can be used as a dildo if one is brave enough.


Paige, no!
 
Microsoft_Bob [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It got me forever enshrined as a hacker of the nth degree at my old job. The network dude (who is also a darker) wa
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Reading the politics tab for 13 years led you to a political science degree? It didn't lead to a bunch of obnoxious stickers plastered all over your car and public tantrums at PTA meetings even though you don't have kids?
 
Microsoft_Bob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Microsoft_Bob: It got me forever enshrined as a hacker of the nth degree at my old job. The network dude (who is also a darker) wa


Damn fat fingers. He blocked fark to see if I could bypass the firewall. Apparently the way I did it was so weird that he contacted the firewall company and they had to release a patch to fix the MS Bob hole.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Before Fark, I was a 4' 5 dwarf with a face like a goat and the mental capacity of a magic 8 ball.

Now I like cats.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: ytterbium: baronbloodbath: chirpy: Congratulations!!!  That is awesome!  Suma cum laude?

Yup!

Congratulations! What's the plan with the fresh parchment?

Lateral promotion I hope! Got an interview tomorrow in fact.


We are so sorry to have done this to you
Collateral damage.


/BTW the stone faces on you icon are really cool, nice choice and best of luck on your interview.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

generalDisdain: It took you thirteen years to get a degree?
You're likely one of the smarter people on the PolTab.


I thought the boundary between the smarter and less-smart PolTab sorts was, at best, a GED.

...wait, you get get a Summa Cum Laude GED?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It taught me I'm going to die alone and unloved, because I'm a racist, bigoted, ableist homophobic transphobe.

Being Indigenous, of mixed heritage, autistic, gay, and working to save trans lives cuts exactly zero ice.
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.